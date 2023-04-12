Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harvey's at Union Station

review star

No reviews yet

30 West Pershing Road

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Dessert

Smores Brownie

$8.00

Key Lime

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the historic Union Station in Kansas City, Harvey’s has became a staple for the place to eat in Kansas City. Harvey’s is beautiful open air restaurant with an amazing views inside Union Station. Not only a great place to visit, but also some of the best prepared meals made from scratch ingredients. We welcome you to join us for breakfast, lunch, or to rent our venue space for your next event.

Website

Location

30 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Novel Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1927 McGee St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Brick River Cider KC
orange starNo Reviews
1701 McGee Street Suite 200 Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Chances Social by Grinders
orange starNo Reviews
419 E. 18th St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
King G
orange starNo Reviews
500 e. 18th St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston