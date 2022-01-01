Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza - Howell

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

10051 Highland Rd

Howell, MI 48843

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Cheese Pizza
Loaded Pepperoni
11" Personal Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.90

Fresh Oven-Baked Bread Smothered in Cheese, Sprinkled with Seasoning. Served with a Side of Marinara. Choose Between Classic or Buffalo Style.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip

Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip

$10.50

Oven-Baked Pretzels Brushed with Butter, Sprinkled with Salt & Served with a Side of Beer Cheese Dip.

Totchos

Totchos

$10.50

Deep Fried Tater Tots Topped with Bacon, Jalapenos, Red Onion & Beer Cheese.

Caprese

Caprese

$10.50

Slices of Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil Served with a Side of Balsamic Glaze.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Roasted Chicken Breast Combined with Melted Cheese, Buffalo Sauce and Served with our Baked Crostini.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Chopped Spinach & Artichoke Hearts Combined with Garlic & Blend of Cheeses. Served with Baked Crostini.

Garlic Rotolis

Garlic Rotolis

$9.00+

Bread Knots Oven Baked with Our Signature Seasoned Olive Oil. Topped with Romano & Basil and Served with Your Choice of Marinara or Ranch.

Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.50

Basket of Fried Onion Rings Served with a Side of Ranch or Spicy Ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

6 Fried Pickle Spears Served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

6 Mozzarella Sticks Served with Choice of Ranch or Marinara.

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$14.99

10 Oven Baked Traditional Wings Served with Celery Sticks & our Blue Cheese or House-Made Ranch.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$13.00

10 Boneless Wings Served with Celery Sticks & our Blue Cheese or House-Made Ranch.

Loaded Pepperoni Pinwheels

Loaded Pepperoni Pinwheels

$12.90

We Take Our Pizza Dough and Load it Up with Pepperoni & Cup & Char Pepperoni then Roll it Up, Slice it & Bake it. Served With a Side of Ranch or Marinara.

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$14.50

Romaine, Pepperoni, Deli Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Onions, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Olives.

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.50

Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes. Comes with Choice of Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, Croutons.

Insalata Di Casa

Insalata Di Casa

$13.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Hard Boiled Egg.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cheese & Croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Romano & Croutons.

Combos

Chicken Tenders Combo with Fries

Chicken Tenders Combo with Fries

$14.99

5 Chicken Tenders with Fries or Tots. Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Boneless Wings Combo with Fries

Boneless Wings Combo with Fries

$14.99

10 Boneless Wings with Fries or Tots and Choice of Sauce. Served with Side of Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$11.99+Out of stock

Battered and Fried Cod Served with Fries and Tartar Sauce.

Traditional Wings Combo with Fries

$16.99

Handhelds

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Romano, Shaved Parm, Creamy Caesar Dressing. Served with a Side of Fries or Tots.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Tomatoes, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Ranch Dressing. Served with a Side of Fries or Tots.

Triple Stack

Triple Stack

$14.99

Three Beef Patties, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Pickles, Thousand Island. Served with a Side of Fries or Tots.

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.50

Bold BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Grilled Onion, American Cheese. Served with a Side of Fries or Tots.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.50

American Cheese, Tomatoes, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Pickle, Mayo. Served with a Side of Fries or Tots. Add Bacon for $1 More.

The Georgina

The Georgina

$13.00

Ham, Bacon Jam, Raspberry Preserves & Swiss on Grilled Sourdough

Bobby's Family Favorite

Bobby's Family Favorite

$14.50

Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mayo & Choice of Cheese on Grilled Sourdough

Gina's Best Parm

Gina's Best Parm

$13.50

Breaded Chicken, Tomato Basil Spread, Mozzarella, Provolone & Romano on Grilled Sourdough

The Vince

The Vince

$13.50

Meatball, Italian Sausage, Tomato Basil Spread, Mozzarella, Provolone & Romano on Grilled Sourdough

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Choose 2 Cheeses - American, Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone & Mozzarella on Sourdough. Add Bacon Jam for $1.50 or Tomato Basil Spread for $1

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle, Mayo

Specialty Pizzas

We are Currently Offering ALL of our Large 16" Specialty or Build Your Own (Up to 5 Toppings) Pizzas for only $15!
Boss Pie

Boss Pie

$23.90+

Italian Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Tomato Sauce & Signature Seasoned Olive Oil.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$20.00+

Mozzarella, Pineapple, Ham, Bacon.

