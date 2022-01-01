Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

265 N Central Ave NY, Hartsdale [16]

265 N Central Ave

Hartsdale, NY 10530

Bowls & Salads

moroccan bowl

moroccan bowl

$18.95

gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess (610 cal)

brussel bowl

brussel bowl

$16.95

gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang (960 cal)

cali bowl

cali bowl

$16.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)

small cali bowl

small cali bowl

$10.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)

caesar salad

caesar salad

$13.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)

small caesar salad

small caesar salad

$8.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)

kobb salad

kobb salad

$16.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)

small kobb salad

small kobb salad

$10.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)

southwestern salad

southwestern salad

$19.95

gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch (745 cal)

Shares

pickle chips w/ jalapeño ranch

pickle chips w/ jalapeño ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch (350 cal)

honey brussels

honey brussels

$11.95

gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)

goin back to cauli

goin back to cauli

$12.95

tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq (510 cal)

impossible nuggets (8) w/ honey mustard

impossible nuggets (8) w/ honey mustard

$11.95

served with honey mustard (730 cal)

popcorn chicken w/ buttermilk ranch

popcorn chicken w/ buttermilk ranch

$13.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1265-1910 cal)

jumbo wings w/ buttermilk ranch

jumbo wings w/ buttermilk ranch

$12.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1540-3580 cal)

super duper loaded fries

super duper loaded fries

$16.95

gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch (1030 cal)

share french fries

share french fries

$7.95

gluten free, vegan (560 cal)

share truffle fries

share truffle fries

$9.90

gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions (680 cal)

share bacon cheese fries

share bacon cheese fries

$11.95

gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions (1015 cal)

share sweet fries

share sweet fries

$9.95

gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (650 cal)

share fries/sweet fries

share fries/sweet fries

$9.95

gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (560-655 cal)

Burgers & Sandwiches

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
be my burger

be my burger

$12.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

smokey ostrich

smokey ostrich

$19.95Out of stock

2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (1070 cal)

elkasaurus

elkasaurus

$16.95

2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)

ranchero

ranchero

$14.95

2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)

sweet bison blues

sweet bison blues

$17.95

2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)

the national

the national

$15.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)

supreme

supreme

$16.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)

standard

standard

$13.95

2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)

so co

so co

$13.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)

bl-turkey

bl-turkey

$14.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)

classic chix

classic chix

$12.95

buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)

southern chix

southern chix

$12.95

never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch (815 cal)

my sunshine

my sunshine

$11.95

vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)

cilantro black bean

cilantro black bean

$11.95

vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)

impossible shrooming

impossible shrooming

$15.95

vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (735 cal)

impossible standards

impossible standards

$14.95

vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)

Single Burgers

All red-meat burgers are 4 oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single be my burger

single be my burger

$8.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

single elkasaurus

single elkasaurus

$11.95

1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (550 cal)

single sweet bison blues

single sweet bison blues

$12.95

1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (680 cal)

single ranchero

single ranchero

$10.95

1 grass fed elk patty, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (480 cal)

single the national

single the national

$11.95

1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (650 cal)

single standard

single standard

$9.95

1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (530 cal)

single so co

single so co

$9.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (300 cal)

single bl-turkey

single bl-turkey

$10.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (630 cal)

Sides

side french fries

side french fries

$5.45

gluten free, vegan (320 cal)

side sweet fries

side sweet fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (375 cal)

side fries/sweet fries

side fries/sweet fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (350 cal)

side onion rings

side onion rings

$6.95

(400 cal)

side salad

side salad

$4.95

gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)

side dill pickles

side dill pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (30 cal)

side sweet pickles

side sweet pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (50 cal)

Sauces

sauces

sauces

Choose from our array of artisanal sauces on the side! (35-185 cal)

