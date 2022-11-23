Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Harvest Cafe & Bakery 1390 Hopmeadow Street

441 Reviews

$$

1390 Hopmeadow Street

Simsbury, CT 06070

Order Again

Popular Items

Farmers Benedict
Make Your Own Sandwich
Pancakes

Eggs and Toast

New England Breakfast

$11.00

1 egg any style, breakfast meat, homefries

Hopmeadow Breakfast

$10.00

2 eggs any style and homefries

All American

$13.00

2 eggs any style, homefries and choice of bacon or ham or links or patty or turkey sausage

Evelyn's Special

$14.50

2 eggs any style, with corned beef hash

Jen's Special

$13.00

2 eggs any style, with sweet potato veggie hash

Hungry Hungry Harvest

$15.00

The big one! Three eggs any style, choice of two breakfast meats. Potatoes and choice of toast!

CHICKY VEGGIE SCRAMBLE!

$14.00

Benedicts

Farmers Benedict

$16.50

shredded potatoes topped with two poached eggs crumbledbacon, scallions and hollandaise. served with toast

Eastern Benedict

$14.00

roasted sweet potatoes, with red potatoes, peppers, onions and herbs topped with two poached eggs and holllandaise. served with toast

Classic Benedict

$13.00

english muffin with candaian bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise. served with toast

Western Benedict

$14.00

grilled cornbread topped with bacon, tomtoes, scallions, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce

Irish Benedict

$16.50

english muffin topped with our own corned beef has, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

Portabella Benedict

$16.50

a split croissant topped with sliced portabella mushrooms, fresh spinach, grilled tomato and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

Omelets/Scramble

Meat Lover's Omelet

$16.50

filled with bacon, ham, sausage and cheddar

Garden Omelet

$15.00

filled with fresh spinach, asparagus, peppers, mushrooms and your choice of cheese

OK Corral Omelet

$15.00

with peppers, onions, diced ham and choice of cheese

Gorgonzola Scramble

$16.00

gorgonzola herb cream cheese, crumbled bacon, and caramelized onions

Foster Scramble

$15.00

canadian bacon, scallions, mushrooms and cheddar

Green Eggs Scramble

$14.00

spinach, aspargus, boursin and scallions

Omelet Builder

$13.00

Create your own SCRAMBLE!

$13.00

Pan cooked scrambled eggs filled with your choice of two fillings. Homes fries and toast.

Breakfast Sand/Melts/Wrap

Make Your Own Sandwich

$7.25

Eugenes Burrito

$14.00

scrambled eggs with onions, peppers, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese, rolled into a tortialla wrap. Served with homefries, sour cream and salsa

California Melt

$14.50

scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato, spinach, swiss and cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough bread. Served with homefries

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries

Pancakes and Sweets

Pancakes

$6.00+

buttermilk or gluten free multigrain batter

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.50

moist banana bread stuffed with cinnamon cream cheese, dipped in custard and grilled

Croissant French Toast

$14.50

a split croissant dipped into custard, grilled and topped with powdered sugar, raspberry sauce and fresh berries

Lemon Crepes

$6.00+

three crepes filled with lemon mascarpone cream cheese. Drizzled with raspberry sauce, garnished with berries

Classic French Toast

$4.50+

thick sliced, dusted with powdered sugar. 2 slices

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

choose buttermilk or multigrain

Cereals

Oatmeal

$6.50

with milk and brown sugar

Morning Porridge

$9.50

our own multigrain, hot cereal blend with dried blueberries and cranberries, with mlik and brown sugar

Valley Granola

$8.00

made in our bakery with almonds, oats, sunflower seeds, coconut and honey, served with milk

Yogurt Parfait with Berries

$11.00

layered with berries, granola, and vanilla yogurt

banana HONEY parfait

$10.00

layered with fruist salad, granola and vanilla yogurt

Yogurt Parfait w/ fruit salad

$11.00

Sides

Bacon (3)

$5.00

Banana

$2.50

Berries

$6.50

Canadian Bacon (2)

$4.50

Chips

$1.25

Cin Roll / Stickybun

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Croissant

$4.00

Egg* One

$3.00

Eggs* Two

$5.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Half Garden Salad

$5.00

Ham (1)

$4.50

Homefries

$4.50

Muffin

$3.75

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Sausage Links (3)

$4.50

Sausage Patty (1)

$4.00

Sausage Turkey (1)

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Shredded Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

Toast

$3.50

Quiche, Breakfast

Lorraine Quiche

$11.00

served with homefries OR fruit salad OR toast

Other Vegetable Quiche

$11.00

served with homefries OR fruit salad OR toast

Spinach Mushroom

$11.00

Broccoli Cheddar

$11.00

Red Pepper asparagus boursin quiche

$11.00

Rveggie Quiche

$11.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Pilgrim Melt

$14.00

roasted turkey, sharp cheddar cheese, cranberry sauce, mayo grilled on our anadama bread

Gorgonzola Portobello

$14.00

roasted portabella mushroom cap with gorgonzola herb cheese, cheddar, fresh spinach, red pepper grilled on our indian bread

Tuna Melt

$14.00

tuna salad, avocado, tomato with melted cheddar and cheese on your choice of bread

Smoked Ham and Brie Panini

$14.00

warm ham, thin shaved apples, melted brie and honey mustarc. Garnished with spinach and served on pressed indian grain

tg wrap

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Town and Country Salad

$12.00

baby spinach topped with strawberries, brie, scallions, and candied almonds. Served with poppy seed dressing and topped with grilled chicken if you prefer.

House Green Salad

$11.00

mixed greens topped with gaden veggies

Vermonter

$12.00

mixed greens topped with , sharp white cheddar, dried cranberries, dried cinnamon apples, toasted pumpkin seeds and carrot shreds served with honey balsamic and optionally topped with turkey if you fancy!

Caesar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

romaine, creamy dressing, house croutons, parmesan

Cape Cod Salad

$13.00

mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, scallions. Served with honey balsamic dressing and topped with grilled chicken if you would like...

Quiche Veggie

$6.00

Quiche Lorraine

$6.00

Fruited Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

More Sandwiches & Burgers

Black Angus Burger

$15.00

served on a roll or in a warp with lettuce, tomatoe and red onion

Reuben

$13.25

your choice of corned beef or roast turkey with melted swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing grilled on rye bread

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.25

Harvest Queso

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Builder

$9.00

Deli Sandwich Builder

$13.00

Kids

Animal Pancake

$6.99

1/2 Belgian Waffle

$3.50

Connors Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Mirandas French Toast

$6.99+

Eggies

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Flavored Coffee

$3.50

Regular Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$4.50

Cranberry

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

V-8

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

CAPPINC/expresso/americano/ETC

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Water

bottle h2o

$2.25

Can Soda

$2.50

Short Coffee or Juice

$2.49

french press

$6.99

harvest cafe free drink for veteran's day

Out of stock

Apple Cider!!

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Mug

$9.50

Glass Tumbler

$7.00

almond milk SIDE

$0.75

oatmilk SIDE

$0.50

General Specials

BF BOWL

$15.00

BENE SPECIAL

$18.00

Omelet Special

$15.00

Sausage Gravy over Biscuits

$15.00

scramble special

$14.00

Breakfast Pudding

$10.00

Rojas Cubana!

$15.00

Chicken Bella

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for joining us! Serving breakfast all day, lunch, fresh baked goods and on or offsite catering.

Location

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070

Directions

Gallery
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

Map
