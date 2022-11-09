Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends

review star

No reviews yet

513 W. Broad St

Falls Church, VA 22046

Order Again

Popular Items

Harvey's Beyond Burger
Harvey's Burger
Beer Cheesesteak-Steak

Appetizers

Blackened Shrimp

$15.00

Orange and Fennel Salad

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with IPA-ioli

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Pimento Cheese, Candied Bacon, Chicherrones

Fire Roasted Onion Dip

$13.00

Pork Rinds 0r Chips

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Caramelized Onion Aioli, Smoked Tomato Chutney

Pretzel

$10.00

Beer Cheese, Spicy Mustard

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Tuna Poke Tostadas

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Local Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar, Honey Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan Crisps, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$20.00

Local Greens, Tomato, Radish, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallion Ranch

Flank Steak Salad

$25.00

Romaine, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Corn, Gorgonzola Dressing

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Sandwiches

Beer Cheesesteak-Steak

$16.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms w.Fries

Beer Cheesesteak-Chicken

$15.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms w/Fries

Epic Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss w/Fries

Garden Vegetable

$15.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetable, Swiss Cheese, Beer Mustard Vinaigrette on Sourdough

Harvey's Burger

$17.00

Two Smashed Burger Patties with American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce,Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo

Harvey's Beyond Burger

$18.00

Harvey’s Burger made with Beyond Meat

Chicken Sand

$16.00

Cuban

$16.00

Blackened Tuna

$18.00

Entrees

W/ 18 Herbed Risotto

Roasted Chicken

$30.00

Beer Brined, Anchovy Sauce w/ Shells and Cheese, Brussels Sprouts

Cedar Plank Salmon

$28.00

Hot Honey Roasted Root Vegetables, Cippolini Onions, Fennel Chutney

Steak Frites

$25.00

Flank Steak, Fries, Sunny Side Egg, IPA-ioli

Sirloin

$40.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Lamb Shank

$36.00

Bolognese

$25.00

Vegetarian Bolognese

$27.00

Mushroom Scallops

$30.00

Duck Breast

$34.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Shells & Cheese

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Rutabega Polenta

$5.00

Swiss Chard

$5.00

Specials

Scallops

$42.00

Crawl Bites

Out of stock

Dog Menu

Dog Meatballs

$7.00

Dog Chicken

$7.00

Dog Bacon

$5.00

Bark-Lava

$7.00

Dog Beer

$8.00

Crawl Voucher

$100.00

Kids Food

Housemade Fusilli Pasta and Butter

Kids Burger

$8.00

6 oz Smash Burger, Bun

Kids Grill Chz

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Shells & Cheese

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Beverages

Kids Milk

$2.75

Kids Apple

$2.75

Kids OJ

$2.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home to good food and friends. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046

Directions

Gallery
Harvey's image
Harvey's image
Harvey's image

