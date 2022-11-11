A map showing the location of Harvest NEW 1121 South Mount Shasta BoulevardView gallery

Harvest NEW 1121 South Mount Shasta Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1121 South Mount Shasta Boulevard

Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, queso fresco served with a garlic bacon aioli and chervil sauce

Creamy Pork Pesto mussels

$19.00

New Zealand mussels sauteed in a creamy butter pesto sauce with garlic ground pork

Tomato Toast

$16.00

Spicy Spanish Mussels

$19.00

Green lip mussels served in a white wine and spiced lemon garlic sauce with sliced bread.

Seared ahi

$18.00

sliced seared ahi with a mango puree, pickled cucumber slices and sweet red peppers

Garlic fries

$12.00

Chicken wings

$15.00

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

chopped romaine, croutons, lemon, Caesar dressing, fresh grated parmesan

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$18.00

House

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons, ranch - balsamic

Berry Caprese Salad

$16.00

Bleu cheese crumble

$15.00

Beet salad

$16.00

Entrees

Artichoke Chicken Sambuca

$26.00

Bacon & Blue Cheese Burger

$19.00

Beef Stroganoff

$26.00

Braised Lamb

$35.00

Buttermilk Southern Fried Chicken

$24.00

corn salsa, peach relish, housemade macaroni & cheese

Creamy Pancetta & Clam Pasta

$28.00

Creamy Pesto Ravioli

$20.00

Harvest Burger

$18.00

Angus Beef blend patties, pretzel bun, bacon jam, aged cheddar, greens, tomato served with fries or house salad

New York

$36.00

Peruvian Chicken Thighs

$26.00

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Sage Ravioli

$26.00

Short Rib

$28.00

slow braised Angus beef, tomato gravy, peppers, tomatoes, diced zucchini, baby carrots and pickled apples, whipped potatoes

Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

Spring Pork Ravioli

$22.00

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00

served with fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$12.00

served with fries

Dessert

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$12.00

New York Cheesecake

$11.00

Pecan Pie

$11.00

Sides

Mash

$8.00

Fries

$7.00

Veggies

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sushi

Small Tempura Roll

$16.00

Small Spicy Salmon

$16.00

Small Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Small Cali Roll

$16.00

Vegetarian Roll

$15.00

Salmon Tempura Roll

$24.00

Ahi Tempura Roll

$24.00

Spicy Tuna W/Salmon Roll

$22.00

Spicy Tuna W/Ahi Roll

$22.00

Spicy Salmon W/Salmon Roll

$22.00

Spicy Tuna Tempura W/Ahi Roll

$26.00

Spicy Tuna Tempura W/Salmon Roll

$26.00

Large tempera roll

$24.00

Soups

French Onion

$10.00+

Soup of the Day

$10.00+

Specials

Fish n Chips

$27.00

Lamb Stew Cup

$10.00

Lamb Stew Bowl

$15.00

Spirits

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Lime

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Kettle

$11.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$8.00

Sky

$7.00

Titos

$12.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Aberfeldy

$12.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bardstown

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Danials

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers

$12.00

Pendleton

$13.00

Seagrams Seven

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Captain

$8.00

Goslings

$10.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Grey Whale

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Dewers

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivit

$13.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

1800

$14.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Repisado

$11.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Cazadores Anejo

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Hornitos Gold

$10.00

Patron

$11.00

Patron Gold

$11.00

Sauza

$9.00

Sauza Gold

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

B & B

Christian Brothers

Dusse

Hennessy

Well Brandy

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Bailey’s

$7.00

Butter Shots

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Crème De Mint

$5.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

McCloud Old Fashion

$14.00

Pomegranate Martini

$14.00

Pear Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Chimoy-Rita

$15.00

Long Beach

$15.00

The Juice

$11.00

Cactus Cooler

$13.00

Dancing Dan

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Blood and Sand

$16.00

Boulevardien

$16.00

Gin Fizz Cosmo

$14.00

Classic Martini

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Margarita

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Manhattan Rye

$14.00

champagne splits

$6.00

long island

$20.00

Liquid Flannel

$14.00

Cans & Bottles

Coors Light & Coors

$3.50

Two Town BB Cider

$4.00

Bud Light & Bud

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Lagunitas

$4.50

Clarity

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Mimosa

$6.00

XL Mimosa

$15.00

Draft Beer

Hazy IPA

$7.00

805

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

Porter

$8.00

Fall River Hex

$7.00

Cider

$7.00

Stout

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

Cab. Chateaux

$9.00

Cab Mondavi

$8.00

Pinot Nior Mondavi PS

$8.00

Merlot Mondavi PS

$8.00

Merlot Strong

$13.00

Red Blend Eruption

$13.00

Old Vine Zinfandel Strong

$14.00

Port

$10.00

Cab. Strong

$14.00

Pinot Noir Strong

$13.00

Chardonnay Chateaux Souverain

$9.00

Chardonnay Mondavi PS

$8.00

Chardonnay Strong

$12.00

Pinot Mondavi PS

$8.00

Sauv Blanc 13 Celsius

$10.00

Sauv Blanc Crawford

$13.00

Wine by the Bottle

Cabernet Brassfield Estates

$40.00

Cabernet Chateaux Souverain

$31.00

Cabernet Robert Mondavi PS

$24.00

Cabernet Rodney Strong

$48.00

Cabernet Simi

$50.00

Cabernet Stag’s Leap Artemis

$100.00

Merlot Rodney Strong

$45.00

Pinot Noir Robert Mondavi PS

$29.00

Red Blend Eruption

$45.00

Zinfandel Rodney Strong Old Vine

$48.00

Merlot Mondavi

$24.00

Chardonnay Chateaux Souverain

$31.00

Chardonnay Robert Mondavi PS

$24.00

Chardonnay Rodney Strong

$40.00

Pinot Grigio Robert Mondavi PS

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc Brassfield Estates

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc 13 Celsisus

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$45.00

Brassfield Estates Serenity Rose

$30.00

Cava Black Split

$10.00

Cava Brut Split

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.95

Cranberry

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonaid

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Soda

Tonic

$3.00

sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1121 South Mount Shasta Boulevard, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

