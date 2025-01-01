This restaurant does not have any images
Harvest Kitchen & Bakery
336 South Mason Road
Katy, TX 77450
Classics
The Harvest Breakfast
Choose 4 items to build your own breakfast. Served with buttered toast.$18.00
Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast
Two small buttery biscuits smothered in creamy, savory sausage gravy (or plain), served with two eggs and crispy bacon.$18.00
Mediterranean Breakfast
A fresh bed of arugula topped with avocado, grilled zucchini, portobello mushrooms, red peppers, onions, crumbled feta, and two eggs. Served with warm buttered toast.$21.00
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Ham, Cheddar, Swiss & American cheese sandwich dipped in batter and fried to perfection. Finished with powdered sugar and Chef Lori’s donut glaze.$17.00
Monte Cristo Breakfast
Ham, Cheddar, Swiss & American cheese sandwich dipped in batter and fried to perfection. Finished with powdered sugar and Chef Lori’s donut glaze. Served with raspberry marmalade and two eggs.$22.00
Pancake Breakfast
Two Alaskan sourdough pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar. Two eggs, and your pick of smoked bacon, sausage, or fresh fruit. Served with pure maple syrup on the side.$18.00
Pigs In A Blanket
2 Sourdough pancakes wrapped around sausage. Served with 2 eggs, bacon & cheddar grits. *Available Gluten Free.$16.00
Biscuits & Gravy
Two small biscuits & creamy sausage gravy.$12.00
Cold Quinoa Rainbow Bowl
Spring mix, quinoa, cucumber, mango salsa, avocado, red onion, cilantro with lime vinaigrette.$18.00
Yogurt & Granola Fruit Bowl
Organic vanilla yogurt, almond granola, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries & bananas. Drizzled with local honey.$16.00
Açaí Bowl
Açaí & berry frozen smoothie base, almond granola, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, almond or peanut butter, chia seeds, & drizzled with local honey or agave.$18.00
Waffles
Waffle A La Carte
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter & powdered sugar on top. Gluten Free and Gluten Free Vegan option available.$5.00
Chicken Waffle & Eggs
One Belgian Liege sugar pearl waffle topped with butter, powdered sugar, and syrup. Served with a crispy chicken tender (you pick your spice level!), two eggs, and a side of fresh berries.$17.00
Double Chicken & Waffles
Two Belgian Liege sugar pearl waffles topped with butter, powdered sugar, and syrup. Served with two crispy chicken tenders (you pick your spice level!)$20.00
Harvest Waffles
Two Belgian Liege waffles with butter & powdered sugar. Served with two pieces of smoked bacon or link sausage. For an extra charge, add toppings and eggs!$17.00
Vegetarian Harvest Waffles
Two Belgian Liege waffles with butter & powdered sugar. With whipped cream, candied pecans & berries on the side.$17.00
Fried Goat Cheese Waffle
A warm Belgian Liege sugar pearl waffle topped with a crispy fried goat cheese medallion, blackberry compote, fresh basil, candied pecans, toasted almonds, and a dusting of powdered sugar.$17.00
Lemon Blueberry Waffle
A warm Belgian Liege sugar pearl waffle topped with cream cheese, Chef Lori’s house-made lavender lemon curd, and fresh blueberries.$14.00
Cookie Butter Waffle
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, salted whipped cream & candied pecans.$12.00
Strawberries Cookie Butter Waffle
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, fresh whipped cream & strawberries.$14.00
Banana Nut Cookie Butter Waffle
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, salted whipped cream, candied pecans & bananas.$14.00
Pancakes
French Toast
Avocado Toast
Chef Lori's Favorite Bagel
Top half: Cream cheese, cold-smoked salmon (lox), red onion, capers, and fresh chives. Bottom half: Smashed avocado, arugula, sliced hard-boiled egg, lemon zest curls, fresh dill, and a drizzle of olive oil. Served with a green salad.$19.00
Harvest Avocado Toast$15.00
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast, dill cream cheese, avocado, cold smoked salmon (lox), red onion, hard-boiled egg, olive oil, capers, everything bagel spice, and fresh dill. Served with Harvest potatoes & salad.$18.00
