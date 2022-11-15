Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harvest Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109

College Station, TX 77845

Order Again

Popular Items

Harvest Latte
Candlelight Latte
Mocha Latte

Coffee

Drip

$2.50

Traditional filter-brewed coffee.

Drip Refill

$1.25

Traditional filter-brewed coffee.

Au Lait

$3.00

Traditional filter-brewed coffee with a cloud of textured milk.

Chemex

$3.50

A paper-filter pour over that brews a clean cup and maintains body while remaining delicate and nuanced - 12oz.

Large Chemex

$7.00

A paper-filter pour over that brews a clean cup and maintains body while remaining delicate and nuanced - 24oz.

Kone Chemex

$7.00

More oils and fuller-bodied cup than paper Chemex filter. Boldness closer to French Press - 24oz.

Slo Bru

$4.00

This 10 hour Japanese cold brew process results in high-caffeine, low-acidity coffee.

Cold Brew

$5.00

Rich and bold. A smooth sip of summer.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Brewed at high pressure and temperature, espresso delivers a rich expression of coffee with a syrupy mouthfeel - 2oz.

Americano

$3.50

A rich, full-bodied cup of coffee with two shots of espresso and water.

Cortado

$3.50

A balanced Spanish-style cappuccino with equal parts milk and espresso, served at 100° - 4oz.

Cappuccino

$4.00

A cup of silky textured milk and espresso. Somewhere in the happy land between espresso and a latte - 6oz.

Latte

$4.50

The sweetness of milk enhances the subtleties of espresso - 12oz.

Harvest Latte

$5.00

Our gourmet vanilla latte and signature drink. Made with hand-dressed vanilla beans and raw sugar.

Butterscotch Latte

$5.00

Nutty, deep sugar sweetness with a silky finish (contains dairy).

Honeybee Latte

$5.00

Earthy sweet and bright citrus create a unique and refreshing experience.

Candlelight Latte

$5.00

Notes of deep sugar and Mexican caramel with a lightly spiced, sweet finish.

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Dutched-cocoa and cane sugar create a rich, creamy marriage of coffee and chocolate.

Coconut Latte

$5.00

Silky real coconut cream and date palm sugar make for an exotic combination.

MochaNut Latte

$5.00

Rich chocolate and smooth coconut are a decadent treat.

Lavender Latte

$5.00

We've captured the sweet stringent nectar of lavendar with hints of honeysuckle and mint.

Sunflower Latte

$5.00

Just like it sounds, a sweet and summery combination of citrus and nectar.

Apple Pie Latte

$5.50

Sweet and fruity with a warm cinnamon finish.

Campfire Latte

$5.50

Like a cozy treat made over a campfire, this is chocolatey with graham and cinnamon notes.

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.75

A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves with 2oz espresso.

Chocolate Cherry Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Fall Spice Latte

$5.50

Not Coffee

Chai Latte

$4.25

A lightly spiced blend of tea with cinnamon, honey, cardamom, and cloves.

Masala Chai Latte

$5.50

A spicy kick with heart-melting sweetness. This traditional tea latte is made with ginger, cardamom, pepper, and anise, making it truly special.

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Smooth and vivid in a creamy milk latte.

Tea

$3.50

All of our teas are 100% organic and full of flavor with herbal and caffeinated options.

Fog

$4.50

Made with 100% organic tea, our real vanilla Harvest sugar, and a cloud of textured milk.

Steamer

$3.50

Silky textured milk sweetened with any of our gourmet flavoring or honey.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Rich dutched-cocoa, cane sugar, and textured milk create this decadent drink.

House Iced Tea

$3.25

Organic house-blend black unsweet iced tea.

Cascara Tea

$4.25

Breakfast

Bacon Onion Egg Sammie

$7.00

Bacon, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese on an English Muffin. Comes with small side salad.

Garden Veggie Egg Sammie

$7.00

Superfood pesto and caramelized onions with tomato, lettuce, and balsamic glaze. Comes with small side salad. Pesto contains pecans.

Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$5.50

Hand-dressed avocado with olive oil, lemon, and seasonings served on two pieces of wheat bread. Comes with small side salad.

Caramelized Onion, Goat and Seed Toast

$8.00

Our classic avocado toast with caramelized onions, goat cheese, and a toasted seed medely. Comes with small side salad.

Berries, Goat, and Balsamic Glaze Toast

$8.25

Our classic avocado toast with blueberries, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze. Comes with small side salad.

Basil, Tomato, and Mozzarella Toast

$7.00

Our classic avocado toast with mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, pesto drizzle (contains pecans), and balsamic glaze. Comes with small side salad.

BLT Toast

$7.50

Just your favorite classic sandwich but on our classic avocado toast. Comes with small side salad.

Plates

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$8.50

Turkey, crisp bacon, and avocado with swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted wheat bread. Comes with small side salad.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25

A lighter version of one of our favorites, with herbed yogurt mayo, apples, and pecans on toasted honey wheat. Comes with small side salad.

Pesto Chicken

$8.50

Our own superfood pesto made with basil, arugula, and kale over freshly roasted chicken with tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and mozzarella on wheat bread. Comes with small side salad. Contains pecans in chicken-pesto mix.

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Cheddar, swiss, and mozarella with our homemade superfood pesto, tomatoes, and balsamic glaze on wheat. Comes with small side salad. Pesto contains pecans.

Baked Goods

Almond Danish

$4.00

A honey-almond cream cheese filled puff pastry.

Chocolate Danish

$4.00

Dutched-chocolate cream cheese filled puff pastry.

Cinnamon Chocolate Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

We make these by hand, from scratch, in generous sizes for you to enjoy. Velvety chocolate filling, lightly spiced, with marshmallows, and homemade cream cheese icing.

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

We make these by hand, from scratch, in generous sizes for you to enjoy. Spiced pecan crumble and homemade cream cheese icing.

Blueberry Oat Bread

$5.00

Made from scratch bread loaf with plump blueberries and rolled oats.

Pumpkin Bread

$5.00

Made from scratch and served with our pumpkin cream cheese icing

Eco Bar

$4.00

This amazing bar is packed full of dried fruits, pumpkin seeds, cacao and is sweetened with agave. (Paleo, vegan, and GF - not produced in GF, nut-free facility).

Toaster Crumpet

$3.50

Yes, it's an English Muffin, but it's better with our honey goat schmear. Now you can actually have a crumpet with your tea (or coffee)!

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Beans

La Paloma - Whole Bean

$17.50

Our seasonal espresso blend - 350 grams.

Duromina

$22.25

Familia Zelaya

$19.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty coffee and homemade fare.

Location

1037 University Dr. Bldg L Ste 109, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
Harvest Coffee--Century Square image
Harvest Coffee--Century Square image
Harvest Coffee--Century Square image
Harvest Coffee--Century Square image

