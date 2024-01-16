Hash Kitchen Fort Worth
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the Original Build Your Own Blood Mary Bar.
Location
3240 Tracewood Way, Suite 100,, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Gallery
