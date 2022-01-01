  • Home
  • /
  • Moorestown
  • /
  • Hash House A Go Go, Moorestown, NJ - 400 Route 38, Unit 1375
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hash House A Go Go, Moorestown, NJ 400 Route 38, Unit 1375

review star

No reviews yet

400 Route 38, Unit 1375

Moorestown, NJ 08057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Farmhouse Egg Scrambles 🍳

Bacon, Avocado, Onion & Swiss

$15.49

Ham, Spinach & Cheddar

$14.99

Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Healthy Start

$14.99

Hashes 🍖

Chorizo, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Tomato

$16.99

Pulled Chicken, Garlic, Onions, Asaparagus and Rosemary

$16.99

HH Famous Meatloaf, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Spinach and Mozzarella

$16.99

Corned Beef, Red Onions and Swiss Cheese

$17.99

Veggie - Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Sundried Tomato and Fresh Spinach

$16.99

Flapjacks & Waffles 🍯

Classic Buttermilk Flapjack

$10.99

Blueberry Flapjack

$11.99

Brown Sugar Banana Flapjack

$11.99

Chocolate Chip Flapjack

$11.99

Griddled French Toast

$15.99

Classic Waffle

$11.99

Bacon Waffle

$13.99

Farm Favorites 🐔

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$15.99

Fried Chicken & Eggs

$16.99

Griddled Meatloaf & Eggs

$16.99

Griddled Ham Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Chicken & Waffles

$21.99

Chicken Benny

$19.99

Crab Cake Benny

$18.99

The Basic 🐖

2 Egg Breakfast

$12.99

Sandwiches 🥪

The Kokomo

$15.99

Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

BBBLT

$15.99

Blackened Salmon

$15.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Burgers 🍔

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.99

Choice of cheese burger

$14.99

Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Burger

$16.49

Salads 🥗

The Hash House Cobb

$15.99

Big O' Caesar

$11.99

Get'N Started 🍗🥓🍳

Bacon, Bacon, Bacon

$8.99

Traditional Mac N' Cheese

$9.99

Bacon Mac N' Cheese

$11.99

Chorizo Mac N' Cheese

$11.99

Rosemary Chicken Strips

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99

HH Deviled Eggs

$7.99

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Twisted Caprese Salad

$9.99

Classic Nachos

$12.99

Main Meals 🌶

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Andy's Mom Meatloaf

$21.99

Big O' Chicken Pot Pie

$19.99

Desserts 🎂

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.99

Red Velvet Waffle Dessert

$8.99

Birthday Ice Cream Scoop

$3.99

Birthday Brownie

$8.99

Soda 🥤

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Mug Root Beer

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$3.49

Water

Lemonade 🍋

Homemade Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade 🍓

$3.99

Kiwi Watermelon Lemonade 🥝

$5.50

Blueberry Lemonade 🫐

$3.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.99

Half & Half

$3.50

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Iced Tea 🌿

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Mango Iced Tea 🥭

$3.99

Peach Iced Tea 🍑

$3.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea Refill

$1.00

Hot Tea 🍵🫖

English Breakfast Tea 🫖

$2.99

Green Tea 🍵

$2.99

Juice 🧃

Orange Juice - Small

$5.00

Orange Juice - Large

$8.00

Grapefruit Juice - Small

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice - Large

$5.99

Pineapple Juice - Small

$3.99

Pineapple Juice - Large

$5.99

Cranberry Juice - Small

$3.99

Cranberry Juice - Large

$4.99

Apple Juice - Small

$3.99

Apple Juice - Large

$4.99

V8

$3.99

Milk - Small

$2.99

Milk - Large

$3.99

Chocolate Milk - Small

$3.99

Chocolate Milk - Large

$6.99

Coffee Drinks ☕

Coffee

$2.99

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.99

Latte

$5.50

Capuccino

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Double Espresso

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll A Go Go

$9.99

Hot Chocolate

$5.49

Banana Latte

$6.99

Frosted Mint Latte

$6.99

Hazelnut Latte

$6.99

Cinnamon Latte

$6.99

Vanilla Latte

$6.99

Caramel Latte

$6.99

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$8.99

Mocktails 🍾

Athletic All Out (Extra Dark)

$4.99

Athletic Run Wild (IPA)

$4.99

Athletic Upside Dawn (Golden)

$4.99

Faux-jito

$6.00

Ginger Lime Fizz

$6.00

Orange Fizz

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Cranberry Mimosa

$6.00

Virgin Grapefruit Mimosa

$6.00

Virgin Mango Mimosa

$6.00

Virgin Mimosa

$6.00

Virgin Peach Mimosa

$6.00

Virgin Pineapple Mimosa

$6.00

Kid's Drinks 🍼

Kid's milk

$2.25

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$3.00

Kid's Cranberry

$3.00

Kid's Pepsi

$3.00

Kid's Diet

$3.00

Kid's Sierra Mist

$3.00

Kid's Mt. Dew

$3.00

Kid's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kid's Fruit Punch

$3.00

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kid's Orange Juice

$3.00

Kid's Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water 🌊

Bottled Water

$3.29

Sparkling Water

$3.99

Milk/Chocolate Milk 🐮

Milk - Small

$2.99

Milk - Large

$3.99

Chocolate Milk - Small

$2.99

Chocolate Milk - Large

$3.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Basic

$5.99

Kid's Pancake

$5.99

Kid's Waffle

$5.99

Kid's Bacon Waffle

$7.99

Kid's French Toast

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Burger

$7.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Brownie

$4.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Kid's Pancake Combo

$8.99

Kid's Waffle Combo

$8.99

Kid's Red Velvet Waffle

$7.99

Kid's French Toast Combo

$8.99

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Crispy potatoes

$4.99

Side mash

$4.99

Side salad

$4.99

Side caesar

$4.99

Side bacon

$3.99

Side sausage

$3.99

Side turkey sausage

$3.99

Extra egg

$1.99

Toast

$1.25

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side of Fruit

$4.99

Salmon

$9.99

2 eggs

$3.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

One Biscuit

$1.99

Biscuit Basket (6)

$10.99

Side cream sauce

$1.00

Crab Cake

$9.99

Side of Avocado

$3.50

Side of Gucamole

$3.50

Side of Ham

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Twisted Farm Food!

Location

400 Route 38, Unit 1375, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 760
61 E Main St Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Blue Fig Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,098
200 Young Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Barone's Tuscan Grill
orange star4.1 • 418
280 Young Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Harmony Juice
orange starNo Reviews
41 E Main St, Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Glassy Brown Cookies- Moorestown Mall
orange starNo Reviews
Moorestown Mall 400 w. route 38 Unit 1652 Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Toasted Sandwich
orange starNo Reviews
888 Union Mill Rd Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moorestown

Blue Fig Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,098
200 Young Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
orange star4.6 • 993
18 E Camden Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 760
61 E Main St Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Barone's Tuscan Grill
orange star4.1 • 418
280 Young Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moorestown
Mount Laurel
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Maple Shade
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston