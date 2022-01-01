Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Hart's Saloon
386 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
9932 Main St, Hebron, IL 60034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Grandview Restaurant - Geneva Inn
3.9 • 460
N2009 S Lakeshore Dr Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurant