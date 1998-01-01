Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville 39 Banks Ave

review star

No reviews yet

39 Banks Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Buttermilk battered cauliflour, house buffalo sauce, buttermilk dressing, and celery

Arancini

$10.50

Panko bread crumbs, creamy rissotto, house tomato sauce

Meatball App

$11.00

House-made beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, rosemary, shaved parmesean, and grits

Brussel Sprouts

$10.50

Parmesean cream sauce, melted raclette, toasted breadcrumbs, and spiced honey

House Potatoes

$7.00

Salads

House Chop

$10.50

Kale Caesar

$10.50

Mean Green

$10.50

Pizzas

*Half and Half Pizza

$18.00

*Life, Liberty & the Prosciutto of Happiness*

$20.00

Almond Pesto Pizza*

$16.50

Almond-pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, spinach, artichoke

Double Bacon Pizza

$17.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, bacon, canadian bacon, roasted red pepper, dried Aleppo pepper, and dried oregano

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$17.50

Tomato sauce, gouda and havarti blend, mozzarella and provolone blend, fennel sausage, red onion, fennel pollen

House Pepperoni Pizza*

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, red onion, and pepperoncini

Margherita Pizza*

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Meatball Pizza

$17.50

peppercorn ricotta & tomato sauce, meatballs, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, oregano, basil, parmigiano reggiano

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, gouda and havarti blend, variety of Buncombe County mushrooms, truffle oil, parsley & thyme

Pineapple Pizza*

$17.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, canadian bacon, fresh jalapeño, pineapple

Plain Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Plain Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Quattro Formaggi*

$16.50

Roasted Garlic Pizza*

$16.50

Roasted garlic sauce, tallegio, calabrian chiles, cherry tomatoes, and arugula

Save The Bees*

$19.50

Spicy Yuma Pizza

$18.00

Chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, gouda and havarti blend, chorizo, sweet corn, jalapeño, cilantro, roasted red pepper

Vegan Almond Pesto

$18.00

Vegan Fennel Sausage

$19.00

Vegan Spicy Yuma

$20.00

Vegetable Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and provolone blend, red onion, kalamata olives, mushrooms, green bell peppers, and sunflower sprouts

Sandwiches

Harvest Smash Burger

$16.00

Fried Yardbird Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded and fried chicken Bbreast, maple cayenne aioli, carrot and kale slaw w/apple cider vinaigrette, b&b pickles, brioche bun and paired with shoe string fries

Meatball Hero

$14.50

Harvest Veggie Burger

$16.00

Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Oyster Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Desserts

Butterscotch Budino

$6.50

Housemade budino, crème fraîche, toasted hazelnuts, vanilla-scented maldon sea salt, and caramel sauce

Brown Butter Brownie S'more

$8.50

Browned butter brownie, graham cracker crust, cinnamon-chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow fluff

Sides

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken A la Carte

$5.00

Grilled Salmon A la Carte

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Anchovies

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.50

Side of house chips

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Sardines

$3.00

Kids Menu

Apple Sauce with meal

Carrots with meal

Kid Apple Sauce

$2.00

Kid Drink

$1.00

Kid side of carrots

$2.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza with toppings

$8.00

Kids Fries with meal

Kids Margherita

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Side Fries

$2.00

Sauces / Dips

Dip Buttermilk Ranch

$1.50

Dip Chipotle Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Dip Parmesan Cream Sauce

$1.50

Dip Pesto Sauce

$1.50

Dip Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Hot Sauce / Summer Blues

$1.00

Hot Sauce / Harvest Sweetie

$1.00

Hot Sauce / Strawberry Jalapeno

$1.00Out of stock

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Side of Dijon Aioli

$0.50Out of stock

Side of Green Goddess Dressing

$1.50

Side of Hot Honey

$2.00

Side of House Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side of Maple-Cayenne Aioli

$0.50

Side of Thyme Aioli

$0.50

Beer

**Employee Draft Beer**

$2.50

Big Pillow Kolsh

$6.50

Burial Surfwax IPA

$8.00

Catawba White Zombie Wit

$6.00

Flat Rock Blackberry Cider

$7.00

Green Man ESB

$6.00

Highland AVL IPA

$7.00

Hi-Wire Lager

$6.00

Pernicious IPA

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$6.50

Hi Wire Bed Of Nails Brown Ale

$6.50

Watermelon Burst

$6.50

*TASTE Big Pillow Kolsch

*TASTE Burial Surfwax IPA*

*TASTE Catawba White Zombie Wit*

*TASTE Flat Rock Blackberry Cider

*TASTE Green Man ESB

*TASTE Highland AVL IPA

*TASTE Hi-Wire Lager*

*TASTE Bed Of Nails

*TASTE Sierra Nevada Sunny*

*TASTE Sierra Pale Ale

*TASTE Watermelon Burst

*TASTE WW Pernicious IPA*

Big Pillow Pitcher

$28.00Out of stock

Catawba White Zombie Pitcher

$28.00Out of stock

Cider Party Pitcher

$28.00Out of stock

Draft Party Pitcher

$28.00

Surfwax Pitcher

$32.00

*STAFF Bottle / Can*

$3.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Edmunds Oktoberfest

$5.50

Gaelic Ale

$5.50

Hi Pitch IPA

$6.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$4.00Out of stock

Lookout Raspberry Wit

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

U.A. N/A Florida Weisse

$5.50

U.A. Apricot Kumquat Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

U.A. Blood Orange Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

U.A. N/A Juicy IPA

$5.50

U.A. N/A Lychee Sherbet

$5.50

U.A. N/A Pilsner

$5.50

U.A. N/A West Coast IPA

$5.50Out of stock

U.A. Pineapple Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktails / Shooters