Fried Goat Cheese Avocado Toast
Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, arugula, a fried goat cheese medallion, a *poached egg, and hollandaise sauce on top. Served with Harvest potatoes and fresh berries.$18.00
Breakfast Pesto Avocado Toast
Sourdough toast, avocado, fresh mozzarella, red onion, house-made pesto (contains pistachio) & balsamic reduction. Served with 2 eggs & bacon.$19.00
Benedicts
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Buttered English muffin halves with ham or bacon, *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes and green salad. Petite $14: One piece served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.$14.00
Hot Chicken Eggs Benedict
Two buttered sourdough English muffin halves, crispy hot chicken (grilled when ordered Keto), *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad. - Small Plate: Half portion.$15.00
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
Buttered English muffin halves, dill cream cheese, cold smoked salmon (lox), red onion, *poached eggs, hollandaise, capers, & fresh dill. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad. Petite $15: One piece served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.$15.00
Vegetarian Eggs Benedict
Two buttered English muffin halves, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers, onions, *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad. - Small Plate: Half portion.$15.00
BBQ Brisket Benedict
Texas toast, BBQ aioli, red onion, fried spicy pickles, caramelized onions, BBQ brisket, BBQ sauce, a *poached egg & hollandaise sauce. Served with cheddar grits and green salad.$20.00
Magic Mushroom Benedict
Magic Mushroom (fried portobello with spicy sauce), avocado, red onion, goat cheese, *poached egg & hollandaise. Served with green salad.$19.00
Hot Honey Chicken Benedict
One buttered English muffin half, smashed avocado, red onion, crispy chicken with Hot Honey sauce, *poached egg, hollandaise sauce & blue cheese crumbles. Served with creamy cheddar grits & green salad.$19.00
Chicken & Waffle Benedict
Belgian Liege sugar pearl waffle, crispy chicken tender (you pick how spicy!), a *poached egg, and hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes and fresh berries.$19.00
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon or sausage, and avocado slices on top. Served with salsa, Harvest potatoes & berries. - Small Plate: Half portion.$13.00
Brisket Breakfast Tacos
2 tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese, brisket, Serranos, red onions & cilantro. Served with black beans & green salad.$15.00
Hot Chicken Breakfast Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese & crispy hot chicken (grilled when ordered Keto). With chipotle aioli, and avocado slices.. Served with Harvest potatoes & berries. - Small Plate: Half portion.$14.00
Vegetarian Breakfast Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese, zucchini, portobello, red peppers & onions. With avocado &cilantro micro greens. Served with salsa, Harvest potatoes & berries. - Small Plate: Half portion.$14.00
Vegan Breakfast Tacos (Magic Mushroom)
Two tacos on flour tortillas, tofu scramble with garbanzos, chorizo, vegan cheese, avocado & magic mushrooms (fried portobello with spicy sauce). Served with red salsa, Harvest potatoes & berries.$14.00
Vegan Breakfast Tacos (Grilled Vegetables)
Two tacos on flour tortillas, tofu scramble with garbanzos, chorizo, vegan cheese, avocado & mixed grilled veggies (zucchini, onion, mushrooms & red peppers). Served with red salsa, Harvest potatoes & berries.$14.00
Rancheros
Classic Huevos Rancheros
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, caramelized onions, *over-easy eggs & chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado slices & cilantro microgreens. Served with bacon or sausage & creamy cheddar grits.$18.00
Brisket Huevos Rancheros
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, caramelized onions, smoked brisket, cheese, over medium eggs, green salsa, fried jalapeños, hot honey sauce, sour cream, chopped red onions & cilantro, served with creamy cheddar grits.$21.00
