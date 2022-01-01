Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Hartland's Bar

454 Reviews

$$

2260 Cross Pointe Dr

#101

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Wing Plate
12 Wings
18 Wings

Starters

Buffalo Hushpuppies

$5.99

Cheese Dip

$6.99

Cheesy Fries

$6.99

Chili Bowl

$6.95

Firecrackers

$9.90

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Hartland's Nachos

$6.00

Hartland's Sampler

$16.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Mc & Ch Brw Bites

$7.50

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.99

Pickle Chips

$6.50

Potato Skins

$8.75

Pub Pretzels

$7.99

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.50

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.99

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Tot-Chos

$6.95

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.95

Crab Cake Duo

$11.00

Salads

Tavern Salad

$7.25

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Hartland's Wedge Salad

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.55

Chef Salad

$10.50

Salmon Salad

$12.50

Wings

6 Wings

$7.95

12 Wings

$12.50

18 Wings

$17.90

8 Wing Plate

$11.95

50 Wings

$62.50

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Fish & Shrimp

$13.50

Frd. Btrd. Shrimp

$10.25

Fried Oysters

$11.50

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Salmon

$13.50

Entrees

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$8.25

Breakfast SPC

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken & Waffle

$10.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

CHX Quesadilla

$9.99

CHX sugar waffle

$11.99Out of stock

CHX Tacos

$10.99

Ham & Pineapple Flatbread

$8.25

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$9.75

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

Skewers- Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Skewers- Grilled Shrimp

$12.95

Steak and Potatoes

$16.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

P.Pork Tacos

$12.00

Dinner Special

$9.95

Burgers

Da B.O.M. Burger

$11.95

Hrt. All American Burger

$11.25

The Carolina Burger

$12.95

BLT Burger

$12.75

Swiss Burger

$11.99

Viva La Vida Burger

$11.99

The Palmetto Burger

$12.50

Misfit Burger

$11.50

Not So Easy Burger

$12.99

Bleu Tsunami

$12.25

B-Y-O Burger

$8.50

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Lattice Potato Chips

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Parmesan Cheese Fries

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.50

Steamed Broccoli

$1.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Fresh fruit

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Side Soup/day

$3.99Out of stock

Side Tort. Chips

$2.99

Single Waffle

$5.00

Single SUGAR waffle

$3.25Out of stock

Mac and Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Buf. Chicken Mac & Cheese

$8.95

CHX Pesto Mac& Cheese

$9.95

Baked Grilled CHX mac&chz

$11.49

Baked Grilled Shrimp mac&chz

$12.98

Vegetarian

Black Bean Burger

$11.25

Impossible Burger

$12.50

Veggie Flatbread

$7.95

Spinach Flatbread

$7.99

Buffalo Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Kids

Kid's Grilled CHICKEN

$5.25

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.25

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$10.75

Buff. Chicken Sandw.

$9.75

Buff. Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$9.95

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Parm. Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken-Chorizo Wrap

$11.50

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.95

Cubano Sandwich

$12.75

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Hartland's Club Sandwich

$11.50

Pimento & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Plld. Pork BBQ Sandwich

$10.75

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked Gouda/P.Pork Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Desserts

West Key Lime

$6.50

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Tuxedo Bomb

$6.00

Single Brownie

$4.50

Shareable Brownie

$9.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Extra

Xt Bacon bits

$1.00

xt Bacon strips

$1.50

Xt Bl Cheese crumbles

$0.75

xt Celery

$0.65

xt Cheese dip

$1.00

xt Beer Cheese

$1.00

xt Cheese slice

$1.00

xt Egg

$1.50

xt Grilled onions

$0.75

xt Jalapenos

$0.75

xt Let/tom/on

$1.50

xt Mashed Avocado

$1.00

xt Peppers

$0.75

xt pickles

$0.50

Xt Ranch

$0.75

xt Bl. Chz drs.

$0.75

xt 1000 drs

$0.50

xt Sauce

$0.50

xt sour cream

$0.50

Add on

^ XT Chorizo

$2.75

^ XT IMPOSSIBLE patty

$4.00

^Blackened Chicken

$5.50

^Chili

$1.45

^Fried Chicken

$5.50

^Grilled Chicken

$5.50

^Grilled salmon

$6.99

^Grilled shrimp (5)

$5.99

^Pulled pork

$5.95

^Ribeye steak

$7.99

^Xt bacon strips

$1.50

^XT burger patty

$3.50

^Xt Cheese & bacon bits

$1.50

^Xt cheese dip

$1.00

Cover Charge

$5.00

NO

No bacon

No BC crumbles

No Bun

-$1.00

No cheese

No Ketchup

No lettuce

No mayo

No mustard

No onion

No peppers

No pickles

No tomato

No vegetables

No jalapeno

No sour crm

No Aioli

--*B R E A K*--

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Cheerwine

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Float

$2.99

Gingert Ale

$2.25

h&h Tea

$2.25

Milk

$1.99

Milkshake

Mist Twist

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Red Bull can

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2260 Cross Pointe Dr, #101, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

Gallery
Hartland's Bar image
Hartland's Bar image
Hartland's Bar image

Map