Don't Forget The Kids

served with organic honest kids juice; served with fries, side salad +1.25, sweet fries +1.25, onion rings +1.50
grizzly

grizzly

$9.95

choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)

teddy (4) w/ honey mustard

teddy (4) w/ honey mustard

$10.95

impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)

panda w/ buttermilk ranch

panda w/ buttermilk ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)

koala

koala

$9.95

organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)

Sweets

carrot cake

carrot cake

$7.95

(490 cal)

choco lovin cake

choco lovin cake

$7.95

(460 cal)

Shakes

be my milkshake

be my milkshake

$9.95

made with organic milk or oat milk (635-650 cal)

salted caramel milkshake

salted caramel milkshake

$11.95

organic vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, toffee bits, whip cream, organic milk (650 cal)

Beverages

quench your thirst and complete your meal with one of our delicious drinks!
givn bottled water

givn bottled water

$2.95

gluten free, vegan (0 cal)

boylan soda bottle

boylan soda bottle

cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, ginger beer, seltzer

olipop prebiotic sparkling tonic

olipop prebiotic sparkling tonic

sparkling water

sparkling water

Bottle/Can Beer (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)

must be 21 years or older to order
coney island mermaid pilsner can

coney island mermaid pilsner can

$5.00

German Style Pilsner - Coney Island, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Can - Mermaid Pilsner is a light-bodied, crisp drinking, nicely hopped lager. A heavy-handed addition of rye malt adds a mild spiciness, which is balanced by a light, fruity, floral hop aroma.

coney island merman IPA can

coney island merman IPA can

$5.00

IPA - Coney Island, NY - 5.8% ABV - 12oz Can - Huge melon, orange and kiwi flavors, and tropical aromas dominate, but are complemented by a strong melanoidin malt backing, finishing clean with the classic Kölsch “snap.”

daura damm lager bottle

daura damm lager bottle

$7.00

Pale Lager /5.4% ABV / Barcelona, Spain In 2006, Damm's Master Brewers together with the Gluten unit of the CSIC (Spanish Upper Council for Scientific Research) pioneered the development of a celiac-friendly, full-flavored beer. Since then, Daura has been recognized by prestigious internationals competitions as the world’s most award-winning crafted to remove gluten beer.

doc's hard apple cider bottle

doc's hard apple cider bottle

$5.00

gluten free; Apple Cider - Warwick, NY - 5% ABV - 12oz Bottle - This cider is semi-dry and wonderfully effervescent with a remarkably fresh apple nose. Its crisp, fruit forward taste and a clean, refreshing finish, have won our cider countless awards and praise.

doc's hard pear cider bottle

doc's hard pear cider bottle

$5.00

gluten free; Pear Cider - Warwick, NY - 5.5% ABV - 12oz Bottle - Handcrafted from a select blend of apples and pears. Intense aromas of ripened pear dance from the glass. The taste is light and crisp with a clean, dry finish.

erdinger weissbier non-alcoholic bottle

erdinger weissbier non-alcoholic bottle

$5.00

Germany This beer is full-bodied, flavorful, and it's even got B vitamins?! Holy cow, is there anything Erdinger doesn't have? Oh yeah, alcohol. Well, that's on purpose so it doesn't count.

glutenberg IPA can

glutenberg IPA can

$9.00Out of stock

Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.

ithaca flower power IPA bottle

ithaca flower power IPA bottle

$6.00Out of stock

American IPA - Ithaca, NY - 7.2% ABV - 12oz Bottle - Enjoy the clover honey hue and tropical nose of our celebrated flagship ale. Flower Power is simultaneously punchy and soothing with a big body and a finish that boasts pineapple and grapefruit. ... The hint of apricot gives this beer a pleasant nose and fruity finish.

modelo especial pilsner can

modelo especial pilsner can

$5.00

Pilsner - Mexico - 4.4% ABV - 12oz Can - This rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb.

ommegang witte bottle

ommegang witte bottle

$5.00

Orange Peel & Coriander Wheat Ale - Cooperstown, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Bottle - It is pale straw in color, slightly hazy from the yeast, and topped with a huge white, fluffy head. Witte is pleasantly light on the tongue, balanced between malt and wheat sweetness. Hops and spice with a subtle clove note backed by flavors of lemon and sweet orange give way to a dry, crisp, refreshing finish.

original sin black widow cider can

original sin black widow cider can

$6.00

gluten free; Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.

original sin hard cider can

original sin hard cider can

$6.00

gluten free; Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - Traditional cider that contains no artificial flavors or colors. Very pale in color (like an un-oaked chardonnay). Nicely carbonated, with a good dose of apple crispness and buttery apple pulp.

peak organic fresh cut pilsner can

peak organic fresh cut pilsner can

$5.00

Bohemian Pilsner - Portland, ME - 4.6% ABV - 12oz Can - Fresh Cut is a dry-hopped pilsner. Chinook, Citra and Centennial hops provide aromas of citrus, grass and spice. Though the front palate is loud with IPA qualities, the finish is distinctly pilsner- crisp, dry and extremely refreshing.

peak organic IPA can

peak organic IPA can

$5.00

American IPA - Portland, ME - 7.1%ABV - 12oz Can - This unique India Pale Ale features our favorite hops—Simcoe, Amarillo and Nugget. A generous Amarillo and Simcoe dry hop provide for an assertive, hop-forward nose and front palate. We don't use traditional bittering hops in our IPA, providing nothing but stimulating citrus and floral characteristics.

sixpoint bengali ipa can

sixpoint bengali ipa can

$3.00

IPA – Brooklyn, New York – 6.6% ABV - 12oz Can - The enhanced Sixpoint IPA formulation, first released in the summer of 2014 and uses a blend of new hop strains for a juicy, citrusy, piney hop slashing. It all started with an epic video game marathon back in 2004. Rocking blaze-orange homebrew, we saw the foam rings down the glass like tiger stripes. Thousands of batches and tweaks later, the BENGALI® still slashes. Tip in back and let gravity do the work. Game on!

sixpoint resin IIPA can

sixpoint resin IIPA can

$6.00

Double IPA - Brooklyn, NY - 9.1% ABV - 12oz Can - We remember our first sip of hoppy beer, do you? Nearly spit that $#!^ out. Now we fantasize about this stuff. Thinking about those hop ones...bursting with juice...ripe as all hell...makes you look forward to that first RESIN® all day long. Can't wait.

white claw hard seltzer can

white claw hard seltzer can

$5.00

Discover a wave of pure, crisp refreshment with White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No.1. Crafted with quality ingredients, White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made from a blend of seltzer water, gluten-free alcohol, and a hint of fruit flavor. The original Flavor Collection No.1 includes four refreshing flavors for everyone to enjoy with sweet Black Cherry, bright & citrusy Ruby Grapefruit, ripe Raspberry, and zesty Natural Lime. Each 12oz can contains 100 calories, 5% alcohol, and 2g carbs, making them perfect to share in your finest moments. They’re a great choice for backyard barbecues, sitting on the patio or porch, or entertaining family and friends at home. Please drink responsibly. 21+

wild basin hard seltzer can

wild basin hard seltzer can

$5.00Out of stock

wild basin, co • 5%

wolffer's rose cider bottle

wolffer's rose cider bottle

$10.00

gluten free; Dry Rose Cider - Sagaponack, NY - 6.9% ABV - 10oz Bottle - Bright shiny rose in color. Fantastic fresh floral notes fill the glass; the Crispin aromas especially stand out with fine hints of yeast. The mouth-feel is pure and clean, with a nice balance of sweet fruit, elegant acidity and fine tannins that provide a long and pleasant finish.

yuengling lager bottle

yuengling lager bottle

$4.00

Traditional American Lager - Pottsville, PA - 4.4% ABV - Yuengling® Traditional Lager is famous for its rich amber color, medium-bodied flavor and distinct character. It's brewed with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Location

265 N Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530

