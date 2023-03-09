Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harvest on Main 576 E Main St

review star

No reviews yet

576 E Main St

9Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BEER

Draft Beer

Alagash White

$7.00

Tropicalia IPA

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Becks NA btl

$5.00

Bud Light btl

$6.00

Daura Lager btl

$6.00

Delirium Tremens btl

$12.00

Fat Tire btl

$5.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin Ale btl

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout btl

$6.00

Micholobe Ultra btl

$5.00

Miller Light btl

$5.00

St Bernardus Abt12 btl

$12.00

Stella Artois btl

$5.00

Terrapin Hopsecutioner btl

$6.00

Yuengling Lager btl

$5.00

Sweetwater 420

$5.50

Canned Beer

Allagsh White CN

$6.50

Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA

$6.00

Drafty Kilt Scotch Ale

$6.00

GOM Acousitc Blonde

$6.00

GOM Aska Pale Ale

$6.00

GOM Grasshoppa

$6.00

GOM Hells Holler

$6.00

GOM Scentsation

$6.00

Hop Dang Diggity

$5.50

Mercier Orchards Adele's Choice

$6.50

Mercier Orchards Grumpy Granny

$6.50

Mercier Orchards Old #3

$6.50

Pretoria Fields

$6.00

Red Hare Long Day Lager

$5.00

Scofflaw Basement IPA

$8.00

Tropicalia IPA

$6.00

WINE

White Wine

Bouchard Aine & Fils Chardonnay GLS

$11.00

Catena White Clay Blend GLS

$11.00

Conundrum White GLS

$11.00

Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris GLS

$11.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Nebel Riesling GLS

$10.00

Poets Leap Riesling GLS

$10.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Sula Chennin Blanc GLS

$9.00

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio GLS

$13.00

Bouchard Aine & Fils Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Catena White Clay Blend BTL

$52.00

Conundrum White BTL

$42.00

Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris BTL

$42.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

Nebel Riesling BTL

$38.00

Poets Leap Riesling BTL

$45.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$58.00

Sula Chennin Blanc BTL

$30.00

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio BTL

$50.00

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay

$90.00

Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Grgich Estate Chardonnay

$75.00

Jamieson Ranch Silver Spur Sauvignon Blanc

$78.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$85.00

Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuisse

$75.00

Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

MacRostie Chardonnay

$45.00

Maritana Chardonnay

$60.00

Matthew Wallace Sauvignon Blanc

$104.00

Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay

$50.00

Neyers Chardonnay

$75.00

Red Wine

1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel GLS

$12.00

AVV Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$15.00

Belasco Llama Malbec GLS

$10.00

Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir GLS

$16.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$13.00

Branchaia Re Rosso GLS

$10.00

Clay Shannon Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Hahn Appellation GSM GLS

$14.00

J Johr Merlot GLS

$12.00

Oregon Trail Wine Co Pinot Noir GLS

$14.00

Smith & Hook Red Blend GLS

$14.00

1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel BTL

$46.00

AVV Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$58.00

Belasco Llama Malbec BTL

$38.00

Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir BTL

$62.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$50.00

Branchaia Re Rosso BTL

$38.00

Clay Shannon Pinot Noir BTL

$46.00

Hahn Appellation GSM BTL

$55.00

J Johr Merlot BTL

$46.00

Oregon Trail Wine Co Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00

Smith & Hook Red Blend BTL

$52.00

AVV Cyrus Red Blend

$129.00

Bonterra Organic Zinfandel

$44.00

Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$142.00

Cakebread Cellars Merlot

$101.00

Caymus Red Schooner Voyage 7 Malbec

$70.00

Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Caymus Walking Fool Blend

$76.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon

$200.00

Chronology Red Blend

$58.00

Domaine Serene Pinot Noir

$119.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot

$121.00

GD Vajra Abli Barolo

$68.00

Jamieson Ranch Double Lariat Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$129.00

Kuleto Cabernet Sauvignon

$94.00

Kuleto Native Son

$58.00

Long Shadows Feather Cabernet Sauvignon

$165.00

Long Shadows Sequel Syrah

$140.00

Opus One 2015

$600.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Shatter Grenache

$45.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$165.00

Solitude Chateauneuf du Pape

$120.00

Solitutde Cotes du Rhone

$42.00

Stags Leap Petite Syrah

$67.00

Sparkling/ Rose

Coppola Sofia Brut Rose

$11.00

Fleur De Mer Rose

$9.00

Pink Moscato

$8.00

Cantina di Casteggio Moscato

$12.00

Lapostolle le Rose

$9.00

Banfi Rossa Regale BTL

$14.00

Cantina di Casteggio Moscato Dolce BTL

$40.00

Coppola Sofia Brut Rose BTL

$42.00

Domaine Carneros Brut BTL

$52.00

Fleur De Mer Rose BTL

$40.00

Freixenet Cava BTL

$10.00

GH Mumm Champagne BTL

$75.00

Pink Moscato BTL

$30.00

Piper-Heidsieck Monople BTL

$119.00

Ruffino Prosecco 375 BTL

$14.00

Torresella Prosecco BTL

$48.00

Veuye Cliquot Yellow Label Brut BTL

$220.00

Lapostoloe le Rose

$40.00

NA BEV

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mr Pibb

$4.00

Lemonaid

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$5.00

New Creation Root Beer

$5.00

New Creation Cream Soda

$5.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Perrier (500 ml)

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.50+

Club Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

One of the pioneers in today's food scene in the mountains of Blue Ridge, Harvest on Main first opened its doors in 2009. Founded and led by husband and wife team Danny Mellman & Michelle Moran, the chef-driven restaurant brought an upscale version of Southern Cuisine to the area in an iconic lodge building in downtown Blue Ridge. Today, the restaurant continues its southern connections with a bit more of an eye toward global dining while still retaining its' hometown charm

Location

576 E Main St, 9Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Misty Mountain Hops
orange starNo Reviews
3300 E First St Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Bin322
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm - 224 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
224 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Rin Tin's Barks & Brews Cantina - 322 West Main Street, Unit 1D
orange starNo Reviews
322 West Main Street, Unit 1D Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
The General Ledger
orange starNo Reviews
260 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Mystic Mountain Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4118 East First Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Map
More near 9Blue Ridge
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston