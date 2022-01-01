Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hartzler Family Dairy

5454 Cleveland Road

Wooster, OH 44691

THIS WEEK'S FLAVOR ROTATION

Flavors of the Week

Regular Cone

Mini w/ Regular Cone

$3.00

Small Cone

$3.75

Medium Cone

$4.75

Large Cone

$5.75

Dish

Mini Dish

$3.00

Small Dish

$3.75

Medium Dish

$4.75

Large Dish

$5.75

Waffle Cone

Mini In a Waffle Cone

$3.50

Small Waffle Cone

$4.75

Medium Waffle Cone

$5.75

Large Waffle Cone

$6.75

Sundaes

Small Sundae

$4.50

Medium Sundae

$5.50

Large Sundae

$6.50

Specialty Sundaes

Banana Split

$7.00

Junior Banana Split

$5.75

Barn Buster Parfait

$5.25

Cow Pie Sundae

$6.50

Turtle Sundae

$5.75

Cookie Sundae

$5.75

Shakes and Malts

Shake

$4.00

Malt

$4.50

Floats and Moothies

Rootbeer Float

$5.25

Moothie

$5.25

Iced Coffee Float

$5.25

Apple Cider Float

$5.25

Flurries

Caramel Pecan Flurry

$4.50

Cookie Dough Flurry

$4.50

M&M Flurry

$4.50

Oreo Flurry

$4.50

Reese's Cup Flurry

$4.50

Snickers Flurry

$4.50

Seasonal Flurry

$4.50

Hand Dip To Go

Pint Hand Dipped Ice Cream

$6.00

Quart Hand Dipped Ice Cream

$9.00

3 Gallon Ice Cream Tub

$49.99

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00+

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$5.00+

Eggnog Latte

$5.00+

Affogato

$4.50

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Non- Coffee

Hot Chocolate

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

As nature intended: We offer a selection of items - Non- Homogenized, low temperature pasteurized whole, chocolate, 2% and skim milk. - 26 different flavors of ice cream - Assorted grocery items including locally grown lettuce, eggs, cheese, single serve milks, buttermilk, half and half

Location

5454 Cleveland Road, Wooster, OH 44691

Directions