Greek

Greek

$21.50+

Signature Seasoned Olive Oil, Feta, Basil, Mozzarella, Olives, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers - Add Roasted Chicken for $2 More.

The Meatball

The Meatball

$21.00+

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Provolone, Basil.

Capo

Capo

$23.90+

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Onions, Roasted Mushrooms.

Loaded Pepperoni

Loaded Pepperoni

$19.50+

Cup & Char Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella.

Supreme

$23.90+

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Pepper

Uptown Caprese

Uptown Caprese

$21.50+

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Signature Seasoned Olive Oil, Basil, Caprese Seasoning, Balsamic Glaze - Add Roasted Chicken for $2.

Chicken Bruschetta

Chicken Bruschetta

$23.90+

Roasted Chicken, Basil, Feta, Bruschetta Mix, Roasted Mushrooms, Signature Seasoned Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze.

Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza

Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.90+

Roasted Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Pineapple, Aloha Sauce, Bold BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella.

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$23.90+

Cup & Char Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Roasted Onions, Provolone, Mozzarella, Sriracha Bourbon Glaze.

Margherita

Margherita

$22.90+

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Shredded Mozzarella - Add Pepperoni for $2.

Bianco

Bianco

$20.90+

Signature Seasoned Olive Oil, Ricotta, Provolone, Romano, Mozzarella, Oregano & Basil.

Bacon Chicken Ranch

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$22.90+

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Mayo & Ranch.

Spicy Bacon Chicken Ranch

Spicy Bacon Chicken Ranch

$22.90+

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Mayo & Spicy Ranch.

BLT

$20.90+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch & Mayo

Build Your Own Pizza or Calzone

16" Large Cheese Pizza

16" Large Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Choose Your Sauce & Cheese and Add Extra Toppings for $2 Each.

11" Personal Cheese Pizza

11" Personal Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Choose Your Sauce & Cheese and Add Extra Toppings for $2 Each.

11" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.90

Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella Cheese, Choose Up to 3 Toppings, Served with Marinara or Ranch.

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$6.90

Mozzarella & Choice of One Topping. Includes Beverage.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.90

American Cheeseburger Served with Choice of French Fries or Mandarin Oranges. Includes Beverage.

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.90

Choice of Flavor. Served with French Fries or Mandarin Oranges & Dipping Sauce. Includes Beverage.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.90

American Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Served with Choice of Fries, Tots or Mandarin Oranges.

Sides

Beer Cheese

$2.50

French Fries

$4.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.50
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cheese & Croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Romano & Croutons.

Side of Onion Rings

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Large Side of Ranch

$2.00

Large Beer Cheese

$4.50

Pizza Kits

Our Pizza Kits Come with Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Pizza at Home! Includes Dough, Sauce, Cheese and Choice of 1 Topping. Add Extra Toppings for $2 Each.
Large Pizza Kit

Large Pizza Kit

$10.00

Includes Dough, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella and Pepperoni for 1 Large Pizza.

Personal Pizza Kit

Personal Pizza Kit

$10.00

Includes Dough, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella and One Topping for 2 Personal Pizzas.

Gluten Free Pizza Kit

Gluten Free Pizza Kit

$10.00

Includes Cauliflower Crust, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella and One Topping for 1 Personal Gluten Free Pizza.

Soft Drinks

20oz Soft Drink in a To Go Cup

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a casual restaurant & bar that offers pizzas, fresh salads, signature handhelds, craft cocktails and a diverse beer and wine menu. We take pride in our food and the community we serve and have daily food and happy hour specials.

10051 Highland Rd, Howell, MI 48843

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza image
Banner pic
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza image
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza image

