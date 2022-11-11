  • Home
  Hash Kitchen - Frank
Hash Kitchen Frank

No reviews yet

14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 84260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Seasonal Specials

Carved Turkey & Stuffing Waffle

$18.00

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

$15.00

Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Pancakes

$14.00

Carved Turkey Hash

$19.00

Appetizers

Billionaire's Bacon

Billionaire's Bacon

$8.00

Applewood smoked thick slab bacon / yuzu glaze / honey / brown-sugar chili rub / 24k gold flakes

Cannoli Donuts

Cannoli Donuts

$14.00

fried to order sweet dough / sweet cannoli cream / powdered sugar

Cannoli & Cream Puff Ferris Wheel

$20.00

Benedicts

Loaded Baked Potato Benedict

Loaded Baked Potato Benedict

$18.00Out of stock

1 lb. baked potato / carnitas / crispy bacon / cheddar cheese / chive / crema / green chile / hollandaise

Herb Fried Chicken Benedict

Herb Fried Chicken Benedict

$15.00

two buttermilk biscuits / fried leeks / warm maple reduction / hollandaise

Melina's Benedict

Melina's Benedict

$13.00

toasted English muffin / Canadian bacon / hollandaise

Fried Pork Chop Benedict

Fried Pork Chop Benedict

$19.00

huge boneless pork chop / panko fried / homemade biscuits / pan gravy / fried leeks / hollandaise

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

two buttermilk biscuits / roasted tomato / sautéed spinach / crispy capers / hollandaise

Cristina's Tamale Cakes Benedict

Cristina's Tamale Cakes Benedict

$15.00

sweet corn cakes / green chile pork / green chili hollandaise

French Toast

Banana Split Brioche French Toast

Banana Split Brioche French Toast

$16.00

caramelized bananas / sweet mascarpone / mixed berries / warm salted caramel drizzle

1/2 Banana Split Brioche French Toast

$9.50
Classic Brioche French Toast

Classic Brioche French Toast

$9.00

warm maple reduction

1/2 Classic Brioche French Toast

$6.00
Coconut & Almond Encrusted French Toast

Coconut & Almond Encrusted French Toast

$14.00

caramelized banana / warm maple reduction

1/2 Coconut & Almond Encrusted French Toast

$8.50
Tiramisu French Toast

Tiramisu French Toast

$16.00

🇮🇹 espresso & Kahlúa soaked brioche / lady fingers / sweet mascarpone / cocoa powder

1/2 Tiramisu French Toast

$8.00

Frittatas

Chicken Tinga Frittata

Chicken Tinga Frittata

$16.00

chipotle-braised chicken / caramelized onions / queso fresco / avocado / crema / green chile salsa & corn tortillas

Dr Art Mollen's Vegetable Frittata

Dr Art Mollen's Vegetable Frittata

$15.00

caramelized onions / zucchini / broccolini / asparagus / wild mushrooms / sun-dried tomatoes / goat cheese

Potato Zucchini Frittata

Potato Zucchini Frittata

$17.00

scalloped potato / zucchini / caramelized onions / mozzarella

BYO Frittata

$15.00

Fruits/Oats

Giuliana's AH-SIGH-EE Bowl

Giuliana's AH-SIGH-EE Bowl

$15.00

acai / blackberries / blueberries / strawberries / banana / dried coconut / granola / peanut butter

Fresh Fruit Board

Fresh Fruit Board

$10.00

chef’s selection of the best seasonal fruits / agave drizzle

Warm Oats

Warm Oats

$8.00

fresh berries / brown sugar / almonds

HK Hashes

Carnitas Hash

Carnitas Hash

$18.00

Coke® braised pork / fried eggs / queso fresco / roasted corn / avocado / crema / fried onions / cilantro / green chile sauce & corn tortillas

Chicken Drum POP Hash

Chicken Drum POP Hash

$19.00

3 fried chicken drum pops / fresh mozzarella / chives / poached eggs / Louisiana hot sauce hollandaise

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

corned beef / poached eggs / caramelized onions / swiss cheese

Hangover Hash

Hangover Hash

$19.00

slow chile braised beef / jalapeño corn bread & potato hash / mozzarella / poached eggs / fried onion rings / demi hollandaise

Herb Fried Chicken Hash

Herb Fried Chicken Hash

$15.00

herb fried chicken / poached eggs / fried leeks / pan gravy

Huevos Rancheros Hash

Huevos Rancheros Hash

$18.00

slow chile braised beef / fried eggs / black bean / queso fresco / crispy tortilla / avocado salsa / red chile sauce

Loaded Baked Potato Hash

Loaded Baked Potato Hash

$18.00Out of stock

1 lb. baked potato / carnitas / crispy bacon / cheddar cheese / chive / crema / green chili / poached eggs

Poutine Fried Pork Chop Hash

Poutine Fried Pork Chop Hash

$19.00

Kennebec fries / mozzarella / brown gravy / panko fried boneless pork chop / poached eggs / crispy onions