Hot Chicken Huevos Rancheros
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, caramelized onions, *over-easy eggs, chipotle salsa, and crispy chicken. Topped with chipotle aioli, sour cream & cilantro microgreens. Served with creamy cheddar grits.$19.00
Vegetarian Huevos Rancheros
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers & onions, *over-easy eggs & chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado slices & cilantro microgreens. Served with creamy cheddar grits.$18.00
Vegan Ranchero
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, quinoa, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers, onions, and chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado & cilantro microgreens. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.$18.00
Salads
Hot Chicken & Mango Salad
A vibrant mix of spring greens and quinoa, mango salsa, avocado, candied pecans, toasted almonds, fresh mint, and your choice of crispy or grilled hot chicken (you pick how spicy!). Finished with crumbled feta, juicy pomegranate seeds, and our lime vinaigrette. Petite $13$13.00
Hot Cauliflower & Mango Salad
Spring greens, quinoa, mango salsa, candied pecans, toasted almonds, avocado, mint, fried cauliflower, feta (or vegan feta), pomegranate seeds & lime vinaigrette.$13.00
Arugula & Fried Goat Cheese Salad
A mix of arugula and spring greens tossed with candied pecans, toasted almonds, fresh blueberries, and juicy pear slices. Topped with two golden-fried goat cheese medallions and finished with a tangy champagne prickly pear vinaigrette.$14.00
Hot Portobello & Goat Cheese Salad
Spring mix, avocado, fresh goat cheese, magic mushrooms (with medium spice & Chef's Hot Sauce), candied pecans, lemon poppy seed dressing & lemon zest.$14.00
Garden Salad
Spring greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, toasted almonds, candied pecans & avocado with olive oil & lime vinaigrette.$10.00
Spring Harvest Salad
Spring greens, strawberries, blueberries, avocado, toasted almonds & candied pecans tossed in lemon poppy seed dressing.$12.00
Yuzu Chicken Salad
House-made chicken salad—tender chicken breast mixed with crisp celery, apples, and creamy mayo—served over fresh spring greens with balsamic dressing. Topped with avocado, toasted almonds, and mint. Drizzled with a bright citrus yuzu sauce and balsamic dressing. Comes with buttered sourdough toast and a side of fresh berries.$17.00
Spring Chicken Salad Bowl
A vibrant bowl filled with house-made chicken salad—tender chicken breast mixed with crisp celery, apples, and creamy mayo—topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, creamy avocado, candied pecans, and a touch of mint. Finished with a balsamic reduction and wildberry sauce. Served with a side of buttered sourdough toast.$17.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic American Burger
Fresh ground prime brisket burger (or Beyond patty), cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a grilled buttered challah bun (or vegan pretzel bun). Served with kettle chips & dip.$17.00
Pesto Mozzarella Burger
Ground prime brisket burger (or Beyond patty), fresh mozzarella, house-made pesto (contains pistachio), tomato, onion, arugula, balsamic reduction & mayo on a grilled buttered challah bun. Served with berries & salad.$19.00
OMG Goat Cheese Burger
Ground prime brisket burger (or Beyond patty), fried goat cheese medallion, garlic cream sauce, caramelized onions, grilled portobello, hollandaise sauce & arugula on a grilled buttered pretzel bun. Served with green salad.$19.00
The Italian Burger
Ground prime brisket burger (beef), fresh mozzarella, grilled peppers & onions, two fried mozzarella sticks, marinara, and basil on a grilled challah bun. Served with red wine salad (onions, cucumber, tomato, avocado, candied pecans, blue cheese and balsamic reduction).$20.00
Monte Cristo
Ham & cheese sandwich (Cheddar, Swiss & American) battered & fried. Dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with Chef Lori's donut glaze. Side of raspberry marmalade.$17.00
Brisket & Swiss Baguette
