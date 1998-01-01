Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville 39 Banks Ave
39 Banks Ave
Asheville, NC 28801
Small Plates
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buttermilk battered cauliflour, house buffalo sauce, buttermilk dressing, and celery
Arancini
Panko bread crumbs, creamy rissotto, house tomato sauce
Meatball App
House-made beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, rosemary, shaved parmesean, and grits
Brussel Sprouts
Parmesean cream sauce, melted raclette, toasted breadcrumbs, and spiced honey
House Potatoes
Pizzas
*Half and Half Pizza
*Life, Liberty & the Prosciutto of Happiness*
Almond Pesto Pizza*
Almond-pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, spinach, artichoke
Double Bacon Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, bacon, canadian bacon, roasted red pepper, dried Aleppo pepper, and dried oregano
Fennel Sausage Pizza
Tomato sauce, gouda and havarti blend, mozzarella and provolone blend, fennel sausage, red onion, fennel pollen
House Pepperoni Pizza*
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, red onion, and pepperoncini
Margherita Pizza*
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Meatball Pizza
peppercorn ricotta & tomato sauce, meatballs, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, oregano, basil, parmigiano reggiano
Mushroom Pizza
Tomato sauce, gouda and havarti blend, variety of Buncombe County mushrooms, truffle oil, parsley & thyme
Pineapple Pizza*
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, canadian bacon, fresh jalapeño, pineapple
Plain Cheese Pizza
Plain Pepperoni Pizza
Quattro Formaggi*
Roasted Garlic Pizza*
Roasted garlic sauce, tallegio, calabrian chiles, cherry tomatoes, and arugula
Save The Bees*
Spicy Yuma Pizza
Chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, gouda and havarti blend, chorizo, sweet corn, jalapeño, cilantro, roasted red pepper
Vegan Almond Pesto
Vegan Fennel Sausage
Vegan Spicy Yuma
Vegetable Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and provolone blend, red onion, kalamata olives, mushrooms, green bell peppers, and sunflower sprouts
Sandwiches
Harvest Smash Burger
Fried Yardbird Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken Bbreast, maple cayenne aioli, carrot and kale slaw w/apple cider vinaigrette, b&b pickles, brioche bun and paired with shoe string fries
Meatball Hero
Harvest Veggie Burger
Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Oyster Mushroom Grilled Cheese
Desserts
Sides
Kids Menu
Sauces / Dips
Dip Buttermilk Ranch
Dip Chipotle Tomato Sauce
Dip Parmesan Cream Sauce
Dip Pesto Sauce
Dip Tomato Sauce
Hot Sauce / Summer Blues
Hot Sauce / Harvest Sweetie
Hot Sauce / Strawberry Jalapeno
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Dijon Aioli
Side of Green Goddess Dressing
Side of Hot Honey
Side of House Italian Dressing
Side of Maple-Cayenne Aioli
Side of Thyme Aioli
Beer
**Employee Draft Beer**
Big Pillow Kolsh
Burial Surfwax IPA
Catawba White Zombie Wit
Flat Rock Blackberry Cider
Green Man ESB
Highland AVL IPA
Hi-Wire Lager
Pernicious IPA
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing
Hi Wire Bed Of Nails Brown Ale
Watermelon Burst
*TASTE Big Pillow Kolsch
*TASTE Burial Surfwax IPA*
*TASTE Catawba White Zombie Wit*
*TASTE Flat Rock Blackberry Cider
*TASTE Green Man ESB
*TASTE Highland AVL IPA
*TASTE Hi-Wire Lager*
*TASTE Bed Of Nails
*TASTE Sierra Nevada Sunny*
*TASTE Sierra Pale Ale
*TASTE Watermelon Burst
*TASTE WW Pernicious IPA*
Big Pillow Pitcher
Catawba White Zombie Pitcher
Cider Party Pitcher
Draft Party Pitcher
Surfwax Pitcher
*STAFF Bottle / Can*
Bud Light
Edmunds Oktoberfest
Gaelic Ale
Hi Pitch IPA
Left Hand Milk Stout
Lookout Raspberry Wit
Mich Ultra
Modelo Especial
Peroni
U.A. N/A Florida Weisse
U.A. Apricot Kumquat Seltzer
U.A. Blood Orange Seltzer
U.A. N/A Juicy IPA
U.A. N/A Lychee Sherbet
U.A. N/A Pilsner
U.A. N/A West Coast IPA
U.A. Pineapple Mango
Cocktails / Shooters
***NC Sour**
**Circling the Vortex
**Cucumber Mojito w/ Silver
**Devil's Rose
**Espresso Martini
**Exhalation Merjito Mocktail
**Grows Old Together
Maker’s Mark Private Select Bourbon, Demerara Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Angostura Orange Bitters
**Harvest Margarita
Sauza Silver Tequila, Dekuyper O3 Cordial, Hibiscus and Habanero Sour Mix
**Harvest Mule
Pinnacle Vodka, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, Fresh Lime juice, Devil's Foot NA Ginger Beer
**I Don't Want No Shrub
**Lemon Bar Martini
**Relaxation Mergarita Mocktail
**Silver Dollar Pony
Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Aperol, Fresh Lemon juice, Demerara Syrup, Angostura Bitters
**Stimulation Merkola Mocktail
**The Cat's Pajamas
Aperol Spritz
Classic Margarita
Cosmo
French 75
Green Tea Shot
Harvest Hot Cider
Gin, Campari, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Simple, Angostura Orange Bitters, Orange Peel