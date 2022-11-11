Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village) Harvest Cafe

267 Reviews

$

3529 Old Philadelphia Pike

INTERCOURSE, PA 17534

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Soup and Half Sandwich
Chicken Salad

Fries and Sides

Regular Small Fries

$4.99

Large Regular Fries

$5.99

Large Cheese Fries

$6.99

Our fries topped with cheese sauce

Applesauce

$1.99

Cup of applesauce

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Martins potato dinner roll served with butter

Deli Pickle

$1.99

Large deli-style dill pickle

Coleslaw

$3.99

Housemade coleslaw

Pickled Beets

$3.99

Our famous beets

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh field greens, tomatoes, celery, roasted zucchini, and croutons

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Diced seasonal fruit

Rice

$4.99

Jasmine rice cooked to perfection and finished with Olive Basin Sicilian Lemon White Balsamic Vinegar

Salads and Soups

Soups & Salads

Harvest Salad

$13.99

Seasonal greens topped with craisins, roasted butternut squash, roasted broccoli, pumpkin seeds, aged provolone, croutons, and citrus vinaigrette

Apple Cheddar Salad

$13.99

Seasonal mixed greens, fresh local apples, aged sharp cheddar cheese, walnuts, craisins, with balsamic vinaigrette

Chix Corn Soup

$5.99

A Lancaster County classic consisting of Corn, diced Chicken, celery, creamed corn, egg noodles, and chicken broth.

Baked Potato

$5.99Out of stock

A creamy house-made chowder with bacon, shrimp, corn, roasted red peppers, celery, and diced potatoes.

Vegetable Beef Soup

$5.99

Fruit and Cream Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh roasted pears, seasonal greens, basil leaves, blue cheese, toasted walnuts, and croutons, tossed with blueberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our famous chicken salad, Kitchen Kettle Cranberry Orange Marmalade, and seasonal greens are served open-face on wheatberry bread.

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$12.99

House-made tuna salad, cheddar cheese, Kitchen Kettle Tomato jam, seasonal greens on Rye bread

Fall Vegetable Wrap

$13.99

Roasted broccoli, roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, mixed seasonal greens, cheddar cheese with citrus vinaigrette in a flour tortilla

Soup and Half Sandwich

$12.99

Half of one of our artisan sandwiches & a cup of soup from our daily selection.

Half Sandwich

$6.99

Harvest Specialties

Fried Chicken Platter

$15.99

4 chicken tenders on a bed of french fries served with coleslaw and our Hickory Smoked BBQ sauce

Pork Rice Bowl

$13.99

Jasmine rice topped with our Italian roasted pork, aged provolone cheese, roasted broccoli, and Blueberry BBQ.

Harvest Salmon Rice Bowl

$14.99

Jasmine rice topped with 4oz seared salmon craisins, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, and citrus vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.99

Jasmine rice topped with 3 fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, roasted broccoli, Hickory Smoked BBQ and our house-made harvest sauce.

Pumpkin Salmon Naan

$14.99

4oz Roasted Atlantic salmon, KKV pumpkin butter, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, and greens on a grilled Naan bread finished with a maple balsamic drizzle

Salad and Relish

$13.99

A scoop of each of our tuna and chicken salad, perfect pickles, pickled beets, a bag of Martin Kettle chips.

Locally Sourced Meats

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Custom blend ground beef, Cooper's Sharp American cheese, seasonal greens, tomato jam, Cajun garlic ranch sauce, on a grilled Martin's Potato roll.

Hamburger

$11.99

Custom blend ground beef, lettuce, tomato on a grilled Martin's Potato roll.

Fall Harvest Burger

$12.99

4oz custom blend ground beef patty topped with butternut squash, aged provolone cheese, pumpkin seeds, KKV pumpkin butter on a Martin's potato roll

Cheesy BBQ Broccoli Burger

$12.99

Locally sourced ground beef, topped with roasted broccoli, cooper sharp American cheese, cheddar cheese, and Hickory Smoked BBQ sauce on a martin's potato roll

Roasted Pork

$13.99

Our house-roasted seasoned pork, Aged Provolone cheese, roasted broccoli, and blueberry barbeque sauce, are served on a Philly hoagie roll.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$12.99

Locally sourced ham, KKV pepper jam, melted cheddar cheese served on a grilled Martin's potato roll.

Hot Dog

$5.99

Jumbo "Hippey" all beef hot dog, Martin’s Potato Roll.

Kids Menu

Hot Diggity Dog

$6.99

All beef hot dog served with a juice box, applesauce, potato chips, and a cookie.

Breaded Chicken Nugget

$6.99

Served with a juice box, applesauce, potato chips, and a cookie.

Kraft Mac n Cheese

$6.99

It's the cheesiest

Desserts

Shoofly Pie

$3.99

This irresistible pie is made from a special blend of syrup, brown sugar & cinnamon in our Bake Shop.

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.99

Our Famous Lemon Meringue Pie

Nutty Chocolate Chip Pie

$4.99

A wonderfully rich treat! It's like a chocolate chip cookie and a pecan pie mixed together.

Whoopie Pie

$1.99

Lancaster County's favorite sweet treat! Our whoopie pies are soft cake-like cookies stuffed with sweet, rich filling.

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Our Famous Coconut Cream Pie

Brownies

$2.49Out of stock

Pound Cake

$2.49

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Selection of Pepsi products

Cider

$3.49

Water 20 oz

$1.99

Milk

$0.99

Gatorade

$2.49

Tropicana

$3.49

Pure Leaf

$2.99

Propel

$2.49

Voss

$3.49

Apple Cider

$3.49
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, INTERCOURSE, PA 17534

Directions

