Sandwiches
Bakeries

Harvest Moon Deli - 26 Main Street Newport, Maine

312 Reviews

$$

26 Main Street

Newport, ME 04953

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich
Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich
Go Your Own Way

Monthly Special

Gimme all your Stuffin

Gimme all your Stuffin

$10.95

Soup Of The Month - Butternut Squash & apple , Buffalo chicken

Cup Soup Of The Month

Cup Soup Of The Month

$5.75
Bowl Soup Of The Month

Bowl Soup Of The Month

$8.00

Signature Salads

Homemade Potato Salad

Homemade Potato Salad

$4.00

Classic New England, Spicy, or Loaded with Bacon & Bleu Cheese.

Cole Slaw Salad

Cole Slaw Salad

$4.00

Classic New England, Spicy, or Loaded with Bacon & Bleu Cheese.

Harvest Moon Salad

Harvest Moon Salad

$10.95

Apples, Grapes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Homemade Croutons over a bed of Fresh Spinach.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.95

Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Onions, Cucumbers,Tomatoes, Hard-boiled Eggs & Homemade Croutons over Mixed Greens.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Homemade Croutons.

Signature Sandwiches

Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich

Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich

$12.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.

Breaking The Slaw Sandwich

Breaking The Slaw Sandwich

$10.75

Oven Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Homemade Cole Slaw with 1000 Island Dressing.

Buffa–Slow Ride Sandwich

Buffa–Slow Ride Sandwich

$10.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad, Bleu Cheese Slaw, Carrots.

Salami Enamore Sandwich

Salami Enamore Sandwich

$10.75

Salami, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Red Onion,Tomato, Portobello with Sweet & Spicy Relish.

Roast Beef Of Burden Sandwich

Roast Beef Of Burden Sandwich

$10.95

Rare Roast Beef, Provolone, Tomato & Onion with a Creamy Dijon Mustard.

Feel Like Bacon Love Sandwich

Feel Like Bacon Love Sandwich

$10.95

Crispy Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella with Pesto Mayonnaise.

More Than Birds Sandwich

More Than Birds Sandwich

$10.75

Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers with Pesto Mayonnaise.

Salami & Bobby Mcgee Sandwich

Salami & Bobby Mcgee Sandwich

$10.75

Salami, Mozzarella, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach with Pesto Mayonnaise.

Olive & Let Die Sandwich

Olive & Let Die Sandwich

$10.75

Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Tomato, Black Olives, Homemade Pesto & finished with Cherry Pepper Mayo.

Reuben Tuesday Sandwich

Reuben Tuesday Sandwich

$10.95

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread.

We Got The Beef Sandwich

We Got The Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Rare Roast Beef, Pepper Jack, Spinach, Tomato, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.

All Along The Watchtuna Sandwich

All Along The Watchtuna Sandwich

$10.95

Homemade Tuna Salad, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomato.

Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich

Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich

$12.00

Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.

Vegetarian Selections

Whole Lotta Veggie

Whole Lotta Veggie

$10.75

Portobello, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Spinach with our Homemade Pesto.

Caprese On You

Caprese On You

$10.75

Layers of Melted Mozzarella, Tomato with our Homemade Pesto.

Soys Of Summer

Soys Of Summer

$10.95

Organic Smoked Tempeh, Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomato, Onion with Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.

Wicked Garden Burger

Wicked Garden Burger

$10.95

Garden Burger, Pepper Jack, Spinach,Tomato, Onion, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.

The Classics

Iconic sandwiches served on your choice of bread.
Club

Club

$12.00

Triple Decker with choice of meat,+ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on Toasted Bread.

BLT

BLT

$10.75

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on Toasted Bread.

Bohamian Rhapsody

Bohamian Rhapsody

$10.75

Ham, American, Provolone, Pickles, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato with Homemade Honey Mustard.

Salad Sandwich

Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade Chicken, Tuna or Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.

Jazzed Chicken Salad Sandwich

Jazzed Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato with Pesto Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Peppers, Grapes.

Take It Cheesey Sandwich

Take It Cheesey Sandwich

$5.00

Melted Cheddar and Mozzarella.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap

Go Your Own Way

Go Your Own Way

Go Your Own Way

$10.75

Half Sandwich Combos/Chips & Cookies

Your choice of beverage with either chips, a cookie, potato salad, coleslaw, or a cup of soup
Chips

Chips

$2.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Chips & Pepsi Product

Chips & Pepsi Product

$4.45
Chocolate Chip Cookie & Pepsi Product

Chocolate Chip Cookie & Pepsi Product

$5.00
Potato Salad & Pepsi Product

Potato Salad & Pepsi Product

$6.00
Coleslaw & Pepsi Product

Coleslaw & Pepsi Product

$6.00
Cup of Soup & Pepsi Product

Cup of Soup & Pepsi Product

$8.00
Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Half Grilled Cheese

Kids Half Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kids Half Ham & Cheese

Kids Half Ham & Cheese

$7.00
Kids Half Turkey & Cheese

Kids Half Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.25
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI NEWPORT located at 26 MAIN STREET, NEWPORT, MAINE

Website

Location

26 Main Street, Newport, ME 04953

Directions

