Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Hart's Saloon

386 Reviews

$$

9932 Main St

Hebron, IL 60034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wedge Salad
Street Bob Handheld
Softail Handheld

Kickstarters

Chicken potstickers cooked in a buffalo and bacon reduction. Topped with blue cheese crumbles, sliced green onions, and a ranch drizzle

Beer Nuggets

$8.00

Hart’s homemade pizza crust hand stretched and chopped into nuggets, baked and brushed with Garlic oil and a Parmesan sprinkle. Served with a side of marinara

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

$12.00

Hart’s home made pizza dough, hand stretched and chopped into nuggets. Baked with garlic oil and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Pizza cheese melted on-top of toasted garlic bread. Served with marinara sauce

Hebron Bread

$8.00

Our cheesy garlic bread topped with hit Giardinara and oregano. Baked until golden brown and delicious. Chopped into pieces and bathed in hot au jus

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

A really big pretzel brushed with garlic oil and a sprinkle of kosher salt. Served with PBR beer cheese

Loaded Chili Fries

$11.00

Oven baked waffle fries topped with home made Jack Daniel’s chili, smoked cheddar cheese, PBR beer cheese, fresh jalapeño, and sour cream

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00

Oven baked triangles of mac and cheese served with a cup of ranch

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Spinach Artichoke Bites

$11.00

Oven baked and lightly breaded balls of homemade artichoke and spinach dip. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Tator Tots

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Zucchini Boat, Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Fresh zucchini stuffed with pizza cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, smoked cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce. Baked and served with a ranch drizzle

Zucchini Boat, Pizza

$9.00

Fresh zucchini stuffed with pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and home made marinara sauce. Baked and topped with oregano

BBQ Chicken Potstickers

$12.00

Chicken potstickers cooked with ham and fresh jalapenos in our Beer BBQ sauce. Topped with smoked cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño and a ranch drizzle

Wings

$12.00

Homemade Soup & Salad

Jack Daniels Chili

$4.00+

Home made Jack Daniel’s chili. Full of spices and beans and such. Get it fully loaded with smoked cheddar cheese, sour cream, green and white onions.

Baked French Onion

$6.00

Classic French onion made with brandy and sweet vermouth. Topped with a garlic bread crouton, Swiss cheese, and green and white onions

Chefs Special Soup

$4.00+

Not for employees. Customers only!!!! While supplies last

Chicken BLT Salad

$14.00

Freshly chopped lettuce topped with chicken, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes and onion. Served with a side of ranch

Gryo Salad

$13.00

Freshly chopped lettuce topped with sliced gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, black olives and feta cheese. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Half a head of lettuce chunked up and stopped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, and fresh tomatoes

Italian Beef Bowl

$9.00

Gyro Bowl

$9.00

Gumbo

$10.00

Not for employees!!! Customers only

Handhelds

Sportster Handheld

$15.00

Tender Italian Beef on garlic bread. Topped with hot giardinara and cheese blend. Served with a side of Au Jus

Dyna Handheld

$12.00

Hand carved gyro meat served on an oven toasted pita. Topped with fresh sliced onions, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce

Road Glide Handheld

$13.00

Ham and Swiss smashed together with a bacon and smoked cheddar filled with chipotle mayo and diced tomatoes

Street Glide Handheld

$13.00

Our Nashville hot chicken and bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on garlic bread

Street Bob Handheld

$12.00

Three big meatballs topped with hot giardinara, marinara sauce, and cheese. Served on herbed garlic bread

Softail Handheld

$14.00

Italian beef and cheese blend topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic mayo and sun dried tomato vinaigrette This is the best thing on the menu

Low Rider Handheld

$12.00

our Nashville hot chicken on an oven toasted pita topped with fresh tomatoes, pickled red onion and white BBQ sauce

Harts BLT Handheld

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on garlic bread

Chefs Special Sandwich

$14.00

Dealer choice. Chances are you are going to get exactly what i am having for dinner that night. Trust the chef. He wants you to be happy

Combo Sandwich

$12.00

Toscano Italiano

$13.00

A pile of pepperoni and pizza cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic mayo and sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Chicago Dog

$5.00

ONLY AVAILABLE ON DAYS THE BEARS PLAY!!!! A traditional Chicago style hot dog with , yellow mustard, white onion, relish, tomato slices, pickle slice, and celery salt

Visitor Dog

$6.00

ONLY AVAILABLE ON DAYS THE BEARS PLAY. The regional hot dog of whomever the Bears are playing. These dogs are made with love by chef Matt. Trust him, he wants you to be happy.

Pizza

Evolution

$13.00

Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, and onion with homemade marinara sauce.

Flat Head

$15.00

Nashville hot chicken, Bacon, and white onions. Served with a BBQ sauce base

Iron Head

$18.00

Sliced Italian beef, bacon, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, hot giardinara served on a marinara sauce base

Pan Head

$16.00

Nashville hot Chicken, Bacon, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles. Served on a homemade buffalo sauce base

Screaming Eagle

$14.00

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, real bacon, and hot giardinara served on a marinara sauce base.

Milwaukee Eight

$15.00

Nashville hot chicken, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, and feta cheese. Served on a marinara base

Twin Cam

$13.00

S&S

$14.00

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BYO Pizza

$12.00

What ever you want. You are the captain now!!!

Carnitas Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Souvlaka

$14.00Out of stock

HBL Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Knuckle Head

$15.00

Shovel Head

$15.00

Speciality Pizza

$16.00

Honey Sriracha Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Nashville hot chicken, honey sriracha sauce, oven roasted jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese, served on a chipotle mayo base 6 out of 10 on the spice

El Rancho de Pollo Pizza

$14.00

Nashville hot chicken, BBQ sauce, fresh jalapenos, ranch dressing, smoked cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a chipotle mayo base.

Beef Toscano Pizza

$14.00

Meattastic Pizza

$16.00

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, real bacon, ranch drizzle, smoked cheddar cheese, and fresh sliced jalapenos. Served on a BBQ sauce base

Sauces/Dips

BBQ Side

$0.50

Beer Cheese Side

$1.00

Home made with PBR

Blue Cheese Side

$1.00

Buffalo Side

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Giardiniera Side

$0.50

Marinara Side

$0.50

Ranch Side

$0.50

Salsa Verda Side

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tzatiki

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Desserts

Yum Yum Chocolate Chip

$10.00

Stromboli

Softail Stromboli

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch stromboli

$16.00

El Rancho de Pollo Stromboli

$17.00

Evolution Stromboli

$15.00

Flat Head Stromboli

$17.00

Honey Sriracha Chicken Stromboli

$17.00

Iron Head Stromboli

$20.00

Meatball Stromboli

$16.00

Meattastic stromboli

$17.00

Milwaukee Eight Stromboli

$17.00

Pan Head Stromboli

$18.00

S&S Stromboli

$16.00

Screaming Eagle Stromboli

$16.00

Twin Cam Stromboli

$15.00
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

9932 Main St, Hebron, IL 60034

Hart's Saloon image