Smoked brisket, garlic aioli, Swiss & Fontina cheese & caramelized onions on a toasted French baguette. Served with red wine vinaigrette & blue cheese salad.$19.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Our famous crispy Hot chicken, coleslaw, pickles & chipotle aioli on a grilled buttered challah bun. Served with green salad and kettle chips & dip.$18.00
Vegan Magic Mushroom Sandwich
Pretzel bun, crispy medium spice portobello, Chef's Hot Sauce, coleslaw, pickles & chipotle aioli. Served with Serrano Hot Sauce, Harvest potatoes & green salad.$18.00
Goat Cheese Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough, fresh goat cheese, white cheddar, dried cherries & candied pecans. Served with balsamic salad, and a cup of Morel Mushroom soup.$21.00
Classic Grilled Cheese & Soup
Grilled sourdough, Boars Head American & Cheddar cheese. Served with green salad & a cup of soup of the day (or Morel Mushroom +$2).$16.00
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
Toasted sourdough with butter, mayo, smashed avocado, grilled chicken (plain or spicy), cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with a green salad and kettle chips & dip.$19.00
Classic American BLT
Toasted sourdough with butter, mayo, bib lettuce, tomato & crispy bacon. Served with kettle chips & a pickle spear.$18.00
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Toasted sourdough, lox salmon, Dijon mayo, spring mix, red wine vinaigrette, onion, tomato, cucumber & avocado. Served with salad & kettle chips & dip.$19.00
Yuzu Chicken Salad Sandwich
Toasted sourdough with butter, chicken salad (chicken breast, mayo, celery & apples) topped with sweet yuzu sauce, toasted almonds, mint & spring greens. Served with a green salad and kettle chips & dip.$18.00
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken (medium spice), white cheddar, house-made pesto (contains pistachio), avocado, red onion & tomato on a toasted French baguette. With balsamic salad & a cup of tomato soup.$21.00
Tacos & Tostadas
Hot Chicken Lunch Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas with crispy hot chicken, coleslaw & avocado with chipotle aioli & cilantro micro greens. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.$13.00
Magic Mushroom Mango Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas, smashed avocado, mango salsa, cucumber & magic mushroom (fried portobello with spicy sauce). Served with serrano hot sauce & Harvest Potatoes.$13.00
Vegan Lunch Tacos
Two tacos on corn tortillas, avocado, garlic-jalapeño aioli, grilled zucchini, portobello, onions & spiced quinoa. Topped with hot spiced cauliflower, cilantro & red onion. Served with kettle chips, green salad & green salsa.$22.00
Mango Tango Tostada Plate
One corn tostada, avocado, crispy hot chicken & mango salsa with pomegranate seeds, chipotle aioli, sour cream & cilantro. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.$18.00
Double Mango Tango
Two Mango Tango tostadas: Avocado, crispy hot chicken, & mango salsa with pomegranate seeds, chipotle aioli, sour cream & cilantro.$24.00
Vegan Tostadas
Two corn tostadas, black beans, avocado, hot potatoes & vegan chipotle aioli. With Toffuti sour cream, raw jalapeño slices, candied jalapeños & cilantro.$18.00
Little Harvesters
A La Carte
1 Sourdough Pancake$5.00
1 Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancake$4.00
1 Pc Crispy Chicken$5.00
1 Pc Grilled Chicken$4.00
Creamy Cheddar Grits A La Carte$6.00
Fresh Berries A La Carte$5.00
Kettle Chips & Dip$6.00
Harvest Potatoes$6.00
7 oz Cup Of Soup$7.00
12 oz Bowl Of Soup$12.00
Fried Jalapeños$8.00
Mixed Grilled Vegetables
Mix of grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onions & red peppers.$6.00
Grilled Mushrooms$6.00
Chef Lori's Magic Mushroom
Fried portobello with or without our spicy sauce, served with mango salsa, smashed avocado & cucumbers.$14.00
Biscutis & Gravy
Two small biscuits & creamy sausage gravy.$12.00
Gluten Free Biscuits & Gravy
Two small gluten-free biscuits & gluten-free creamy sausage gravy.$12.00
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
336 South Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450