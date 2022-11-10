Haru
5210 Longley Ln Suite 500
Reno, NV 89511
Popular Items
Ramen
Miso Ramen
Chicken stock, miso tare, wavy noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, enoki mushroom, fish cake, green onions, seaweed, and corn.
Haru Shoyu Ramen
Chicken stock with shoyu tare, wavy noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft boiled egg, beansprouts, enoki mushrooms, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.
Vegan Miso Ramen
Mushroom Dashi, soy milk, miso tare, straight noodles. Toppings: tofu, spinach, beansprouts, enoki mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, and corn.
Tempura Udon
Mentsuyu (Dashi soy sauce stock), udon noodles. Toppings: tempura shrimp, tempura vegetables (carrots, zucchini, shishito, eggplant, sweet potato, shiitake mushroom), green onions, and seaweed. Tempuras are served on the side.
Kuro Ramen
Tonkotsu stock, shio tare, straight noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, seaweed, and black garlic oil.
Tonkotsu Shoyu
Tonkotsu stock, shoyu tare, straight noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.
Tori Paitan
Thick chicken stock, shio tare, straight noodles. Toppings: chicken breast, soft-boiled egg, spinach, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.
Tsuyunashi Tantanmen
Thick wavy noodles dressed in a spicy sesame sauce. Toppings: ground pork, woodear mushroom, beansprouts, seaweed, and egg.
Tenzaru Soba
Chilled Buckwheat noodles with Mentsuyu sauce. Served with tempura shrimp, tempura veggies, seaweed, a side of wasabi, ginger, and radish.
Small Plates
Karaage
4 pieces of Japanese fried chicken. Served with a side of QP Mayo, and house spicy mayo.
Takoyaki
Octopus dough - “meatball style”. Topped with mayo, katsu sauce, bonito flakes, and dried seaweed flakes.
Wasabi Tako
Octopus marinated in wasabi sauce.
Edamame
Gyoza
5 pieces of Wonton wrappers stuffed with pork and veggies. Sauce: soy sauce and rice vinegar.
Onigirazu
Donburi
Oyakodon
Chicken and eggs simmered in Dashi and Soy Sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice.
Japanese Chicken Curry
Japanese curry with potatoes, onions, carrots, and chicken breast. Served over rice
Gyudon
Thin sliced beef ribeye simmered in dashi and soy sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice
Katsudon
Breaded pork cutlet and eggs simmered in dashi and soy sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice
Curry Katsudon
Breaded pork cutlet served with Japanese curry sauce, potatoes, onions, carrots. Served over rice.
Unadon
Unagi (fresh water eel) barbecued served over rice with unagi sauce.
Tendon
Tempura Donburi. Tempura shrimp (3pc) Tempura veggies - zucchini, carrot, eggplant, shishito pepper, shiitake mushroom, and sweet potato. Served over rice, with a side of tendon sauce, radish, ginger, and wasabi.
Yakitori
Negima (chicken thighs)
2 skewers of chicken thigh and green onions covered with unagi sauce.
Tsukune (meatball)
2 skewers of chicken meatballs (2 meatballs total) with unagi sauce
Teba saki (wings)
2 skewers of chicken wings with unagi sauce
Mune (breast)
2 skewers of chicken breast pieces with unagi sauce
Kawa (skin)
4 skewers of chicken skin
Hatsu (heart)
Sunagimo (gizzard)
Beef Ribeye with chimichurri
Three pieces of beef ribeye served with chimichurri sauce (olive oil, parsley, oregano, thai chili, garlic, vinegar)
Galbi (beef short ribs)
Bacon Scallops
Bacon Asparagus
Bacon Tomato
Bacon Enoki
Shishito peppers
Pork Belly skewers
3 skewers of pork belly, salt, and pepper
Kuaui Ebi
Shrimp skewers with yuzu kosher dressing