Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Harvest Cafe & Bakery 1390 Hopmeadow Street
441 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for joining us! Serving breakfast all day, lunch, fresh baked goods and on or offsite catering.
Location
1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
4.1 • 176
83 Salmon Brook St Granby, CT 06035
View restaurant