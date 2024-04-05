Harvest Wine Bar West Hartford
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant is on a mission to create a welcoming space where everyone feels at home. They offer a generous selection of wines, a full bar, and superior cuisine with influences from Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean flavors. Their commitment to using fresh, seasonal ingredients from local sources ensures a delightful dining experience for patrons. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable meal, Harvest has you covered!
64 LaSalle Road, West Hartford, CT 06107
