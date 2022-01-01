265 N Central Ave NY, Hartsdale [16]

white claw hard seltzer can

$5.00

Discover a wave of pure, crisp refreshment with White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No.1. Crafted with quality ingredients, White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made from a blend of seltzer water, gluten-free alcohol, and a hint of fruit flavor. The original Flavor Collection No.1 includes four refreshing flavors for everyone to enjoy with sweet Black Cherry, bright & citrusy Ruby Grapefruit, ripe Raspberry, and zesty Natural Lime. Each 12oz can contains 100 calories, 5% alcohol, and 2g carbs, making them perfect to share in your finest moments. They’re a great choice for backyard barbecues, sitting on the patio or porch, or entertaining family and friends at home. Please drink responsibly. 21+