Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St

Grapevine, TX 76105

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Harvest Hall is a foodie destination with diverse dining experiences that are Texas-based and chef-driven. The global cuisine reflects the latest food trends and culinary spirit that's unique to the Grapevine community and Dallas-Fort Worth metro. Seven restaurants dish up hand-crafted foods using local and seasonal ingredients. Savor Latin street food, scratch-made Italian pastas, Northern Chinese street food, modern Mediterranean fare, epic Texas sliders, and Southern chicken biscuits.

815 s. Main St, Grapevine, TX 76105

Directions

