Harvest & Brew #2 John Paul Jones Circle

review star

No reviews yet

John Paul Jones Circle

Portsmouth, VA 23708

HOT COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.95+

House Brewed Coffee

Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$3.95+

Espresso in steamed milk lightly topped with foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Espresso in a small amount of steamed milk, with a deep layer of foam

Caffè Mocha

Caffè Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso with mocha sauce and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso complemented with white chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream

Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.45+

Espresso and hot water

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Bittersweet chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Steamed milk mixed with vanilla syrup, marked with espresso and topped with caramel sauce

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+
Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Latte

$5.25+
Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso combined with Peppermint syrup, chocolate sauce, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls

Cup of Water

$0.75
White Chocolate Hot Chocolate

White Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

COLD COFFEE DRINKS

Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.45+

Custom blend of beans steeped in cool water for 20 hours for a supersmooth flavor.

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

$5.75+

Shaken espresso, brown sugar and cinnamon together, and then top it off with oatmilk and ice

Iced Caffè Americano

Iced Caffè Americano

$3.65+

Espresso served over ice.

Iced Caffè Latte

Iced Caffè Latte

$4.65+

Espresso and cold milk, poured over ice

Iced Caffè Mocha

Iced Caffè Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso with mocha sauce, cold milk and ice. Topped with whipped cream

Iced Caramel Brûlée Latte

Iced Caramel Brûlée Latte

$5.75+Out of stock

Espresso, chilled milk, and rich Caramel Brûlée sauce, served over ice and topped with whipped cream and shimmy Caramel Brûlée topping.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Cold milk with vanilla syrup, marked with espresso and topped with caramel sauce.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.95+

Starbucks® Iced Coffee Blend served chilled over ice.

Iced Peppermint Mocha

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.75+

Espresso combined with Peppermint syrup, chocolate sauce and chilled milk, served over ice and topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls.

Iced Pistachio Latte

Iced Pistachio Latte

$5.75+
Iced Shaken Espresso

Iced Shaken Espresso

$4.25+

Rich, full-bodied espresso shaken, chilled and mellowed with sweetness and a touch of milk to create a delightfully and deliciously convenient on-the-go drink.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

$5.75+Out of stock

The comfort of your favorite sugar cookie combined with our Starbucks Almondmilk, delivers a delicious twist to your favorite iced latte

Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

$5.75+Out of stock

Espresso and steamed milk with flavors of caramelized white chocolate are finished with whipped cream and a topping of holiday sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.45+

Espresso with vanilla syrup and chilled milk, served over ice

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, cold milk, and white chocolate sauce, poured over ice and topped with whipped cream.

Nitro

Nitro

$5.25
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+

Slow steeped custom blend Cold Brew topped with vanilla sweet cream

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

FRAPPUCCINO® BLENDED BEVERAGES

Espresso Frappuccino

Espresso Frappuccino

$6.35+

Coffee is combined with a shot of espresso and milk, then blended with ice to give you a nice little jolt and lots of sipping joy.

Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$5.35+

Coffee and milk, blended with ice.

Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$5.75+

Coffee, caramel syrup and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Mocha Frappuccino

Mocha Frappuccino

$5.75+

Coffee, bittersweet mocha sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino

Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino

$5.75+

We take Frappuccino® roast coffee and vanilla bean powder, combine them with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream.

Java Chip Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.75+

Coffee, Frappuccino® chips, bittersweet mocha sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and bittersweet mocha sauce.

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

$5.75+

Coffee, white chocolate sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

$5.35+

Vanilla bean and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Frappuccino

Strawberry Frappuccino

$5.75+

Strawberry juice and milk, lightly sweetened and blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino

$5.75+

Frappuccino® chips, bittersweet mocha sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and bittersweet mocha sauce.

