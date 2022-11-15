Hash Kitchen - Arcadia
4315 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Seasonal Specials
Appetizers
Benedicts
Loaded Baked Potato Benedict
1 lb. baked potato / carnitas / crispy bacon / cheddar cheese / chive / crema / green chile / hollandaise
Herb Fried Chicken Benedict
two buttermilk biscuits / fried leeks / warm maple reduction / hollandaise
Melina's Benedict
toasted English muffin / Canadian bacon / hollandaise
Fried Pork Chop Benedict
huge boneless pork chop / panko fried / homemade biscuits / pan gravy / fried leeks / hollandaise
Smoked Salmon Benedict
two buttermilk biscuits / roasted tomato / sautéed spinach / crispy capers / hollandaise
Cristina's Tamale Cakes Benedict
sweet corn cakes / green chile pork / green chili hollandaise
French Toast
Banana Split Brioche French Toast
caramelized bananas / sweet mascarpone / mixed berries / warm salted caramel drizzle
1/2 Banana Split Brioche French Toast
Classic Brioche French Toast
warm maple reduction
1/2 Classic Brioche French Toast
Coconut & Almond Encrusted French Toast
caramelized banana / warm maple reduction
1/2 Coconut & Almond Encrusted French Toast
Tiramisu French Toast
🇮🇹 espresso & Kahlúa soaked brioche / lady fingers / sweet mascarpone / cocoa powder
1/2 Tiramisu French Toast
Frittatas
Chicken Tinga Frittata
chipotle-braised chicken / caramelized onions / queso fresco / avocado / crema / green chile salsa & corn tortillas
Dr Art Mollen's Vegetable Frittata
caramelized onions / zucchini / broccolini / asparagus / wild mushrooms / sun-dried tomatoes / goat cheese
Potato Zucchini Frittata
scalloped potato / zucchini / caramelized onions / mozzarella
BYO Frittata
Fruits/Oats
HK Hashes
Carnitas Hash
Coke® braised pork / fried eggs / queso fresco / roasted corn / avocado / crema / fried onions / cilantro / green chile sauce & corn tortillas
Chicken Drum POP Hash
3 fried chicken drum pops / fresh mozzarella / chives / poached eggs / Louisiana hot sauce hollandaise
Corned Beef Hash
corned beef / poached eggs / caramelized onions / swiss cheese
Hangover Hash
slow chile braised beef / jalapeño corn bread & potato hash / mozzarella / poached eggs / fried onion rings / demi hollandaise
Herb Fried Chicken Hash
herb fried chicken / poached eggs / fried leeks / pan gravy
Huevos Rancheros Hash
slow chile braised beef / fried eggs / black bean / queso fresco / crispy tortilla / avocado salsa / red chile sauce
Loaded Baked Potato Hash
1 lb. baked potato / carnitas / crispy bacon / cheddar cheese / chive / crema / green chili / poached eggs
Poutine Fried Pork Chop Hash
Kennebec fries / mozzarella / brown gravy / panko fried boneless pork chop / poached eggs / crispy onions
The Best F#*%ing Birria Hash
slow chile braised beef / hash potatoes / mozzarella cheese / taco shells / diced white onions / cilantro / fried eggs / consommé
Pancakes/Waffles
Banana Fosters Pancakes
buttermilk / caramelized bananas / candied pecans / cinnamon whipped cream
1/2 Banana Fosters Pancakes
Fresh Berries Waffle
local berries / fresh whipped cream
Buttermilk Pancakes
vanilla cream / warm maple reduction
1/2 Buttermilk Pancakes
Cannoli Pancakes
cinnamon pancake / sweetened ricotta / chocolate chip cream / powdered sugar / amerana cherries
1/2 Cannoli Pancakes
Herb Fried Chicken & Waffle
fried chicken / fried leeks / warm maple reduction
Classic Waffle
whipped butter / warm maple reduction
Protein Packed Buttermilk Pancakes
22 grams of protein / rolled oats / bananas / fresh berries/ chia seed / sweet mascarpone
1/2 Protein Packed Buttermilk Pancakes
S'mores Pancakes
chocolate chip pancakes / marshmallow fluff / graham cracker dust / Nutella® drizzle / campfire marshmallow
1/2 S'mores Pancakes
Salads
Sandwiches/Burgers
The Best F#*%ing Birria Sandwich
slow chile braised beef / Texas toast / mozzarella / sautéed peppers and onions / consummé
Breakfast Sliders
pull apart Hawaiian buns / carnitas / spicy apple & cabbage slaw / hash brown patty / fried egg / hollandaise
Brunch Bacon Burger
50% ground bacon / 50% ground beef / Hawaiian bun / pepper jack / fried egg / onion strings / hollandaise
Effin Huge English Muffin
giant English muffin / carved brown sugar ham / crispy hash browns / fried eggs / American cheese / hollandaise
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast / Hawaiian bun / buffalo sauce / sautéed celery / blue cheese
Notorious Burger
50% ground bacon / 50% ground beef / Hawaiian bun / cave aged cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion rings / notorious sauce
Fried Pork Loin Sandwich
huge boneless pork loin / panko fried / Hawaiian bun / spicy apple & cabbage slaw
Scramblers
Americano Scrambler
brown sugar ham / wild mushroom / spinach / cheddar cheese
Thick Cut Bacon Scrambler
potatoes / onions / swiss cheese
Mexicana Scrambler
chorizo / jalapeños / green onions / tomatoes / avocado / pepper jack cheese
Veggie Scrambler
caramelized onions / zucchini / broccolini / asparagus / wild mushrooms / sun dried tomatoes / goat cheese
BYO Scrambler
Sides
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Birthday Donut
Biscuits
Breakfast Sausage Link
One Buttermilk Pancake
Canadian Bacon
Corn Tortillas Side
Flour Tortillas Side
Fries
Hash Potatoes
Mixed Berries Side
Mixed Fruit Side
Mixed Green Side Salad
One Egg Any Style
Two Eggs Any Style
Three Egg Any Style
Toast
Turkey Sausage
Specialties
Avocado Toast
thick cut brioche / braised pork / mashed avocado / fried eggs / crispy leeks / green chile hollandaise
Birria Burrito
slow chile braised beef / hash potatoes / fried eggs / salsa / avocado / pepper jack
Biscuits & Gravy
country sausage gravy / fried eggs
Maso's Breakfast Potato Tacos
four potato tacos / lettuce / avocado / tomato / queso fresco / fried eggs / green chile / crema / cilantro
Brunchiladas
3 cheese enchiladas /