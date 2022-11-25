Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

301 NW 13th Street

Suite 100

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Harvey Cinnamon Roll
The Harvey Latte

Sandwiches - Lunch

Bacon Jam & Pimento Grilled Cheese

$9.00

jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon jam, on butter white bread

Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

rotisserie chicken salad with golden raisin, toasted pecan, & celery, marinated cucumber, tomato, lettuce on whole wheat sourdough

The Cardini

$13.00

beef tenderloin, caesar salad, on grilled sourdough

The Giovanni

$11.00

soppressata, mortadella, capicola, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, smoked provolone, cherry pepper, red onion, tomato, mayo & dijon on salted foccacia

The Harvey Club

$12.00

turkey, ham, slab bacon, smoked provolone, sharp cheddar, tomato, red onion, dijon mustard, mayo, dressed romaine on three slices of butter white bread

The Vegan

$11.00

grilled portabello, roasted carrot, wild rice, cashew cream, toasted walnut, shredded romaine, tomato, & dates on a flatbread

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

The classic sandwich that will remind you of your childhood.

Italian Meatball

$12.00

beef tenderloin & Italian sausage meatball, smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, garlic tomato sauce, on ciabatta bun

Turkey & Bacon Club

$11.00

turkey, bacon, avocado, sprouts, havarti, dill honey mustard, tomato, on sourdough

Salad

Harvey House Salad

$11.00

shredded romaine, watercress & brussels, basil & parsley, dried cherry, tomato, avocado, honey toasted almonds, apple cider vinaigrette

The Harvey Caesar Salad

$10.00

sourdough crouton, shredded romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

The Cobb

$14.00

rotisserie chicken, slab bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Mediterranean Chopped

$12.00

salami, provolone, feta, pepperoncini, marinated tomato & cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, cherry pepper relish, parsley, romaine, greek oregano vinaigrette

Farro & Greens

$12.00

italian farro, arugula, cucumber, golden tomato, radish, red onion, basil & parsley, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Soup

Tomato & Orzo Soup

$8.00

Chicken Marsala & Wild Rice Soup

$9.00

Winter Minestrone

$8.00

Sides

The Best Fruit

$4.00

fresh fruit with orange, vanilla syrup

Harvey Potato Chips

$3.00

housemade chips with our proprietary spices

Harvey House Salad - Small

$5.00

shredded romaine, watercress & brussels, basil & parsley, dried cherry, tomato, avocado, honey toasted almonds, apple cider vinaigrette

The Caesar Salad - Small

$5.00

sourdough croutons, shredded romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

Tomato & Orzo Soup - Small

$4.00

Winter Minestrone Soup - Small

$4.00

Chicken Marsala & Wild Rice Soup - Small

$4.00

Farro & Greens - Small

$5.00

Take Home

Weeknight Dinner For Four

$45.00

Everything you need for dinner tonight. Includes a rotisserie chicken, herb roasted potatoes, family-style salad (Harvey House or Caesar) chimichurri sauce, choice of bread & herb butter *available after 11:30a everyday*

WHOLE Rotisserie Chicken

$15.00

*Cannot be served before 11:30

Pimento Cheese (8oz)

$8.00

Chicken Salad (16oz)

$13.00

Cherry Almond Granola

$11.00

Honey Butter

$4.00

Fresh Herb Butter

$4.00

Raspberry Jam

$5.00

Pastries

Croissant - Almond

$5.50Out of stock

Croissant - Apple Streusel

$7.00

Croissant - Classic

$3.50

Croissant - Ham & Gruyere

$5.50

Croissant - Midnight Cowboy

$4.50

Croissant - Chocolate Almond

$5.50

Croissant - Pumpkin Pie (Seasonal)

$7.00

Croissant - Raspberry Almond

$5.50

Pain Aux Raisins

$4.00

Biscotti - Cookie Butter

$2.75

Biscotti - Oatmeal Scotchie

$2.75

Gluten Friendly & Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Harvey Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Morning Bun - Caramel

$4.25

Muffin - Blueberry Coffeecake

$4.00

Muffin - Cranberry Banana

$3.50

Muffin - Double Chocolate (gluten friendly, vegan)

$5.50

Muffin - French Breakfast

$3.50

Scone - Cheddar, Gruyere & Green Onion

$3.50Out of stock

Breads

Butter White Sandwich Bread

$6.50

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

$7.00Out of stock

English Muffin (single)

$1.50Out of stock

English Muffin (set of 6)

$6.00Out of stock

Focaccia - Salted (single)

$1.50Out of stock

Focaccia - Everything (single)

$1.50Out of stock

Focaccia - Salted (set of 6)

$7.00Out of stock

Focaccia - Everything (set of 6)

$7.00Out of stock

Gluten Friendly Sandwich Bread

$8.50

Whole Wheat Sourdough

$6.50

Oklahoma Sourdough

$6.00

Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Ciabatta - Mini (single)

$1.50Out of stock

Ciabatta - Mini (set of 6)

