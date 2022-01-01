Dessert & Ice Cream
Hartzler Family Dairy
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
As nature intended: We offer a selection of items - Non- Homogenized, low temperature pasteurized whole, chocolate, 2% and skim milk. - 26 different flavors of ice cream - Assorted grocery items including locally grown lettuce, eggs, cheese, single serve milks, buttermilk, half and half
Location
5454 Cleveland Road, Wooster, OH 44691
