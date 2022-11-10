Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haru

No reviews yet

5210 Longley Ln Suite 500

Reno, NV 89511

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Shoyu
Kuro Ramen
Haru Shoyu Ramen

Ramen

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Chicken stock, miso tare, wavy noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, enoki mushroom, fish cake, green onions, seaweed, and corn.

Haru Shoyu Ramen

Haru Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Chicken stock with shoyu tare, wavy noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft boiled egg, beansprouts, enoki mushrooms, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.

Vegan Miso Ramen

$14.00

Mushroom Dashi, soy milk, miso tare, straight noodles. Toppings: tofu, spinach, beansprouts, enoki mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, and corn.

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Mentsuyu (Dashi soy sauce stock), udon noodles. Toppings: tempura shrimp, tempura vegetables (carrots, zucchini, shishito, eggplant, sweet potato, shiitake mushroom), green onions, and seaweed. Tempuras are served on the side.

Kuro Ramen

Kuro Ramen

$16.00

Tonkotsu stock, shio tare, straight noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, seaweed, and black garlic oil.

Tonkotsu Shoyu

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$16.00

Tonkotsu stock, shoyu tare, straight noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.

Tori Paitan

Tori Paitan

$14.00

Thick chicken stock, shio tare, straight noodles. Toppings: chicken breast, soft-boiled egg, spinach, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.

Tsuyunashi Tantanmen

$14.00

Thick wavy noodles dressed in a spicy sesame sauce. Toppings: ground pork, woodear mushroom, beansprouts, seaweed, and egg.

Tenzaru Soba

Tenzaru Soba

$17.00

Chilled Buckwheat noodles with Mentsuyu sauce. Served with tempura shrimp, tempura veggies, seaweed, a side of wasabi, ginger, and radish.

Small Plates

Karaage

Karaage

$6.50

4 pieces of Japanese fried chicken. Served with a side of QP Mayo, and house spicy mayo.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.50

Octopus dough - “meatball style”. Topped with mayo, katsu sauce, bonito flakes, and dried seaweed flakes.

Wasabi Tako

Wasabi Tako

$5.00

Octopus marinated in wasabi sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

5 pieces of Wonton wrappers stuffed with pork and veggies. Sauce: soy sauce and rice vinegar.

Onigirazu

Pork Katsu Onigirazu

Pork Katsu Onigirazu

$8.00

Japanese rice sandwich. Pork cutlet, rice, cabbage, cherry tomatoes, katsu sauce, mayo. All wrapped in seaweed.

Donburi

Oyakodon

Oyakodon

$13.00

Chicken and eggs simmered in Dashi and Soy Sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice.

Japanese Chicken Curry

Japanese Chicken Curry

$14.00

Japanese curry with potatoes, onions, carrots, and chicken breast. Served over rice

Gyudon

$16.00

Thin sliced beef ribeye simmered in dashi and soy sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice

Katsudon

Katsudon

$15.00

Breaded pork cutlet and eggs simmered in dashi and soy sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice

Curry Katsudon

$15.00

Breaded pork cutlet served with Japanese curry sauce, potatoes, onions, carrots. Served over rice.

Unadon

Unadon

$17.00

Unagi (fresh water eel) barbecued served over rice with unagi sauce.

Tendon

Tendon

$17.00

Tempura Donburi. Tempura shrimp (3pc) Tempura veggies - zucchini, carrot, eggplant, shishito pepper, shiitake mushroom, and sweet potato. Served over rice, with a side of tendon sauce, radish, ginger, and wasabi.

Yakitori

Negima (chicken thighs)

Negima (chicken thighs)

$7.00

2 skewers of chicken thigh and green onions covered with unagi sauce.

Tsukune (meatball)

$7.00

2 skewers of chicken meatballs (2 meatballs total) with unagi sauce

Teba saki (wings)

$7.00

2 skewers of chicken wings with unagi sauce

Mune (breast)

$6.00

2 skewers of chicken breast pieces with unagi sauce

Kawa (skin)

Kawa (skin)

$6.00

4 skewers of chicken skin

Hatsu (heart)

Hatsu (heart)

$6.00

Sunagimo (gizzard)

$6.00

Beef Ribeye with chimichurri

$8.50

Three pieces of beef ribeye served with chimichurri sauce (olive oil, parsley, oregano, thai chili, garlic, vinegar)

Galbi (beef short ribs)

$7.50

Bacon Scallops

$7.00
Bacon Asparagus

Bacon Asparagus

$5.50

Bacon Tomato

$4.00

Bacon Enoki

$5.50

Shishito peppers

$5.00

Pork Belly skewers

$6.00Out of stock

3 skewers of pork belly, salt, and pepper

Kuaui Ebi

Kuaui Ebi

$9.00

Shrimp skewers with yuzu kosher dressing

Sides

Bowl of rice

$2.00

Pickled shiitake

$2.00

Pickled cucumber

$2.00

Takuan

$2.00

Pickled sweet yellow radish

Kimchi

$2.00

Seaweed salad

$2.00

Miso soup

$3.00

Onsen Tamago

$2.00

Egg sous vide style.

Dessert

Haru’s Mess

Haru’s Mess

$6.00

Our signature dessert made with crumbled meringue with matcha cream, fresh berries, and berry sauce.

Sauces

Chili paste + chili oil (level 4)

$1.00

Mentsuyu Sauce (tempura sauce)

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Aji Sauce (scallops sauce)

$1.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Aloha Maid Juices

Aloha Maid Apple Iced Tea

Aloha Maid Apple Iced Tea

$1.60
Aloha Maid Fuji Apple

Aloha Maid Fuji Apple

$1.60
Aloha Maid Guava Nectar

Aloha Maid Guava Nectar

$1.60
Aloha Maid Lilikoi Passion

Aloha Maid Lilikoi Passion

$1.60
Aloha Maid Pass-O-Guava

Aloha Maid Pass-O-Guava

$1.60
Aloha Maid Pineapple Orange

Aloha Maid Pineapple Orange

$1.60
Aloha Maid Strawberry Orange

Aloha Maid Strawberry Orange

$1.60
Aloha Maid Strawberry Guava

Aloha Maid Strawberry Guava

$1.60

Matcha Love Drinks

Matcha Energy Yuzu Acerola

Matcha Energy Yuzu Acerola

$4.00Out of stock
Matcha Energy Blueberry

Matcha Energy Blueberry

$4.00Out of stock
Japanese Matcha + Green Tea

Japanese Matcha + Green Tea

$2.50

Ace Aloe Drinks

Aloe Mango

Aloe Mango

Aloe Original

Aloe Original

Aloe Pomegranate

Aloe Pomegranate

Coffee

Boss Coffe Black

Boss Coffe Black

$3.80
Boss Coffee Au Lait

Boss Coffee Au Lait

$3.80
Boss Coffee Rainbow

Boss Coffee Rainbow

$3.50
UCC Coffee with milk