$7.50Out of stock

Slice of Toast

$1.25

Ciabatta Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Brioche Bun (Single)

Out of stock

Coffee / Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Cold Brew

$3.50Out of stock

Cortado

$3.50

Drip Coffee - 12 oz TO GO

$3.00

Drip Coffee - 16 oz TO GO

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Large TO GO drip container (Catering)

$40.00

The Harvey Latte

$4.75

Harvey's signature housemate caramel milk

Latte

$4.25

London Fog

$4.75

Mocha

$4.75

Steamer

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$3.50

Iced Peach Sweet Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mint Limeade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

San Pelligrino - Aranciata

$3.50

San Pelligrino - Limonata

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.75Out of stock

Shirley Temple (Bottle)

$3.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Brunch Sandwiches

The Birch House

$6.75

sausage, chive & thyme scrambled egg, cheddar, honey, sriracha, on an english muffin

The Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

avocado, "scrambled egg", lemon garlic cashew "cream", arugula & chive vinaigrette on everything focaccia

You Had Me At Bacon

$7.50

shoulder bacon, chive & thyme scrambled egg, maple goat cheese, arugula & chive vinaigrette on a brioche bun

Sunrise BLT

$7.25

candied bacon, shredded romaine, tomato, fried egg, cheddar, red pepper aioli on sourdough

Brunch Dish

Croque Monsieur

$8.00

ham, provolone, dijon, & bechamel on butter white bread

Harvey French Toast

$11.00

baked French toast with berries & whipped cream, served with slab bacon

Strata

$11.00

savory strata with roasted sweet potato, smoked gruyere, mushroom, fresh herbs, topped with a poached egg, béchamel & slab bacon

ONYX - Coffee Bags

Geometry

$17.00

Southern Weather

$16.00

Tropical Weather

$20.00

5LB Southern Weather

$70.00

5LB Geometry

$75.00

Monarch

$16.50

Harvey Merchandise

1st Birthday Sweatshirt

1st Birthday Sweatshirt

$45.00

LIMITED EDITION Harvey Turns One sweatshirt!

SM Harvey Mugs

SM Harvey Mugs

$25.00
Harvey T-Shirt (Cream)

Harvey T-Shirt (Cream)

$25.00
Harvey T-Shirt (Green)

Harvey T-Shirt (Green)

$25.00
Harvey Sticker (Clear)

Harvey Sticker (Clear)

$2.00
Harvey Market Bag

Harvey Market Bag

$15.00
Croissant Club Key Chain

Croissant Club Key Chain

$10.00

Savory Breads for your Thanksgiving table - 11/23 ONLY

We're excited to be part of your holiday celebrations! All items are available for pickup on 11/23 ONLY from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. When ordering, please schedule your order for 11/23 ONLY.
Rosemary, Parmesan & Garlic Batard

Rosemary, Parmesan & Garlic Batard

$8.00Out of stock

(Schedule pick up for 11/23 only) The perfect sourdough boule for your Thanksgiving dinner or use it for leftover turkey sandwiches. Your Thanksgiving dinner isn't complete without this bread.

Whole Wheat Sourdough w/ Spiced Sorghum Butter

Whole Wheat Sourdough w/ Spiced Sorghum Butter

$10.00Out of stock

(Schedule pick up for 11/23 ONLY) Delicious fall spiced sorghum butter with Harvey's whole wheat sourdough bread is the perfect compliment to your Thanksgiving dinner.

Sweets from the Pastry Case - 11/23 ONLY

We're excited to be part of your holiday celebrations! All items are available for pickup on 11/23 ONLY from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. When ordering, please schedule your order for 11/23 ONLY.
Pecan Bars - Half dozen

Pecan Bars - Half dozen

$22.00Out of stock

(Schedule pick up for 11/23 ONLY) Half a dozen of our favorite seasonal Pecan Bar with the buttery shortbread -- it's practically a pecan pie bar!

Thanksgiving Morning Pastry Box - Half Dozen, Muffins, Croissants, & Cinnamon Roll

Thanksgiving Morning Pastry Box - Half Dozen, Muffins, Croissants, & Cinnamon Roll

$27.00Out of stock

(Schedule pick up for 11/23 ONLY) The ultimate Thanksgiving morning pastry box - filled with some of our favorites: three muffins (French Breakfast, Blueberry Coffee Cake, & Cranberry Banana), Pumpkin Pie Croissant, Apple Streusel Croissant, & our Harvey Cinnamon Roll.

Thanksgiving Cookie Box - Half dozen, assorted

Thanksgiving Cookie Box - Half dozen, assorted

$12.50Out of stock

(Schedule pick up for 11/23 ONLY) Leave the baking to us - enjoy six of our favorite cookies - 2 Harvey Chocolate Chip, 2 Molasses Crinkle Cookie, 1 Absolute Fudge Cookie, & 1 Iced Sugar Cookie.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your every day kind of place.

Website

Location

301 NW 13th Street, Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

