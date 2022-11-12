Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen

857 Reviews

$$

7 N High St

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lattes
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
Chipotle Chicken Club

Starters

Spring Rolls

$7.99

5 spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce and soy sauce.

Gouda Spread

$12.99

House made gouda spread served with toasted pita bread.

Crispy Brussels

$11.79

Beer Cheese Bison Chili Dip

$12.29

Soups, Salads & Bowls

Bone Broth

$3.75+

chicken bone broth

Soup of the Day

$4.75+

Craft Salad

$12.99

Choice of pulled chicken or grilled shrimp, spring mix, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, turkey bacon, feta, and house made ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$12.99

BBQ pulled chicken, corn, tomato, onion, black beans, cilantro, hard boiled egg, tortilla strips, aged white cheddar, and house made ranch dressing.

Simple Salad

$5.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, and our house vinaigrette.

Buddha Bowl

$12.49Out of stock

Rice noodles, squash blend, roasted chickpeas, spinach, avocado, peanut butter thai dressing, and a harissa drizzle.

Farmers Salad

$12.99

kale, spring mix, brussels sprouts, beets, butternut squash, toasted almonds, hard boiled egg, turkey bacon, onion, feta, and house vinaigrette.

Entrees

Grilled Salmon Entree

$24.99

Grilled Salmon Filet, Orzo Salad, tartar sauce, lemon wedge.

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Panko crusted cod filet, cajun seasoned house cut fries, tartar sauce, and malt vinegar.

BBQ pulled pork mac & cheese

$15.99Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Caramelized Pear & Brie Bison

$15.99

turkey bacon, caramalized pear, brie, field greens, and cilantro lime aioli on a brioche roll

House Bison

$14.99

turkey bacon, aged white cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, and chipotle aioli on a pretzel

1/4 LB Beef Burger

$10.99

aged white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a pretzel roll. sub our 1/3 lb bison patty for $4.00 to make our House Bison Burger

Wagyu Burger

$17.29

1/2 lb. wagyu, caramelized onion, smoked gouda, lettuce, and rosemary garlic aioli on a pretzel roll

Bacon Jam Wagyu Burger

$17.99

Blackbean Burger

$11.99

avocado, feta, lettuce, tomato, and cilantro lime aioli on a brioche roll (Allergy warning: contains cashews)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.59

Spicy Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Kicken Chicken

$12.99

spicy fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with a side of ranch.

Chipotle Chicken Club

$12.99

Roasted turkey breast, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, and pickles on sourdough.

Turkey Pear & Brie

$11.99

roasted turkey breast, caramelized pears, brie cheese, field greens, tomato, onion, and honey dijon on wheat bread.

Harvest Rueben

$12.99

Ohio corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on rye bread.

Little Moon

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.89

grilled sourdough, aged white cheddar, harvarti, and fresh cut fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.25Out of stock

cavatappi noodles and our five cheese blend.

PB&J

$4.95

wheat bread, house jam, peanut butter, and potato chips.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 premium chicken tenders, fresh cut fries, and ranch dipping sauce.

Kids Classic Burger

$9.29

1/4lb beef patty, aged white cheddar, mustard, ketchup on a brioche roll served with fresh cut fries.

Alacart

Brussels Al a Carte

$6.25

French Fries Al a Carte

$4.75

Fruit Plate

$5.25

Mac & Cheese Al a Carte

$6.75Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.25

Simple Salad Al a Carte

$5.99

Sweet Potato Hash Al a Carte

$6.25

Salmon Al A Carte

$9.00

Sour Dough

$1.50

Chips

$0.50

Millet Flax

$1.25

Pulled Chicken

$4.50

Pita Bread

$2.00

Orzo Salad

$6.25

Sauces (Copy)

