Harvest Dublin

review star

No reviews yet

45 N. High Street

Dublin, OH 43017

Creative Pizza
House Chop
Plain Cheese Pizza

Small Plates

Brussels Sprouts App

Brussels Sprouts App

$12.00

parmesan cream sauce, melted raclette, toasted breadcrumb, spiced honey

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

buttermilk battered cauliflower, house buffalo sauce, buttermilk dressing, celery

Fonduta

Fonduta

$13.00

parmesan-mozzarella cheese dip, italian chicken sausage, bell peppers & onions, focaccia crostini

Fried Cheese Curd Antipasto

Fried Cheese Curd Antipasto

$13.00

panko crusted and fried marinated cheese curds, kalamata tapenade, warm tomato dip

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00
Meatballs and Polenta

Meatballs and Polenta

$13.00

local beef & pork meatballs, house tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary, soft polenta

Yukons and Artichokes

Yukons and Artichokes

$11.00

fried marinated artichoke, crispy fingerling potatoes, charred meyer lemon, rosemary-lemon aioli

Salads

House Chop

House Chop

$12.00

iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$15.00

local lacinato kale, parmigiano reggiano, toasted hazelnuts, house caesar dressing

Mean Green

Mean Green

$15.00

arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing

Sandwiches and Subs

Fried Yardbird Sandwich

Fried Yardbird Sandwich

$16.00

crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, maple-cayenne aioli, bread + butter pickles, served on e'ryday roll. available with a spicy shake

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$17.00

cappicolo, canadian bacon, salame toscano, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, dijon aioli, italian dressing, iceberg, radicchio

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$16.50

local beef and pork meatballs, house tomato sauce, sauteed sweet onion, pepperoncini, provolone, fresh basil, filone roll

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.50

dijon aioli, red onion, aged white cheddar, giardiniera, shredded lettuce, e'ryday roll

Pastas

Fettucine

Fettucine

$18.00

mushroom ragu, whipped tomato ricotta, toasted garlic crumble, served with garlic focaccia

Linguini Chipotle

Linguini Chipotle

$19.00

pulled chicken, cheddar rosa, bacon, roasted red peppers, aged cheddar, shallots, chives. served with garlic focaccia

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$18.00

pancetta, shallots, peas, egg yolk parmesan cream, black pepper, parsley

Pizzas

Almond Pesto Pizza

Almond Pesto Pizza

$17.75

with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke

Ohio Double Bacon Pizza

Ohio Double Bacon Pizza

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, ohio "canadian" bacon, bacon, roasted red pepper, aleppo pepper, oregano

Fennel Sausage Pizza

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$19.00

gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, red onion, fennel pollen, fennel fronds

House Pepperoni Pizza

House Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

mozzarella/provolone, red onion, pepperoncini

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$19.00

house beef and pork meatballs, ricotta, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, oregano, basil, parmigiano reggiano

Monaco Pizza

Monaco Pizza

$22.00

arrabbiata sauce, mozzarella/provolone, salame toscano, capicollo, pepperoni, fennel sausage, bacon, black radish creamery's artisan shredded cheese blend, herbed chili oil

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

gouda/havarti blend, variety of athens county mushrooms, truffle, herbs

Pineapple Pizza

Pineapple Pizza

$18.50

mozzarella/provolone, ohio "canadian" bacon, jalapeño

Spicy Yuma Pizza

Spicy Yuma Pizza

$19.75

gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro

Roasted Garlic Pizza

Roasted Garlic Pizza

$18.00

olive oil, calabrian chilis, cherry tomatoes, raclette, arugula

Vegetable Pizza

Vegetable Pizza

$18.50

mozzarella/provolone, onion, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper, local sunflower sprouts

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$17.75

parmesan cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, cambozola, fried rosemary

Vegan Pepperoni and Peppers

$19.00

red sauce, vegan cheese, BeHive vegan pepperoni, bell peppers, peppadew peppers, parsley & thyme

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$12.00

house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone

Plain Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni

Creative Pizza

$12.00

create your own pizza using your favorite sauce, cheeses, and ingredients

Desserts

Butterscotch Budino

Butterscotch Budino

$6.00

caramel sauce, creme fraiche, hazelnuts, vanilla sea salt

Brown Butter Brownie S'More

Brown Butter Brownie S'More

$8.00

browned butter brownie, graham cracker crust, cinnamon-chocolate sauce, torched marshmallow fluff

Extras

Chipotle Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Pesto Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Tomato Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Buttermilk Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Side Buttermilk Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Avocado Goddess Dressing

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Oil + Vinegar Dressing

$0.50

House Cocktails

Moscow Mule To Go

$18.00

(SERVES TWO) vodka ginger liqueur fresh lime ginger beer

Harvest Margarita To Go

$20.00

(SERVES TWO) sauza cointreau hibiscus-habanero sour

Silver $ Pony To Go

$10.00

(IN KEEPSAKE FLASK) maker's mark aperol lemon demerara

Front Porch Tea To Go

$20.00

(SERVES TWO) watershed vodka suze raspberry syrup lemonade iced tea

Grows Old Together To Go

$14.00

(WITH KEEPSAKE FLASK) maker's mark private select demerara orange bitters angostura bitters

Harvest Sangria To Go

$14.00

(SERVES TWO) dry and fruity red sangria

Dragao Rosa To Go

$10.00Out of stock

1000 Yuzu To Go

$10.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$4.00Out of stock

La Croix Flavored Seltzer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Carryout available Tues - Thurs: 4pm to 9pm Fri - 4pm to 10pm Sat - 3pm to 10pm Sun : 3pm to 9pm

Location

45 N. High Street, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

Harvest image
Harvest image

