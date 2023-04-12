Harvey's at Union Station
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Located in the historic Union Station in Kansas City, Harvey’s has became a staple for the place to eat in Kansas City. Harvey’s is beautiful open air restaurant with an amazing views inside Union Station. Not only a great place to visit, but also some of the best prepared meals made from scratch ingredients. We welcome you to join us for breakfast, lunch, or to rent our venue space for your next event.
30 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108