Barbeque sauce

$0.70

Blueberry Syrup

$0.70

Apricot jam

$0.65

Chipotle mayo

$0.45

Chipotle Ranch

$0.45

Cilantro lime mayo

$0.70

Harissa Aioli

$0.70

Harissa dressing

$0.55

Honey dijon

$0.70

House vinaigrette

$0.70

Ketchup

Kicken Sauce

$0.70

Lavender maple syrup

$0.75

Maple syrup

$0.70

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

Mustard

Oil and Vinegar

$0.75

Ranch dressing

$0.70

Red pepper Aioli

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Rosemary Garlic mayo

$0.70

sour cream

$0.75

Sweet Chili sauce

$0.45

Tartar sauce

$0.45

Thousand island

$0.70

Veganaisse

$0.55

Malt Vinegar

$0.25

Peanutbutter Thai

$0.70

Raspberry Vin

$0.75

Sour Cream

Sweet Chili Sauce

Soy Sauce

Balsamic

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00+

White Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Blue Berry Lemonade

$4.25

Apple Cider

$2.50

Mulled Apple Cider

$3.50+

Coffee

House Coffee

$2.75+

Bottomless Coffee

$4.25

Cold brew Toddy

$4.50

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Harvest Tea

$3.75+

blueberry lemonade

$4.25

Lattes

Lattes

$4.50+

Milk shakes

Vanilla milkshake

$4.95

Chocolate milkshake

$4.95

Strawberry milkshake

$4.95

Buckeye milkshake

$4.95

cookies n' cream milkshake

$6.75

salted caramel pretzel milkshake

$6.75

Smores Milkshake

$6.75

Shamrock Shake

$6.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

$4.85

Frescantes

Frescantes

$5.25

Smoothies

Green Energy

$5.75

Strawberry Banana

$5.50

Protein Nut

$6.75

Tropical Blast

$6.95

Piña Colada

$6.95

Chai Lattes

Chai Lattes

$4.50+

Cider Chai

$4.50+

pumpkin chai

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Individual Bomb

$3.75

Med Hot Choc Bomb Drink

$5.25

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Desserts

Chocolate Torte (gluten free)

$6.95

Ice cream a la mode

$2.00

S'mores Cheesecake

$7.95

Cherry Pie

$6.25Out of stock

Cobbler

$6.99Out of stock

Muffin

$4.25

Blueberry Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Dutch Apple Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Cannoli Cupcake

$5.25Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Salted Carmel Pecan Cheesecake

$7.95

Salted Carmel Crunch

$7.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.25Out of stock

Peanutbutter Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Oreo Cream Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Pound Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.95Out of stock

Cherry Poke Cake GF

$6.75Out of stock

Lemon Mousse Cake

$7.50

Reeses Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Wines

Luccio, Moscato

$6.50

Zardetto, Prosecco

$7.00

Dr. Loosen, Riesling

$7.00

Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Zenato, Pinot Grigio

$7.00

R Collection, Chardonnay

$7.00

Raeburn, Chardonnay

$10.00

BTL Luccio, Moscato

$20.99

BTL Dr. Loosen, Riesling

$21.99

BTL Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc

$20.99

BTL Zenato, Pinot Grigio

$21.99

BTL R Collection, Chardonnay

$21.99

BTL Raeburn, Chardonnay

$25.99

BTL Pomelo dscnt. Shelf

$15.99

Zardetto, Prosecco

$24.99

Sweet Walter, Sweet Red

$5.00

Wildflower, Pinot Noir

$6.50

Pizzalato, Merlot

$7.00

Coltibuono, Chianti

$6.50

Santa Julia Reserva, Malbec

$7.00

Angeline Cab

$10.00

Raywood, Cabernet

$7.00

BTL Sweet Walter, Sweet Red

$17.99

BTL Wildflower, Pinot Noir

$20.99

BTL Pizzalato, Merlot

$21.99

BTL Coltibuono, Chianti

$20.99

BTL Santa Julia Reserva, Malbec

$21.99

BTL Raywood, Cabernet

$21.99

BTL Lucinda & Millie, Cabernet

$28.99

BTL Angeline Cab

$28.99

BTL Vin De Pays Vaucluse

$20.99

Cocktails

Classic Cosmo

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Maple And Cider Old Fashioned

$9.50

Pumpkin Spiked Cold Brew

$8.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$8.00

Cran Apple Mule

$9.50

Harvest Rita

$9.50

espolon, cointreau, lime juice, grand mariner

Cran-Orange Margarita

$9.50

Red Sangrita

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.50

white wine, elderflower, mango, lime juice , and seasonal fruit

Classic Dirty Martini

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$8.75

CBD Shot

$2.00

Basic Bloody Mary

$8.00

Classic Mimosa

$7.75

Beer Flight

$8.99

Cran Apple Mule

$8.00

Liquor

Absolute

$6.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Baileys

$5.00

Beefeaters Gin

$7.40

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulliet Bourbon Half Shot

$3.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Cruzan

$6.00

Dewars

$8.00

Diplomatic

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Espolon

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Frangelica

$5.00

Godiva

$3.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson Whiskey

$7.00

Knob's Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$5.25

Malibu

$5.50

OYO Honey Vanilla

$5.50

OYO Reserve

$8.00

Patron

$8.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.25

Tanqueray

$8.00

Titos Vodka

$6.50

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Watershed Bourbon

$6.85

Watershed Gin

$6.60

Watershed Vodka

$5.85

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00

Wellers Antique 107

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Old Elk

$10.00

Tequila Infusion

$9.00

Larceny

$10.00

Botanist Gin

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Burbon Flight

$18.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

New Riff

$17.50

Beer on Tap

Beer Flight

$8.00

Bud L Coors

$3.00

Glass Growler

$10.00

Light Rails

$4.50Out of stock

Thinline

$6.45

Dmt

$6.50

Full Steam

$5.00

Peach Shandy

$6.50

Ashcat Barrel Aged 10oz

$7.00

Jalepeno Lime

Out of stock

Cherry Picker

$7.00Out of stock

Dreamcicle

$6.50

Watch Dog

$6.50

Super Chief 10oz Pour

$6.50

Land Grant (Lemon Glow)

$6.50Out of stock

Batch 26

$6.50Out of stock

Ashcat

$6.95

Watermelon Shandy

$6.50

Rumblin Pumpkin

$6.95

Daybreak

$6.00

Coal's Cousin

$6.50

4 Pack of 16oz (Copy)

Searchight - Peach Shandy (4P)

$11.99

Dead Man's Throttle (4P)

$12.99Out of stock

Light Rails (4P)

$11.99

Batch 26 strawberry blonde (4P)

$11.99

Merchandise

T shirt

$14.00

Hat

$20.00

Growler

$10.00

Bulk coffee

1# coffee

$12.50

1/2# coffee

$6.50

WHITES

Luccio, Moscato

$20.99

Dr. Loosen, Riesling

$21.99

Sea Pearl, Sauv. Blanc

$20.99

Zenato, Pinot Grigio

$21.99

R Collection, Chardonnay

$21.99

Raeburn, Chardonnay

$25.99

REDS

Sweet Walter, Sweet Red

$17.99

Wildflower, Pinot Noir

$20.99

Pizzalato, Merlot

$21.99

Coltibuono, Chianti

$20.99

Santa Julia Reserva, Malbec

$21.99

Raywood, Cabernet

$21.99

Lucinda & Millie, Cabernet

$28.99

Tortoise Creek, Zinfandel, Lodi California

$22.99

Angeline

$28.99

Angeline, Cabernet

$28.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen is dedicated to fresh food made to order!

Website

Location

7 N High St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen image
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen image
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen image
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvest - Bexley
orange starNo Reviews
2376 E. Main St. Bexley, OH 43209
View restaurantnext
South Side Roots - Reeb Avenue Center
orange star4.7 • 91
280 Reeb Ave Columbus, OH 43207
View restaurantnext
Hey Hey Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 271
361 E Whittier St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Club 185
orange star4.6 • 905
185 East Livingston Ave Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Hangovereasy - Parsons Ave
orange starNo Reviews
51 Parsons Avenue Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen - 525 Short St
orange starNo Reviews
525 Short St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Canal Winchester

Las Margaritas Canal Winchester - 6270 Gender Rd
orange star4.1 • 1,604
6270 Gender Rd Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Canal Wigwam - Canal Winchester
orange star4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Canal Wigwam - old?
orange star4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Kingy's Pizza Pub
orange star4.8 • 656
7470 Hill Rd Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canal Winchester
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston