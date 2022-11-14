A map showing the location of Harvest & Brew #1 620 John Paul Jones CircleView gallery

Harvest & Brew #1 620 John Paul Jones Circle

No reviews yet

620 John Paul Jones Circle

Portsmouth, VA 23708

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

HOT COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.65+

House Brewed Coffee

Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$3.95+

Espresso in steamed milk lightly topped with foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.65+

Espresso in a small amount of steamed milk, with a deep layer of foam

Caffè Mocha

Caffè Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso with mocha sauce and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso complemented with white chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream

Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.45+

Espresso and hot water

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Bittersweet chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Steamed milk mixed with vanilla syrup, marked with espresso and topped with caramel sauce

Espresso

$2.75+

COLD COFFEE DRINKS

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.95+

Starbucks® Iced Coffee Blend served chilled over ice.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.45+

Custom blend of beans steeped in cool water for 20 hours for a supersmooth flavor.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+

Slow steeped custom blend Cold Brew topped with vanilla sweet cream

Iced Caffè Latte

Iced Caffè Latte

$4.65+

Espresso and cold milk, poured over ice

Iced Caffè Mocha

Iced Caffè Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso with mocha sauce, cold milk and ice. Topped with whipped cream

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.45+

Espresso with vanilla syrup and chilled milk, served over ice

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Cold milk with vanilla syrup, marked with espresso and topped with caramel sauce.

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, cold milk, and white chocolate sauce, poured over ice and topped with whipped cream.

Iced Caffè Americano

Iced Caffè Americano

$3.65+

Espresso served over ice.

Iced Shaken Espresso

Iced Shaken Espresso

$4.25+

Rich, full-bodied espresso shaken, chilled and mellowed with sweetness and a touch of milk to create a delightfully and deliciously convenient on-the-go drink.

FRAPPUCCINO® BLENDED BEVERAGES

Espresso Frappuccino

Espresso Frappuccino

$6.35+

Coffee is combined with a shot of espresso and milk, then blended with ice to give you a nice little jolt and lots of sipping joy.

Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$5.35+

Coffee and milk, blended with ice.

Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$5.75+

Coffee, caramel syrup and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Mocha Frappuccino

Mocha Frappuccino

$5.75+

Coffee, bittersweet mocha sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino

Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino

$5.75+

We take Frappuccino® roast coffee and vanilla bean powder, combine them with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream.

Java Chip Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.75+

Coffee, Frappuccino® chips, bittersweet mocha sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and bittersweet mocha sauce.

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

$5.75+

Coffee, white chocolate sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

$5.35+

Vanilla bean and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Frappuccino

Strawberry Frappuccino

$5.75+

Strawberry juice and milk, lightly sweetened and blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino

$5.75+

Frappuccino® chips, bittersweet mocha sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and bittersweet mocha sauce.

White Chocolate Frappuccino

White Chocolate Frappuccino

$5.75+

White Chocolate sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino

Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino

$5.75+

Sweetened shade-grown, finely ground matcha green tea and Classic syrup, blended with milk and ice and topped with whipped cream

HOT TEAVANA® TEA

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.35+

Sweetened, shade grown, finely ground matcha green tea, handcrafted with steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Black tea infused with rich, warm spices, mixed with steamed milk

Brewed Tea Filterbags

Brewed Tea Filterbags

$3.95+

Choose from Radiant Green, English Breakfast, Modern Earl Grey, Chamomile Blush, Harmonic Mint, Jasmine Green,Ginger Peach, Classic Chai, Hibiscus Spice, Pomegranate Zest

ICED TEAVANA® TEA

SHAKEN ICED BLACK TEA

SHAKEN ICED BLACK TEA

$3.45+Out of stock

Our signature tea mixed with water, lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. Add lemonade for a refreshing treat.

SHAKEN ICED GREEN TEA

SHAKEN ICED GREEN TEA

$3.45+

Teavana® tea mixed with water, lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. Add lemonade for a refreshing treat.

SHAKEN ICED PASSION TANGO TEA

SHAKEN ICED PASSION TANGO TEA

$3.45+

Teavana® tea mixed with water, lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. Add lemonade for a refreshing treat

ICED MATCHA TEA

ICED MATCHA TEA

$3.95+

Our finely ground Teavana® matcha green tea shaken with ice. Add lemonade to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink.

ICED CHAI

ICED CHAI

$5.35+Out of stock

Black tea infused with rich, warm spices, mixed with milk, served over ice

ICED MATCHA LATTE

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$5.35+

Sweetened, shade grown, finely-ground matcha green tea, combined with milk, served over ice.

REFRESHERS® ICED BEVERAGES

Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.95+

Real fruit juice and whole blackberries, caffeinated with Green Coffee Extract, mixed with water or lemonade and shaken with ice.

Mango Dragonfruit

Mango Dragonfruit

$4.95+

This tropical-inspired pick-me-up—crafted with a refreshing combination of sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors and Green Coffee Extract—is hand-shaken with ice and a scoop of real diced dragonfruit.

Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.95+

Our crisp, Strawberry Acai Refreshers® Beverage, with its accents of passion fruit, is combined with creamy Coconutmilk. It’s a fruity and refreshing sip of spring, no matter what time of year.

Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.95+

This tropical-inspired pick-me-up—crafted with a refreshing combination of sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors—is handshaken with creamy coconutmilk, ice and a scoop of real diced dragonfruit.

BREAKFAST/LUNCH

Harvest Oatmeal

Harvest Oatmeal

$3.65

Hearty Oatmeal served with brown sugar, dried cranberries, and sliced almonds.

Glazed Doughnuts

Glazed Doughnuts

$1.50

Glazed yeast doughnuts to start your morning.

Bagels

Bagels

$2.65

Your choice of Everything Bagel or a Plain Bagel.

Muffins

Muffins

$3.75

Blueberry or Chocolate Muffin

Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun

Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun

$4.00

Caramel and Pecan Sticky Bun.

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Sausage, Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper, and Egg on Plain Bagel

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

Spinach, Tomato, Provolone, and Egg on Ciabatta.

B.A.E Bagel Sandwich

B.A.E Bagel Sandwich

$5.50

Bacon, Egg, and Avocado on an Everything Bagel

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.75
Yuppie Veggie Sub

Yuppie Veggie Sub

$7.99Out of stock

Caramelized Onions, Hummus, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Cucumbers, Provolone

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$6.99

Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$9.59Out of stock

Romaine, Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Wonton Strips, Cilantro, with a Sesame Peanut Dressing

Power Bowl Salad

Power Bowl Salad

$10.59Out of stock

Romaine, Chicken, Hummus, Eggs, Cucumbers Red Onions, Tomato, Avocado

Cup of Ice Water

Grande Cup of Water

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

620 John Paul Jones Circle, Portsmouth, VA 23708

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

