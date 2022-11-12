Main picView gallery

Harvest Coffee

207 N. Higbee Street Milford

Milford, IN 46542

Popular Items

Latte
Lemonade
Caramel Machiatto

Espresso Drinks

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with your choice of milk and flavor

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with (hot or cold) water

Breve

Breve

$4.50+

Espresso with Half and Half, flavor included

Coffee

Coffee

$1.50+

Our Classic Roast House blend from Turning Point Coffee Drip coffee served Hot or Iced

Keto Coffee

$3.50+

Hot Coffee blended with MCT Oil, Grass Fed Butter, and Collagen. No sugar added.

Cold Brew

$3.50+Out of stock

Our House blend brewed cold. Bold, smooth flavor. Iced only.

Tea

Bombai Chai (Black)

$3.00

English Breakfast (Black)

$3.00

Gingerbread Chai (Black CAFFEINE FREE)

$3.00

Grand Earl Gray (Black)

$3.00

Elderberry Healer (Herbal)

$3.00

Mint Julep (Green)

$3.00

Vanilla Coconut (Black)

$3.00

Watermelon Lime (CAFFEINE FREE)

$3.00

White Monkey (Green)

$3.00

Ginger Peach (White)

$3.00

Chai

Vanilla Chai

Vanilla Chai

$4.50+

Big Train Chai with your choice of milk (or water). Available in iced, hot, or frozen. **Mix contains dairy

Spiced Chai

Spiced Chai

$4.50+

Big Train Spiced Chai with your choice of Milk (or water). Served iced, hot, or frozen.

Frozen

Frappe

Frappe

$4.50+

Big Train Vanilla Frappe blended with ice and your choice of milk or coffee.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.50+

Fruit and Milk (of your choice) blended. Can be sweetened.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate- tastes like a chocolate milkshake Made with your choice of milk

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$4.50+

Lemonade, ice, and optional flavor blended. Strawberries or Peaches available as add ins.

Other

Lemonade

$2.00+

Sugar free lemonade

Steamer\ Hot Choc

$3.00+

Steamed Milk with flavor (your choice of milk)

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Orange Juice

$1.00

Bottled Grape Juice

$1.00

Bottled Apple Juice

$1.00

Glass of Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Speciality Drinks

Caramel Machiatto

$4.50+

Iced or Hot Espresso with your choice of milk, vanilla syrup, and caramel drizzle

Indy Fog

$4.00+

Earl Gray Tea with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk. Can be iced or hot. Sugar free vanilla is available.

Oreo Frappe

$4.75+

Oreo Frappe with choice of Vanilla or Chocolate base

Baked Goods

Cookie

$1.00

Scotcheroo

$2.50

Peanut Butter Rice Crispy Treat with Chocolate and Butterscotch melted on top

Cheesecake

$4.50

Housemade Cheesecake Varieties change often

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00+Out of stock

Housemade Cinnamon Roll with frosting

Cake slice

$4.00

Cake slice

Cake Trifle

$1.50

Brownie

$2.50

Muffin

$1.50

Made from scratch muffins

Carmelita

$3.50

Caramel and oat bars

Pumpkin Bar

$2.00

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$2.50

No Gluten added

Tagalong Bar- No gluten added, Swerve Sweetened

$3.00

These items have NO gluten added. They are NOT certified Gluten free. We work hard at keeping these safe but we do bake in the same facility with gluten items.

Pecan Keto Bar- No gluten added, Swerve Sweetened

$3.00Out of stock

Cheesecake (GF/SF)

$4.50

Flavor varies (NOT certified GF but NO gluten added) Swerve sweetened Keto friendly varieties contain almond flour

Monster Cookie

$1.00

Monster Cookie (NOT certified GF but NO gluten added) -contains Peanut Butter

Treats

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rod

$1.00Out of stock

Puppy Chow

$2.00Out of stock

Potato Chip Bag

$1.00

Theresa's Famous Cheeseballs

1/2 Pound Pimento & Onion (Classic Flavor) Cheeseball

$5.00

1 Pound Pimento & Onion (Classic Flavor) Cheeseball

$8.00

1/2 Pound Jalapeno Cheeseball

$5.00

1 Pound Jalapeno Cheeseball

$8.00

1/2 Pound Bacon Cheeseball

$5.25

1 Pound Bacon Cheeseball

$8.25

1/2 Pound Spicy Bacon Cheeseball

$5.25

1 Pound Spicy Bacon Cheeseball

$8.25

Sleeve of Crackers

$1.00

Student Breakfast

Breakfast

Free Student Breakfast

Side Cups

Fresh Fruit Cup

$1.50

Variety changes

Yogurt Parfait

$1.50

Blueberry Vanilla Greek Yogurt Cup Includes small cup of granola

Cake Trifle

$1.50

Cake layered with Whip topping

Cheeseball & Crackers (NOT spicy)

$1.50

Mini Theresa’s Famous Cheeseball with crackers

Cheeseball with crackers (SPICY)

$1.50

Mini Theresa’s Famous Cheeseball with crackers

Jello Cup

$1.50

Sugar free jello

Pudding Cup

$1.50

Sugar free pudding

Meat & Cheese Cup

$1.50Out of stock

Salad Cup

$1.50Out of stock

Applesauce (unsweetened)

$1.50

Fresh Veggie Cup

$1.50Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a nonprofit coffee shop serving the Milford Community. We offer espresso drinks, teas, and more. Breakfast and lunch are also available! Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 N. Higbee Street Milford, Milford, IN 46542

Directions

