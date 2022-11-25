Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harveys - Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East

Starkville, MS 39759

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Broccoli Bites

$8.95

VOTED BEST APPETIZER IN MS MAGAZINE. Broccoli, cheese, bacon, onions & jalapeños, fried ‘til golden. Served with honey mustard.

Crawfish & Pimento Dip

$9.95

Baked pimento cheese, topped with crawfish tails, green onions and served with crostini.

Fried Cheese

$9.95

Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.95

Dipped in buttermilk & seasoned flour. Served with ranch dressing.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Served with sour cream, salsa & corn chips.

Steaks

Filet Mignon 8oz (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$31.95

Wood-fire grilled, center-cut.

Marinated Ribeye (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$27.95

12-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, marinated for 48 hours in soy, pineapple, garlic & ginger. Due to the dark soy marinade, your steak may appear to be cooked more than you requested.

New York Strip (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$25.95

14-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, seasoned with our chef’s blend of herbs & spices.

Prime Rib 12oz (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$24.95

Certified Angus Beef®, melt-in-your-mouth tender & carved to order.

Prime Rib 16oz (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$28.95

Certified Angus Beef®, melt-in-your-mouth tender & carved to order.

Classic Ribeye (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$26.95

Wood-fire grilled 12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® house-cut ribeye, seasoned with our chef’s blend of spices.

Filet Mignon 8oz (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$35.95

Wood-fire grilled, center-cut.

Marinated Ribeye (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$32.95

12-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, marinated for 48 hours in soy, pineapple, garlic & ginger. Due to the dark soy marinade, your steak may appear to be cooked more than you requested.

New York Strip (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$30.95

14-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, seasoned with our chef’s blend of herbs & spices.

Prime Rib 12oz (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$30.95

Certified Angus Beef®, melt-in-your-mouth tender & carved to order.

Prime Rib 16oz (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$34.95

Certified Angus Beef®, melt-in-your-mouth tender & carved to order.

Classic Ribeye (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$32.95

Wood-fire grilled 12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® house-cut ribeye, seasoned with our chef’s blend of spices.

Seafood & Pasta

Blackened Catfish (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$13.95

Mississippi farm-raised catfish served with smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits, fresh sautéed spinach & finished with a light citrus butter.

Honey Pepper Salmon (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$15.95

Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.

Shrimp & Grits (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$13.95

Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.

Blackened Catfish (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$19.95

Mississippi farm-raised catfish served with smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits, fresh sautéed spinach & finished with a light citrus butter.

Crab & Shrimp Pasta (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$27.95

Linguine tossed in Cajun cream sauce with bell pepper, onion and andouille sausage, topped with sautéed jumbo shrimp and lump crab meat.

Honey Pepper Salmon (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$25.95

Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.

Shrimp & Grits (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$20.95

Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.

Shrimp Risoto (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$21.95

Parmesan & Spinach Risoto, Shrimp, Lemon Scampi Sauce with Lemon Zest and your choice of House Salad, Caesar Salad or Bowl of Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup.

Chicken

Chicken Tenders (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$12.95

Hand breaded & fried ‘til golden brown.

Delta Chicken (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$13.95

Cajun-seasoned chicken breast with red-skinned mashed potatoes, veal jus, crawfish cream & scallions.

Lemon Pepper Chicken (Lunch 11am-4pm)

$14.95

Wood-fire grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper.

Chicken Tenders (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$14.95

Hand breaded & fried ‘til golden brown.

Delta Chicken (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$20.95

Cajun-seasoned chicken breasts with red-skinned mashed potatoes, veal jus, crawfish cream & scallions.

Lemon Pepper Chicken (Dinner 4pm-Close)

$19.95

Wood-fire grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Blackened Steak Melt

$15.95

Blackened Prime Rib on French Roll with Monterey Jack, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Down Home Burger

$11.95

Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.95

Six-ounce slab of the best slow-roasted prime rib around on toasted French brioche loaf. Served with au jus.

