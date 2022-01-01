265 N Central Ave NY, Hartsdale [16]
265 N Central Ave
Hartsdale, NY 10530
Bowls & Salads
moroccan bowl
gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess (610 cal)
brussel bowl
gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang (960 cal)
cali bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)
small cali bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)
caesar salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)
small caesar salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)
kobb salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)
small kobb salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)
southwestern salad
gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch (745 cal)
Shares
pickle chips w/ jalapeño ranch
gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch (350 cal)
honey brussels
gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)
goin back to cauli
tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq (510 cal)
impossible nuggets (8) w/ honey mustard
served with honey mustard (730 cal)
popcorn chicken w/ buttermilk ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1265-1910 cal)
jumbo wings w/ buttermilk ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1540-3580 cal)
super duper loaded fries
gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch (1030 cal)
share french fries
gluten free, vegan (560 cal)
share truffle fries
gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions (680 cal)
share bacon cheese fries
gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions (1015 cal)
share sweet fries
gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (650 cal)
share fries/sweet fries
gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (560-655 cal)
Burgers & Sandwiches
be my burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
smokey ostrich
2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (1070 cal)
elkasaurus
2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)
ranchero
2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)
sweet bison blues
2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)
the national
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)
supreme
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)
standard
2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)
so co
2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)
bl-turkey
2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)
classic chix
buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)
southern chix
never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch (815 cal)
my sunshine
vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)
cilantro black bean
vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)
impossible shrooming
vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (735 cal)
impossible standards
vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)
Single Burgers
single be my burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single elkasaurus
1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (550 cal)
single sweet bison blues
1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (680 cal)
single ranchero
1 grass fed elk patty, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (480 cal)
single the national
1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (650 cal)
single standard
1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (530 cal)
single so co
1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (300 cal)
single bl-turkey
1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (630 cal)
Sides
side french fries
gluten free, vegan (320 cal)
side sweet fries
gluten free, vegan (375 cal)
side fries/sweet fries
gluten free, vegan (350 cal)
side onion rings
(400 cal)
side salad
gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)
side dill pickles
gluten free, vegan (30 cal)
side sweet pickles
gluten free, vegan (50 cal)
Don't Forget The Kids
grizzly
choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)
teddy (4) w/ honey mustard
impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)
panda w/ buttermilk ranch
gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)
koala
organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)
Shakes
Beverages
Bottle/Can Beer (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
coney island mermaid pilsner can
German Style Pilsner - Coney Island, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Can - Mermaid Pilsner is a light-bodied, crisp drinking, nicely hopped lager. A heavy-handed addition of rye malt adds a mild spiciness, which is balanced by a light, fruity, floral hop aroma.
coney island merman IPA can
IPA - Coney Island, NY - 5.8% ABV - 12oz Can - Huge melon, orange and kiwi flavors, and tropical aromas dominate, but are complemented by a strong melanoidin malt backing, finishing clean with the classic Kölsch “snap.”
daura damm lager bottle
Pale Lager /5.4% ABV / Barcelona, Spain In 2006, Damm's Master Brewers together with the Gluten unit of the CSIC (Spanish Upper Council for Scientific Research) pioneered the development of a celiac-friendly, full-flavored beer. Since then, Daura has been recognized by prestigious internationals competitions as the world’s most award-winning crafted to remove gluten beer.
doc's hard apple cider bottle
gluten free; Apple Cider - Warwick, NY - 5% ABV - 12oz Bottle - This cider is semi-dry and wonderfully effervescent with a remarkably fresh apple nose. Its crisp, fruit forward taste and a clean, refreshing finish, have won our cider countless awards and praise.
doc's hard pear cider bottle
gluten free; Pear Cider - Warwick, NY - 5.5% ABV - 12oz Bottle - Handcrafted from a select blend of apples and pears. Intense aromas of ripened pear dance from the glass. The taste is light and crisp with a clean, dry finish.
erdinger weissbier non-alcoholic bottle
Germany This beer is full-bodied, flavorful, and it's even got B vitamins?! Holy cow, is there anything Erdinger doesn't have? Oh yeah, alcohol. Well, that's on purpose so it doesn't count.
