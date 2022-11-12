American
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
857 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen is dedicated to fresh food made to order!
Location
7 N High St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Canal Winchester
Las Margaritas Canal Winchester - 6270 Gender Rd
4.1 • 1,604
6270 Gender Rd Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurant
Canal Wigwam - Canal Winchester
4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurant
More near Canal Winchester