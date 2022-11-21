Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Three empanada meal
house breakfast
Roast pork with two sides

The Mill

pancakes

$12.00

a fluffy short stack (2) of pancakes served with a choice of meat and 2 eggs any style

french toast

$9.00+

3 slices of thick cut white bread battered and grilled served with 2 eggs any style and a choice of breakfast meat

biscuts and gravy

$4.00+

classic southern biscuits smothered in a rich sausage and cream gravy

Waffle

$12.00

Belgian waffle served with 2 eggs any style and bacon or sausage. Add chocolate chips for $75 or Add pecans for $1.25

Hen House

cheese omlette

$10.00

a simple American omelet served with cheddar cheese, choice of a side and toast or a biscuit

veggie omlette

$12.00

an American omelet stuffed with onions, peppers, tomatoes mushrooms, spinach, and swiss cheese, served with choice of side and toast or a biscuit

omelet santiago

$14.00

a grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, and swiss cheese omelet with Pico, and sour cream served on the side. comes with choice of one side and toast or a biscuit

Meat omelet

$12.00

choice of bacon sausage or ham stuffed in an omelet with cheddar cheese served with one side and choice of biscuit or toast

western omelet

$13.00

ham, onion, peppers, and cheddar cheese omelet served with choice of homefries, grits or fruit and toast or a biscuit

Favorites

tres golpes

$12.00

the most iconic Dominican breakfast out there. 2 sunny side up eggs served with fired salami, fried cheese, and a large helping of mangu (mashed plantains served with quick pickled onions) you will not leave hungry after this one.

shrimp and grits

$15.00

shrimp served in a spicy chipotle cream sauce over a honest portion of grits. served with a side of fruit

house breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs any style served with home fries, grits, or fruit a choice of bacon or sausage, and toast or a biscuit

Eggs Santo Domingo

$13.00

a riff on a classic benedict. two tostones topped with longuniza sausage, pouched eggs, and covered in a malaise sauce ( similar to hollandaise) served with a simple arugula salad

eggs benidict

$12.00

Classic breakfast . English muffin topped with Canadian bacon pouched egg and covered in hollandaise.

breakfast sandwiches

French toast cordon bleu

$10.00

French toast stuffed with ham and chedder cheese. Served with 2 eggs any style

The Trotter

$3.50

choice of one meat served on toast, biscuit, or bun. add an egg for $1.25 or cheese for $.50

Soups and Salads

soup of the day

$4.00+

house salad

$5.00+

simple salad topped with red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes served with red wine vinaigrette

Carribean salad

$12.00

grilled chicken salad mixed with Pico de Gallo, black beans, and roasted corn served with a lemon vinaigrette

chicken BLT salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

cuban

$12.00

club

$12.00

cba

$13.00

Arepa sandwich

$9.00

an Arepa is a bun made from ground maize that we slice open and fill with your choice of meat and garnished with Pico. served with a side of salsa Verde and choice of side.

burgers

bobs burger

$10.00

bbq burger

$12.00

patty melt

$10.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Apple Juice

$2.50+

sweet tea

$2.50

unsweet tea

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50+

Cranberry juice

$2.50+

Milk

$2.50+

apps

fruit plate

$8.00

seasonal selection of fruit large enough to share.

avocado toast

$10.00

whole grain toast topped with smashed avocado, pepitas, cucumbers, pickled onions and arugala

empanadas

$9.00

our favorite way to start the meal. 3 empanadas, choice of beef or chicken, served with mayo-ketchup or Salsa Verde

Entrees

Roast pork with two sides

$12.00

our pernil (pulled pork)topped with quick pickled onions. served with 2 sides

chicken fricassee with two sides

$12.00

pulled chicken in a sofrito sauce served with 2 sides

Three empanada meal

$14.00

Fried fish

$13.00

Chicken dumplings

$10.00

Served with 2 sides

hamburger steak

$12.00

Breakfast sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Ham

$4.00

Grits

$3.00

Home fries

$3.00

Small fruit

$3.00

2 eggs

$2.50

1 egg

$1.25

1 pancake

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Lunch sides

French fries

$3.00

Yuca fries

$3.00

tostones

$3.00

White rice

$3.00

fruit

$3.00

Black beans

$3.00

Pinto beans

$3.00

Maduros

$3.00

1 empanada

$3.00

Chicken or beef stuffed pastry

potato salad

$3.00

Kids

Silver dollar pancakes

$6.00

Served with bacon or sausage patty

Kids house breakfast

$6.00

1 egg any style served with bacon or sausage patty and toast or a biscuit

kids empanada meal

$6.00

chicken or beef empanada served with a choice of side

grilled cheese

$6.00

grilled American cheese sandwich served with a side

Starters

Empanada

$9.00

Arepitas

$7.00

Shrimp Tostada

$9.00

favorites

Sancocho

$13.00

Mofongo

$14.00+

fish dinner

$13.00

empanada dinner

$13.00

pernil dinner

$13.00

chicken

chicken and dumplings

$10.00

chicken fricassee

$13.00

chipotle chicken pasta

$15.00

chicken and waffles

$13.00

beef

smothered steak

$11.00

picadillo

$10.00

braised beef tips

$14.00

dinner sides

mash potatoes

$3.00

turnip greens

$3.00
