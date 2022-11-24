HARVEST GRILL 1007 1st Ave
No reviews yet
1007 1st Ave
Cando, ND 58324
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
App
Boneless Wings App
8 breaded boneless wings tossed with choice of buffalo, BBQ or sweet chili sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
Buffalo Chicken Dip App
Our house made spicy buffalo dip served with fresh tortilla chips
Fried Pickles App
Crunchy deep-fried pickle chips served with ranch
Garlic Cheese Curds App
White cheddar cheese curds with a hint of garlic, served with ranch
Meatball Platter App
House made meatballs with marinara topped with melted parmesan served with garlic toast
Nacho Platter App
Tortilla chips layered with a blend of cheeses, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, served with sides of sour cream and salsa, top with chicken or beef
Onion Rings App
Battered onion rings served with cajun ranch
Spinach Dip App
Creamy blend of spinach and artichokes served with a sliced sour dough baguette
Sweet Potato Fries App
Sweet potato fries served with our signature marshmallow dip
Mac Bites
Traditional Wings
Soup and Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on top of chopped lettuce, tomato, onions, blue cheese crumbles with ranch
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons
House Salad
Chopped lettuce, tomato, onions, shredded cheese, croutons and choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Creamy tortilla soup topped with chips and shredded cheese
Bowl Soup of the Day
Rotating Selection
Cup Chicken Tortilla
Cup Soup Of The Day
Taco Salad
Steak Salad
Add Grilled Cheese
Add Crispy Chicken
Add Shrimp
Hand Helds
BBQ Bacon Burger
Smothered in barbeque sauce, thick bacon, and cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onions and ranch dressing
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions topped with ranch dressing
Classic Burger
Juicy 1/3lb patty with cheddar cheese and lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
Meatloaf Burger
Meatball Hoagie
House made meatballs loaded with marinara and melted parmesan
Mushroom and Swiss
Sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Rodeo Burger
A perfect combination of A1, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and topped with an onion ring
Spin-Off
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach dip, tomato, and onions
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Shaved Prime Rib
A delicious Italian sausage patty, topped with marinara, onions and mozzarella cheese
Pasta
Alfredo
Penne noodles tossed in alfredo sauce topped with parmesan and parsley
Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti noodles with red sauce topped with a breaded chicken breast and melted mozzarella cheese
Penne and Vodka Sauce
Penne noodles tossed in our homemade vodka sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles with red sauce, homemade meatballs and parmesan
Cajun Chx Tort
Cajun Shrimp Tort
Entrees
8oz Sirloin
Top sirloin steak cooked to your preference, served with choice of side and side salad
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders, served with choice of side and dipping sauce
Fish and Chips
3 breaded and fried cod fillets served with fries, tartar sauce and lemon
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, served choice of one side and side salad
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp served with melted butter, a choice of one side and side salad
Ribeye
Fried Shrimp
Pork Loin
8oz Tenderloin
Fried Shrimp Basket
3 pieces of chicken served with choice of side
Mashed Potato Bowl
Hot Beef
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Side Baked Potato
Diced potato, deep fried and tossed in garlic herb seasoning
Side Curds
Side French Fries
Side Harvest Potato
Side Mac N Cheese
Kraft Mac and Cheese
Side Mashed
Side Onion Rings
Side Fried Pickles
Side Sweet Fries
Side Vegetable
Side Crinkle
Side Garlic Bread
Sauces
Ranch
Large Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard
Marshmellow
Cheese Sauce
Salsa
Sour Cream
Side Of BBQ
Buffalo
Sweet Chili
Cajun Ranch
Side Of Mayo
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Red Sauce
Side Of Vodka Sauce
Tartar
Cocktail
1000
Gravy
BEER
Black Butte Porter BOTTLE
Blue Moon BOTTLE
Bud Light BOTTLE
Budweiser BOTTLE
Coors Light BOTTLE
Corona BOTTLE
Kona Big Wave
Mikes Black Cherry
Miller Lite BOTTLE
PBR BOTTLE
Magners Pear Cider
Shiner Bock BOTTLE
Stella BOTTLE
Ultra BOTTLE
Summer Shandy
Specialty Bucket
Beer Bucket
Side Of Clamato
Side Of Tomato
Oktoberfest
Bevy Citrus
Busch Light CAN
Busch N/A CAN
Coors Light CAN
Cheleda CAN
Fresh Squeezed IPA CAN
High Noon Peach CAN
High Noon Pineapple CAN
High Noon Watermelon CAN
PBR Coffee
Twisted Tea Half
Twisted Tea Peach
Twisted Tea Regular
Twisted Tea Raspberry
White Claw Black Cherry CAN
White Claw Grapefruit CAN
White Claw Lime CAN
White Claw Raspberry CAN
Ultra Can
Bud Light Can
Spiked Lemonade Strawberry
Spiked Lemonade
Spiked Lemonade Watermelon
Spiked Lemonade Blueberry
Sour Beer Tuxedo
COCKTAILS
Bloody Mary
Bull Dog
Caesar
Cranberry Mule
Elvis Old Fashion
Fuzzy Navel
Blueberry Mule
Greyhound
Harvest Punch
Huckleberry Mule
Long Island Iced Tea
Mango Margarita
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Prickly Mimosa
Prickly Lime Mule
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Strawberry Marg
Strawberry Tea
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Tropical Tea
Vodka Collins
White Russian
LIQUOR
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Bombay Saphire DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Gin DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Cherry Mac
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Reg Mac
Rumchata
Rumpleminz
Tequila Rose
Trader Vics
Buttershots
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Baileys DBL
Cherry Mac DBL
Frangelico DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Reg Mac DBL
Rumchata DBL
Rumpleminz DBL
Tequila Rose DBL
Trader Vics DBL
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Rum
Don Q
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Well Rum DBL
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Jim Beam
Glenlevit
Bulleit DBL
Glenlevit DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Espolon
Jose Cuervo
Patron
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio Blanco DBL
Espolon DBL
Jose Cuervo DBL
Patron DBL
Well Tequila DBL
Well Vodka
Huckleberry
Titos
WS Blueberry
WS Lemon
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Jeremiah Weed
Grey Goose DBL
Jeremiah Weed DBL
Ketel One DBL
Titos DBL
Well Vodka DBL
WS Blueberry DBL
WS Lemon DBL
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Pendelton
Skrewball
Windsor
E & J Brandy
Southern Comfort
Makers 46
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
N/A BEVERAGE
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Flavored Lemonade
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Milk
N/A Bloody
N/A Caesar
N/A Margarita
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Side Clamato
Side OJ
Side Tomato
Soda
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Kids Milk
Kids Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1007 1st Ave, Cando, ND 58324
Photos coming soon!