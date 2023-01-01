Restaurant header imageView gallery
Harvey's Place

146 Reviews

$$

50 E Main St.

Ashland, OR 97520

Starters

Battered Fries

$5.50

crispy salt & pepper fries with gravy!

Crispy Tots

$5.50

tater barrels & spicy tavern sauce

Salads & Soup

Wedge

$14.00

(GF) iceberg, organic Rogue Creamer Blue Cheese, all natural Applewood bacon, rough cut tomatoes & bacon vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.00

(GF without croutons) romaine hearts dressed with our house Caesar, shaved Parmesan, croutons & anchovies

Bowl Tomato Soup 12oz

$9.50

(GF) house made creamy tomato soup

Bowl Chowder 12oz

$13.25

(GF) heavy cream, herbs, razor clam chowder

Cup Chowder 8oz

$8.95

(GF) heavy cream, herbs, razor clam chowder

Rogue Salad

$15.00

organic tender greens, light balsamic vinaigrette, caramelized pecans, organic Rogue Creamery Blue crumbles, dried cranberries

Main Course

Chicken Piccata

$21.95

(GF) all natural chicken breast, seared and finished with sauteéd mushrooms, caper buds, fresh lemon, with seasonal veg & rosemary polenta

Meatloaf

$23.95

All natural house made meatloaf with gravy, seasonal veg, & garlic mashers

The Burger

$17.00

Angus beef patty, Jarlsberg cheese and mushrooms on a pretzel bun with pub sauce and salt and pepper fries

Fish & Chips

$17.50

golden brown, beer battered Pacific Cod, Northwest tartar sauce, crispy salt & pepper fries

Sides

Rosemary Polenta

$4.25

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Sautéed Veggies

$4.25

Desserts To Go

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$9.25

warm, streusel top, vanilla scoop

Carrot Cake

$9.25

4 layers, cream cheese frosting, best you'll ever have!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Open Tuesday-Sunday from 4:30-8:30 pm for take out or dine in!

50 E Main St., Ashland, OR 97520

