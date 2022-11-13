Harveys - Tupelo
No reviews yet
424 South Gloster Street
Tupelo, MS 38801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Broccoli Bites
VOTED BEST APPETIZER IN MS MAGAZINE. Broccoli, cheese, bacon, onions & jalapeños, fried ‘til golden. Served with honey mustard.
Crawfish & Pimento Dip
Baked pimento cheese, topped with crawfish tails, green onions and served with crostini.
Fried Cheese
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Dipped in buttermilk & seasoned flour. Served with ranch dressing.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with sour cream, salsa & corn chips.
Steaks
Filet Mignon 8oz (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Wood-fire grilled, center-cut.
Marinated Ribeye (Lunch 11am-4pm)
12-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, marinated for 48 hours in soy, pineapple, garlic & ginger. Due to the dark soy marinade, your steak may appear to be cooked more than you requested.
New York Strip (Lunch 11am-4pm)
14-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, seasoned with our chef’s blend of herbs & spices.
Prime Rib 12oz (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Certified Angus Beef®, melt-in-your-mouth tender & carved to order.
Prime Rib 16oz (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Certified Angus Beef®, melt-in-your-mouth tender & carved to order.
Classic Ribeye (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Wood-fire grilled 12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® house-cut ribeye, seasoned with our chef’s blend of spices.
Filet Mignon 8oz (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Wood-fire grilled, center-cut.
Marinated Ribeye (Dinner 4pm-Close)
12-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, marinated for 48 hours in soy, pineapple, garlic & ginger. Due to the dark soy marinade, your steak may appear to be cooked more than you requested.
New York Strip (Dinner 4pm-Close)
14-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, seasoned with our chef’s blend of herbs & spices.
Prime Rib 12oz (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Certified Angus Beef®, melt-in-your-mouth tender & carved to order.
Prime Rib 16oz (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Certified Angus Beef®, melt-in-your-mouth tender & carved to order.
Classic Ribeye (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Wood-fire grilled 12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® house-cut ribeye, seasoned with our chef’s blend of spices.
Seafood & Pasta
Blackened Catfish (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Mississippi farm-raised catfish served with smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits, fresh sautéed spinach & finished with a light citrus butter.
Honey Pepper Salmon (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.
Shrimp & Grits (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.
Blackened Catfish (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Mississippi farm-raised catfish served with smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits, fresh sautéed spinach & finished with a light citrus butter.
Crab & Shrimp Pasta (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Linguine tossed in Cajun cream sauce with bell pepper, onion and andouille sausage, topped with sautéed jumbo shrimp and lump crab meat.
Honey Pepper Salmon (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.
Shrimp & Grits (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.
Shrimp Risoto (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Parmesan & Spinach Risoto, Shrimp, Lemon Scampi Sauce with Lemon Zest and your choice of House Salad, Caesar Salad or Bowl of Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup.
Chicken
Chicken Tenders (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Hand breaded & fried ‘til golden brown.
Delta Chicken (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Cajun-seasoned chicken breast with red-skinned mashed potatoes, veal jus, crawfish cream & scallions.
Lemon Pepper Chicken (Lunch 11am-4pm)
Wood-fire grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper.
Chicken Tenders (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Hand breaded & fried ‘til golden brown.
Delta Chicken (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Cajun-seasoned chicken breasts with red-skinned mashed potatoes, veal jus, crawfish cream & scallions.
Lemon Pepper Chicken (Dinner 4pm-Close)
Wood-fire grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Blackened Steak Melt
Blackened Prime Rib on French Roll with Monterey Jack, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Down Home Burger
Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Six-ounce slab of the best slow-roasted prime rib around on toasted French brioche loaf. Served with au jus.
The Club
Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.
Veggie Burger
Morningstar veggie burger patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Crispy fried tenders glazed with sweet garlic chili sauce on baby greens with carrots, grape tomatoes, Asian honey mustard dressing & black sesame seeds.
Barbecue Chicken Salad
Black beans, corn, scallions, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.
Harveys Fried Club Salad
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
Harveys Grilled Club Salad
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
Salmon Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, BBQ Glaze, Salmon, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Corn, Grape Tomatoes & Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing.
Steak & Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with barbeque ranch, Mississippi caviar, grape tomatoes, chopped hard-boiled eggs, crispy onion straws, green onion & grilled tenderloin.
Daily Lunch Specials
Pork Chop (Monday 11am-3pm)
Grilled with BBQ Sauce, Succotash & Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes.
Meatloaf Special (Tuesday 11am-3pm)
Harvey's homemade meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, broccoli and dinner roll.
Fried Chicken Special (Wednesday 11am-3pm)
A Boneless Fried Chicken Breasts served with four cheese macaroni, baked beans and a dinner roll.
Hamburger Steak Special (Thursday 11am-3pm)
Hamburger Steak with mushrooms, gravy, mashed potatoes and a dinner roll.
Fried Catfish Special (Friday11am-3pm)
Fried Catfish with tarter sauce, served with french fries
Kids
Kids Baked 3 Cheese Macaroni
White cheddar, Romano, and Asiago cheeses blended and baked with elbow macaroni.
Kids Grilled Chicken
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
Kids Hamburger
A quarter-pound of fresh ground angus chuck grilled and served with your choice of toppings.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Wheat bread and lots of cheese.
Soups
Soup Cup
Cup of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
Soup Bowl
A Bowl of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup.
Soup Bowl w/House Salad
A bowl of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup served with a house salad & your choice of dressing.
Soup Bowl w/Caesar Salad
A bowl of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with a side Caesar Salad.
Desserts
Bread Pudding
French bread baked with rich vanilla custard, Granny Smith apples & pecans, topped with Bourbon sauce.
Brownie Delight
A thick, warm brownie with vanilla ice cream, chocolate & caramel syrup & whipped cream.
Ice Cream Bowl
Ice Cream Scoop
Jubilations Cream Cheesecake
Baked locally with cream cheese, real butter & natural vanilla, on a crunchy pecan & graham cracker crust.
Milk Shake
Mississippi Brown Butter Cake
Sides
Asparagus
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Baked Potato Loaded
Broccoli
Caesar Salad Side
Cheese Grits
Cup of Soup
Four Cheese Macaroni
French Fries
House Salad Side
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Fruit
Potato Salad
Rice Pilaf
Sauteed Mushrooms
Spinach
Succotash
Tortilla Chips
Beverages
Aqua Panna
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweetened Tea
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Orange Juice
Pellegrino Sparkling
Sprite
Tea Half/Half
Tea Sweet
Tea Unsweetened
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
"Harvey's is a contemporary restaurant with an atmosphere set by old brick, decorative woodwork, and great music. We serve everything from specialty salads and sandwiches to our signature 48 hour marinated ribeyes and famous prime rib."
424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801