***NC Sour**

$13.00Out of stock

**Circling the Vortex

$14.00

**Cucumber Mojito w/ Silver

$10.00

**Devil's Rose

$13.50

**Espresso Martini

$10.50

**Exhalation Merjito Mocktail

$7.00

**Grows Old Together

$14.00

Maker’s Mark Private Select Bourbon, Demerara Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Angostura Orange Bitters

**Harvest Margarita

$13.00

Sauza Silver Tequila, Dekuyper O3 Cordial, Hibiscus and Habanero Sour Mix

**Harvest Mule

$11.50

Pinnacle Vodka, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, Fresh Lime juice, Devil's Foot NA Ginger Beer

**I Don't Want No Shrub

$15.00

**Lemon Bar Martini

$15.00

**Relaxation Mergarita Mocktail

$7.00

**Silver Dollar Pony

$12.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Aperol, Fresh Lemon juice, Demerara Syrup, Angostura Bitters

**Stimulation Merkola Mocktail

$7.00

**The Cat's Pajamas

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Classic Margarita

$9.50

Cosmo

$13.50

French 75

$14.50

Green Tea Shot

$9.50

Harvest Hot Cider

$10.00Out of stock

Gin, Campari, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Simple, Angostura Orange Bitters, Orange Peel

Last Word

$14.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.50

Mimosa

$10.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Mocktail Harvest Margarita

$6.00

Mojito

$11.50

Negroni

$12.50

Paloma

$10.50

Whiskey Sour

$10.50

White Russian

$10.50

White Tea Shot

$9.50

Liquors

Absolut Vanilia

$9.00

Flying Pepper

$6.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$8.00

Wiley

$7.50

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Seagrams Gin

$7.00

Chemist Gin

$9.00

Hendrick's

$11.00Out of stock

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bacardi Ocho

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Capt. Morgan

$7.00

Havana Club

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00Out of stock

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Lunazul

$7.00Out of stock

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Juarez Silver

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Knob Creek

$13.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.50

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.50Out of stock

Canadian Club 80

$6.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewar's White Label

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Redbreast 12Y

$15.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$17.50

Dickel Rye

$7.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.50

Auchentoshan American Oak

$14.00

Dewars

$12.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$16.00

The Macallan 12yr

$17.00

Absente

$15.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna Amaro

$13.00

Bailey's Original Irish Cream

$9.00

Campari

$10.25

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Di Saronno

$9.00

Domaine de Canton

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Staff Well Liquor

$3.00

Staff Call Liquor

$4.50

Staff Top Shelf

$6.00

Absolut Vanilia R/N

$12.00

Flying Pepper R/N

$8.00

Ketel One R/N

$11.00

Tito's R/N

$10.25

Wiley R/N

$10.00

Beefeater R/N

$9.25

Bombay Sapphire R/N

$10.50

Seagrams Gin R/N

$9.25

Chemist Gin R/N

$12.25

Hendrick's R/N

$14.50Out of stock

Tanqueray R/N

$10.50

Bacardi 8 R/N

$10.50

Bacardi R/N

$8.00

Capt. Morgan R/N

$9.25

Havana Club R/N

$12.00

Basil Hayden's R/N

$19.50

Buffalo Trace

$11.50Out of stock

Four Roses R/N

$10.75

Jim Beam R/N

$8.00

Knob Creek R/N

$14.00

Maker's 46 R/N

$15.50

Maker's Mark R/N

$14.50

Woodford Reserve R/N

$16.00

Canadian Club R/N

$8.00Out of stock

Crown Royal R/N

$11.75

Jack Daniels R/N

$9.00

Jameson R/N

$10.50

Redbreast 12yr R/N

$19.00

Basil Hayden Rye R/N

$23.50

Dickel Rye R/N

$9.25

Rittenhouse Rye R/N

$12.50

Casamigos Blanco R/N

$18.50

Casamigos Mezcal R/N

$21.00

Espolon Blanco R/N

$13.50

Espolon Reposado R/N

$13.50

Lunazul R/N

$9.50Out of stock

Patron Silver R/N

$19.00

Juarez Silver R/N

$8.00

Auchentoshan American Oak R/N

$18.50

Dewars

$16.00

Laphroaig 10yr R/N

$21.00

Macallan 12yr R/N

$22.50

Absente R/N

$19.00

Aperol R/N

$11.00

Averna Amaro R/N

$17.00

Bailey's Original Irish Cream R/N

$11.00

Campari R/N

$13.75

Chartreuse Green R/N

$21.00

Courvoisier VS R/N

$14.50

DeKuyper O3 R/N

$10.50

Di Saronno R/N

$16.00

Fernet Branca R/N

$14.50

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge R/N

$16.00

Kahlua R/N

$10.50

Limoncello R/N

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino R/N

$17.00

St. Germain Elderflower R/N

$11.00