glutenberg IPA can
Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.
ithaca flower power IPA bottle
American IPA - Ithaca, NY - 7.2% ABV - 12oz Bottle - Enjoy the clover honey hue and tropical nose of our celebrated flagship ale. Flower Power is simultaneously punchy and soothing with a big body and a finish that boasts pineapple and grapefruit. ... The hint of apricot gives this beer a pleasant nose and fruity finish.
modelo especial pilsner can
Pilsner - Mexico - 4.4% ABV - 12oz Can - This rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb.
ommegang witte bottle
Orange Peel & Coriander Wheat Ale - Cooperstown, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Bottle - It is pale straw in color, slightly hazy from the yeast, and topped with a huge white, fluffy head. Witte is pleasantly light on the tongue, balanced between malt and wheat sweetness. Hops and spice with a subtle clove note backed by flavors of lemon and sweet orange give way to a dry, crisp, refreshing finish.
original sin black widow cider can
gluten free; Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.
original sin hard cider can
gluten free; Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - Traditional cider that contains no artificial flavors or colors. Very pale in color (like an un-oaked chardonnay). Nicely carbonated, with a good dose of apple crispness and buttery apple pulp.
peak organic fresh cut pilsner can
Bohemian Pilsner - Portland, ME - 4.6% ABV - 12oz Can - Fresh Cut is a dry-hopped pilsner. Chinook, Citra and Centennial hops provide aromas of citrus, grass and spice. Though the front palate is loud with IPA qualities, the finish is distinctly pilsner- crisp, dry and extremely refreshing.
peak organic IPA can
American IPA - Portland, ME - 7.1%ABV - 12oz Can - This unique India Pale Ale features our favorite hops—Simcoe, Amarillo and Nugget. A generous Amarillo and Simcoe dry hop provide for an assertive, hop-forward nose and front palate. We don't use traditional bittering hops in our IPA, providing nothing but stimulating citrus and floral characteristics.
sixpoint bengali ipa can
IPA – Brooklyn, New York – 6.6% ABV - 12oz Can - The enhanced Sixpoint IPA formulation, first released in the summer of 2014 and uses a blend of new hop strains for a juicy, citrusy, piney hop slashing. It all started with an epic video game marathon back in 2004. Rocking blaze-orange homebrew, we saw the foam rings down the glass like tiger stripes. Thousands of batches and tweaks later, the BENGALI® still slashes. Tip in back and let gravity do the work. Game on!
sixpoint resin IIPA can
Double IPA - Brooklyn, NY - 9.1% ABV - 12oz Can - We remember our first sip of hoppy beer, do you? Nearly spit that $#!^ out. Now we fantasize about this stuff. Thinking about those hop ones...bursting with juice...ripe as all hell...makes you look forward to that first RESIN® all day long. Can't wait.
white claw hard seltzer can
Discover a wave of pure, crisp refreshment with White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No.1. Crafted with quality ingredients, White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made from a blend of seltzer water, gluten-free alcohol, and a hint of fruit flavor. The original Flavor Collection No.1 includes four refreshing flavors for everyone to enjoy with sweet Black Cherry, bright & citrusy Ruby Grapefruit, ripe Raspberry, and zesty Natural Lime. Each 12oz can contains 100 calories, 5% alcohol, and 2g carbs, making them perfect to share in your finest moments. They’re a great choice for backyard barbecues, sitting on the patio or porch, or entertaining family and friends at home. Please drink responsibly. 21+
wild basin hard seltzer can
wild basin, co • 5%
wolffer's rose cider bottle
gluten free; Dry Rose Cider - Sagaponack, NY - 6.9% ABV - 10oz Bottle - Bright shiny rose in color. Fantastic fresh floral notes fill the glass; the Crispin aromas especially stand out with fine hints of yeast. The mouth-feel is pure and clean, with a nice balance of sweet fruit, elegant acidity and fine tannins that provide a long and pleasant finish.
yuengling lager bottle
Traditional American Lager - Pottsville, PA - 4.4% ABV - Yuengling® Traditional Lager is famous for its rich amber color, medium-bodied flavor and distinct character. It's brewed with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
265 N Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530