The Club

$10.95

Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.

Veggie Burger

$11.95

Morningstar veggie burger patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crispy fried tenders glazed with sweet garlic chili sauce on baby greens with carrots, grape tomatoes, Asian honey mustard dressing & black sesame seeds.

Barbecue Chicken Salad

$11.95

Black beans, corn, scallions, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.

Harveys Fried Club Salad

$11.95

Fried chicken tenders with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.

Harveys Grilled Club Salad

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.

Salmon Cobb Salad

$15.95

Mixed Greens, BBQ Glaze, Salmon, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Corn, Grape Tomatoes & Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing.

Steak & Wedge Salad

$15.95

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with barbeque ranch, Mississippi caviar, grape tomatoes, chopped hard-boiled eggs, crispy onion straws, green onion & grilled tenderloin.

Daily Lunch Specials

Pork Chop (Monday 11am-3pm)

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled with BBQ Sauce, Succotash & Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes.

Meatloaf Special (Tuesday 11am-3pm)

$9.95Out of stock

Harvey's homemade meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, broccoli and dinner roll.

Fried Chicken Special (Wednesday 11am-3pm)

$9.95Out of stock

A Boneless Fried Chicken Breasts served with four cheese macaroni, baked beans and a dinner roll.

Hamburger Steak Special (Thursday 11am-3pm)

$9.95Out of stock

Hamburger Steak with mushrooms, gravy, mashed potatoes and a dinner roll.

Fried Catfish Special (Friday11am-3pm)

$10.95

Fried Catfish with tarter sauce, served with french fries

Kids

Kids Baked 3 Cheese Macaroni

$5.99

White cheddar, Romano, and Asiago cheeses blended and baked with elbow macaroni.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.99

A mesquite grilled chicken breast.

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

A quarter-pound of fresh ground angus chuck grilled and served with your choice of toppings.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Wheat bread and lots of cheese.

Soups

Soup Cup

$3.25

Cup of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

Soup Bowl

$5.25

A Bowl of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup.

Soup Bowl w/House Salad

$8.95

A bowl of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup served with a house salad & your choice of dressing.

Soup Bowl w/Caesar Salad

$8.95

A bowl of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with a side Caesar Salad.

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.95

French bread baked with rich vanilla custard, Granny Smith apples & pecans, topped with Bourbon sauce.

Brownie Delight

$5.95

A thick, warm brownie with vanilla ice cream, chocolate & caramel syrup & whipped cream.

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.25
Jubilations Cream Cheesecake

$5.95

Baked locally with cream cheese, real butter & natural vanilla, on a crunchy pecan & graham cracker crust.

Milk Shake

$3.95

Mississippi Brown Butter Cake

$7.95

Sides

Asparagus

$2.50
Baked Beans

$2.50
Baked Potato

$2.50
Baked Potato Loaded

$2.50
Broccoli

$2.50
Caesar Salad Side

$2.95

Cheese Grits

$2.50
Cup of Soup

$3.25
Four Cheese Macaroni

$2.50
French Fries

$2.50
House Salad Side

$2.95
Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$2.50
Mashed Potatoes

$2.50
Mixed Fruit

$2.50
Potato Salad

$2.50
Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.50
Spinach

$2.50

Succotash

$2.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Beverages

Aqua Panna

$2.50

Coffee

$2.09

Coffee Decaf

$2.09
Coke

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$2.69
Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr Pepper

$2.69

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.50

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.69
Mellow Yellow

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Pellegrino Sparkling

$2.69
Sprite

$2.69

Tea Half/Half

$2.39

Tea Sweet

$2.39

Tea Unsweetened

$2.39
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
"Harvey's is a contemporary restaurant with an atmosphere set by old brick, decorative woodwork, and great music. We serve everything from specialty salads and sandwiches to our signature 48 hour marinated ribeyes and famous prime rib."

Location

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville, MS 39759

