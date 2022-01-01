Restaurant info

Harvest Hall is a foodie destination with diverse dining experiences that are Texas-based and chef-driven. The global cuisine reflects the latest food trends and culinary spirit that's unique to the Grapevine community and Dallas-Fort Worth metro. Seven restaurants dish up hand-crafted foods using local and seasonal ingredients. Savor Latin street food, scratch-made Italian pastas, Northern Chinese street food, modern Mediterranean fare, epic Texas sliders, and Southern chicken biscuits.

