Harvey's Bar 200 west main street

Casamigos- Sept. 14th, 2022

$65.00 Out of stock

This is a Casamigos-based craft cocktail-making class, lead by a Casamigos representative. You will learn to create fun and festive cocktails, and consume them as well! Each Guest will receive a "Swag Bag" to take home with them that inlcudes: Branded Casamigos Rocks Glasses (2) Bar Wrench (1) Cocktail Shaker (1)