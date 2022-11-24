HARVEST GRILL 1007 1st Ave

A map showing the location of HARVEST GRILL 1007 1st AveView gallery

HARVEST GRILL

No reviews yet

1007 1st Ave

Cando, ND 58324

Order Again

App

Boneless Wings App

$8.00

8 breaded boneless wings tossed with choice of buffalo, BBQ or sweet chili sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese and celery

Buffalo Chicken Dip App

$10.00

Our house made spicy buffalo dip served with fresh tortilla chips

Fried Pickles App

$7.00

Crunchy deep-fried pickle chips served with ranch

Garlic Cheese Curds App

$8.00

White cheddar cheese curds with a hint of garlic, served with ranch

Meatball Platter App

$10.00

House made meatballs with marinara topped with melted parmesan served with garlic toast

Nacho Platter App

$12.00

Tortilla chips layered with a blend of cheeses, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, served with sides of sour cream and salsa, top with chicken or beef

Onion Rings App

$7.00

Battered onion rings served with cajun ranch

Spinach Dip App

$10.00

Creamy blend of spinach and artichokes served with a sliced sour dough baguette

Sweet Potato Fries App

$7.00

Sweet potato fries served with our signature marshmallow dip

Mac Bites

$7.00

Traditional Wings

$10.00

Soup and Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on top of chopped lettuce, tomato, onions, blue cheese crumbles with ranch

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$7.00

Chopped lettuce, tomato, onions, shredded cheese, croutons and choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Creamy tortilla soup topped with chips and shredded cheese

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Rotating Selection

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$3.00

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Add Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$2.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Hand Helds

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

Smothered in barbeque sauce, thick bacon, and cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions

BLT

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy or grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onions and ranch dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions topped with ranch dressing

Classic Burger

$10.00

Juicy 1/3lb patty with cheddar cheese and lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions

Meatloaf Burger

$11.00

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

House made meatballs loaded with marinara and melted parmesan

Mushroom and Swiss

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$11.00

Rodeo Burger

$12.00

A perfect combination of A1, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and topped with an onion ring

Spin-Off

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach dip, tomato, and onions

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Shaved Prime Rib

$13.00

A delicious Italian sausage patty, topped with marinara, onions and mozzarella cheese

Pasta

Alfredo

$9.00

Penne noodles tossed in alfredo sauce topped with parmesan and parsley

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Spaghetti noodles with red sauce topped with a breaded chicken breast and melted mozzarella cheese

Penne and Vodka Sauce

$9.00

Penne noodles tossed in our homemade vodka sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.00

Spaghetti noodles with red sauce, homemade meatballs and parmesan

Cajun Chx Tort

$13.00

Cajun Shrimp Tort

$15.00

Entrees

8oz Sirloin

$18.00

Top sirloin steak cooked to your preference, served with choice of side and side salad

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Breaded chicken tenders, served with choice of side and dipping sauce

Fish and Chips

$12.00

3 breaded and fried cod fillets served with fries, tartar sauce and lemon

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, served choice of one side and side salad

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled shrimp served with melted butter, a choice of one side and side salad

Ribeye

$27.00

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Pork Loin

$15.00

8oz Tenderloin

$27.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

3 pieces of chicken served with choice of side

Mashed Potato Bowl

$10.00

Hot Beef

$11.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Kids Penne

$6.00

Choice of buttered, red sauce or alfredo tossed noodles (does not include side)

Applesauce

$1.00

Dessert

Boston Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Cookie Cake

$6.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$1.50

Choc Cake

$5.00

Banana Cream Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$2.00

Diced potato, deep fried and tossed in garlic herb seasoning

Side Curds

$3.50

Side French Fries

$2.00

Side Harvest Potato

$2.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Kraft Mac and Cheese

Side Mashed

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Fried Pickles

$3.50

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Vegetable

$2.00

Side Crinkle

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

Large Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Marshmellow

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Of BBQ

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.25

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Vodka Sauce

$1.00

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

1000

$0.25

Gravy

$0.75

BEER

Black Butte Porter BOTTLE

$4.00

Blue Moon BOTTLE

$4.00

Bud Light BOTTLE

$3.50

Budweiser BOTTLE

$3.50

Coors Light BOTTLE

$3.50

Corona BOTTLE

$4.00

Kona Big Wave

$4.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$3.50

Miller Lite BOTTLE

$3.50

PBR BOTTLE

$3.50

Magners Pear Cider

$4.00

Shiner Bock BOTTLE

$4.00

Stella BOTTLE

$4.00

Ultra BOTTLE

$3.50

Summer Shandy

$2.00

Specialty Bucket

$17.00

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Side Of Clamato

$0.50

Side Of Tomato

$0.50

Oktoberfest

$4.00

Bevy Citrus

$2.00

Busch Light CAN

$3.50

Busch N/A CAN

$3.50

Coors Light CAN

$3.50

Cheleda CAN

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed IPA CAN

$4.00

High Noon Peach CAN

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple CAN

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon CAN

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$4.50

Twisted Tea Half

$4.00

Twisted Tea Peach

$4.00

Twisted Tea Regular

$4.00

Twisted Tea Raspberry

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry CAN

$4.00

White Claw Grapefruit CAN

$4.00

White Claw Lime CAN

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry CAN

$4.00

Ultra Can

$3.50

Bud Light Can

$3.50Out of stock

Spiked Lemonade Strawberry

$4.00

Spiked Lemonade

$4.00

Spiked Lemonade Watermelon

Spiked Lemonade Blueberry

$4.00

Sour Beer Tuxedo

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Bull Dog

$5.00

Caesar

$5.50

Cranberry Mule

$6.00

Elvis Old Fashion

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Blueberry Mule

$5.50

Greyhound

$5.50

Harvest Punch

$6.00

Huckleberry Mule

$5.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Mango Margarita

$5.50

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$5.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Prickly Mimosa

$5.50

Prickly Lime Mule

$6.00

Salty Dog

$5.00

Screwdriver

$3.50

Strawberry Marg

$5.50

Strawberry Tea

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Tom Collins

$4.00

Tropical Tea

$6.00

Vodka Collins

$4.00

White Russian

$5.00

LIQUOR

Well Gin

$3.50

Tanqueray

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$4.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire DBL

$6.00

Tanqueray DBL

$6.00

Well Gin DBL

$5.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Baileys

$4.00

Cherry Mac

$3.50

Frangelico

$4.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$5.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$4.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Reg Mac

$3.50Out of stock

Rumchata

$4.00

Rumpleminz

$4.00

Tequila Rose

$4.00

Trader Vics

$4.00

Buttershots

$3.50

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$6.00

Baileys DBL

$6.00

Cherry Mac DBL

$5.50

Frangelico DBL

$6.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$7.00

Jagermeister DBL

$6.00

Kahlua DBL

$6.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$5.50

Reg Mac DBL

$5.50

Rumchata DBL

$6.00

Rumpleminz DBL

$6.00

Tequila Rose DBL

$6.00

Trader Vics DBL

$6.00

Bacardi

$3.50Out of stock

Bacardi Limon

$3.50Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Malibu

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Don Q

$3.50

Bacardi DBL

$5.50

Bacardi Limon DBL

$5.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$5.50

Malibu DBL

$5.50

Well Rum DBL

$5.50

Bulleit

$5.00

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Jim Beam

$3.50Out of stock

Glenlevit

$5.00Out of stock

Bulleit DBL

$6.00

Glenlevit DBL

$7.00

Jim Beam DBL

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$7.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

Cuervo Silver

$4.00

Don Julio Blanco

$6.00

Espolon

$4.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo

$3.50Out of stock

Patron

$5.00Out of stock

Cuervo Silver DBL

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$7.00

Espolon DBL

$6.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$5.50

Patron DBL

$7.00

Well Tequila DBL

$5.50

Well Vodka

$3.50

Huckleberry

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

WS Blueberry

$4.00

WS Lemon

$4.00

Grey Goose

$4.50Out of stock

Ketel One

$4.50

Jeremiah Weed

$4.00Out of stock

Grey Goose DBL

$6.00

Jeremiah Weed DBL

$6.00

Ketel One DBL

$6.00

Titos DBL

$6.00

Well Vodka DBL

$5.50

WS Blueberry DBL

$6.00

WS Lemon DBL

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Crown Royal

$4.50

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Fireball

$3.50

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jameson

$5.00

Pendelton

$4.00

Skrewball

$4.50

Windsor

$3.50

E & J Brandy

$3.50

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Makers 46

$5.00Out of stock

Jack Fire

$4.00Out of stock

Jack Honey

$4.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGE

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

N/A Bloody

$3.50

N/A Caesar

$3.50

N/A Margarita

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Side Clamato

$0.50

Side OJ

$2.00

Side Tomato

$0.50

Soda

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Juice

$1.00

WINE

Chillable Red

$4.00

Josh Cellars Cab

$6.50

Blush

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Apothic Red

$6.00

Roscato

$5.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Spumante

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1007 1st Ave, Cando, ND 58324

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