White Chocolate Frappuccino

White Chocolate Frappuccino

$5.75+

White Chocolate sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino

Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino

$5.75+

Sweetened shade-grown, finely ground matcha green tea and Classic syrup, blended with milk and ice and topped with whipped cream

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.25+
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25+
Pistachio Frappuccino

Pistachio Frappuccino

$5.95+

HOT TEAVANA® TEA

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.35+

Sweetened, shade grown, finely ground matcha green tea, handcrafted with steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Black tea infused with rich, warm spices, mixed with steamed milk

Brewed Tea Filterbags

Brewed Tea Filterbags

$3.95+

Choose from Radiant Green, English Breakfast, Modern Earl Grey, Chamomile Blush, Harmonic Mint, Jasmine Green,Ginger Peach, Classic Chai, Hibiscus Spice,

Medicine Ball

Medicine Ball

$6.25

Steamed Lemonade, Jade Citrus Mint Green Tea, Mint Tea, and Honey

ICED TEAVANA® TEA

SHAKEN ICED BLACK TEA

SHAKEN ICED BLACK TEA

$3.45+

Our signature tea mixed with water, lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. Add lemonade for a refreshing treat.

SHAKEN ICED GREEN TEA

SHAKEN ICED GREEN TEA

$3.45+

Teavana® tea mixed with water, lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. Add lemonade for a refreshing treat.

SHAKEN ICED PASSION TANGO TEA

SHAKEN ICED PASSION TANGO TEA

$3.45+

Teavana® tea mixed with water, lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. Add lemonade for a refreshing treat

ICED MATCHA TEA

ICED MATCHA TEA

$3.95+

Our finely ground Teavana® matcha green tea shaken with ice. Add lemonade to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink.

ICED CHAI

ICED CHAI

$5.35+

Black tea infused with rich, warm spices, mixed with milk, served over ice

ICED MATCHA LATTE

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$5.35+

Sweetened, shade grown, finely-ground matcha green tea, combined with milk, served over ice.

REFRESHERS® ICED BEVERAGES

Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.95+

Real fruit juice and whole blackberries, caffeinated with Green Coffee Extract, mixed with water or lemonade and shaken with ice.

Mango Dragonfruit

Mango Dragonfruit

$4.95+

This tropical-inspired pick-me-up—crafted with a refreshing combination of sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors and Green Coffee Extract—is hand-shaken with ice and a scoop of real diced dragonfruit.

Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.95+

Our crisp, Strawberry Acai Refreshers® Beverage, with its accents of passion fruit, is combined with creamy Coconutmilk. It’s a fruity and refreshing sip of spring, no matter what time of year.

Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.95+

This tropical-inspired pick-me-up—crafted with a refreshing combination of sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors—is handshaken with creamy coconutmilk, ice and a scoop of real diced dragonfruit.

Paradise Drink

Paradise Drink

$4.95+
Pineapple Passionfruit

Pineapple Passionfruit

$4.95+

BAKERY & SANDWICHES

B.A.E Bagel Sandwich

B.A.E Bagel Sandwich

$5.50

Bacon, Egg, and Avocado on an Everything Bagel

Bagels

Bagels

$2.65

Plain baggel

Banana Loaf

Banana Loaf

$3.65
Blueberry CreamCheese Croissant

Blueberry CreamCheese Croissant

$4.50
Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$6.99

Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic

Chipotle Chicken Panini

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$7.50
Chocolate Croisaant

Chocolate Croisaant

$3.75
Cookies - 2

Cookies - 2

$2.49
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Double Trouble

$5.95
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$8.99Out of stock
Harvest Oatmeal

Harvest Oatmeal

$3.65

Hearty Oatmeal served with brown sugar, dried cranberries, and sliced almonds.

Iced Lemon Loaf

Iced Lemon Loaf

$3.65

Kind Granola Bars

$2.79
Muffins

Muffins

$3.75

Blueberry or Chocolate Muffin

Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini

Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini

$6.99

Basil Pesto, Tomato, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.49
Spinach & Feta Croissant

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$3.95
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Sausage, Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper, and Egg on Plain Bagel

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Spinach, Tomato, Provolone, and Egg on Ciabatta.

Water & Sodas

Grande Cup of Water

Grande Cup of Water

$0.75
Bottle

Bottle

$2.29

Bottle of Coke

$2.79

Bottle of Diet Coke

$2.79

Bottle of Sprite

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Proudly Brew Starbucks

Location

John Paul Jones Circle, Portsmouth, VA 23708

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