The Best F#*%ing Birria Hash

The Best F#*%ing Birria Hash

$19.00

slow chile braised beef / hash potatoes / mozzarella cheese / taco shells / diced white onions / cilantro / fried eggs / consommé

Pancakes/Waffles

Banana Fosters Pancakes

Banana Fosters Pancakes

$12.00

buttermilk / caramelized bananas / candied pecans / cinnamon whipped cream

1/2 Banana Fosters Pancakes

$7.50
Fresh Berries Waffle

Fresh Berries Waffle

$12.00

local berries / fresh whipped cream

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

vanilla cream / warm maple reduction

1/2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00
Cannoli Pancakes

Cannoli Pancakes

$14.00

cinnamon pancake / sweetened ricotta / chocolate chip cream / powdered sugar / amerana cherries

1/2 Cannoli Pancakes

$8.50
Herb Fried Chicken & Waffle

Herb Fried Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

fried chicken / fried leeks / warm maple reduction

Classic Waffle

Classic Waffle

$7.00

whipped butter / warm maple reduction

Protein Packed Buttermilk Pancakes

Protein Packed Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

22 grams of protein / rolled oats / bananas / fresh berries/ chia seed / sweet mascarpone

1/2 Protein Packed Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.50
S'mores Pancakes

S'mores Pancakes

$13.00

chocolate chip pancakes / marshmallow fluff / graham cracker dust / Nutella® drizzle / campfire marshmallow

1/2 S'mores Pancakes

$8.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

crispy bacon / chopped ham and salami / mixed greens / red onions / hard boiled eggs / cucumbers / cherry tomatoes / fried onion rings / avocado ranch dressing

Hash House Salad

Hash House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens / red onions / cucumbers / tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches/Burgers

The Best F#*%ing Birria Sandwich

The Best F#*%ing Birria Sandwich

$17.00

slow chile braised beef / Texas toast / mozzarella / sautéed peppers and onions / consummé

Breakfast Sliders

Breakfast Sliders

$18.00

pull apart Hawaiian buns / carnitas / spicy apple & cabbage slaw / hash brown patty / fried egg / hollandaise

Brunch Bacon Burger

Brunch Bacon Burger

$16.00

50% ground bacon / 50% ground beef / Hawaiian bun / pepper jack / fried egg / onion strings / hollandaise

Effin Huge English Muffin

Effin Huge English Muffin

$16.00

giant English muffin / carved brown sugar ham / crispy hash browns / fried eggs / American cheese / hollandaise

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

fried chicken breast / Hawaiian bun / buffalo sauce / sautéed celery / blue cheese

Notorious Burger

Notorious Burger

$17.00

50% ground bacon / 50% ground beef / Hawaiian bun / cave aged cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion rings / notorious sauce

Fried Pork Loin Sandwich

Fried Pork Loin Sandwich

$19.00

huge boneless pork loin / panko fried / Hawaiian bun / spicy apple & cabbage slaw

Scramblers

Americano Scrambler

Americano Scrambler

$12.00

brown sugar ham / wild mushroom / spinach / cheddar cheese

Thick Cut Bacon Scrambler

Thick Cut Bacon Scrambler

$13.00

potatoes / onions / swiss cheese

Mexicana Scrambler

Mexicana Scrambler

$13.00

chorizo / jalapeños / green onions / tomatoes / avocado / pepper jack cheese

Veggie Scrambler

Veggie Scrambler

$12.00

caramelized onions / zucchini / broccolini / asparagus / wild mushrooms / sun dried tomatoes / goat cheese

BYO Scrambler

$14.00

Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.75

Birthday Donut

$3.50
Biscuits

Biscuits

$2.50
Breakfast Sausage Link

Breakfast Sausage Link

$6.00

One Buttermilk Pancake

$4.50
Canadian Bacon

Canadian Bacon

$3.75

Corn Tortillas Side

$2.00

Flour Tortillas Side

$2.00
Fries

Fries

$3.50

Hash Potatoes

$3.25
Mixed Berries Side

Mixed Berries Side

$2.50
Mixed Fruit Side

Mixed Fruit Side

$2.50

Mixed Green Side Salad

$2.50
One Egg Any Style

One Egg Any Style

$2.50

Two Eggs Any Style

$5.00

Three Egg Any Style

$7.50

Toast

$2.50
Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage

$5.50

Specialties

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$17.00

thick cut brioche / braised pork / mashed avocado / fried eggs / crispy leeks / green chile hollandaise

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$16.00

slow chile braised beef / hash potatoes / fried eggs / salsa / avocado / pepper jack

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$18.00

country sausage gravy / fried eggs

Maso's Breakfast Potato Tacos

Maso's Breakfast Potato Tacos

$15.00

four potato tacos / lettuce / avocado / tomato / queso fresco / fried eggs / green chile / crema / cilantro

Brunchiladas

Brunchiladas

$15.00

3 cheese enchiladas / iceberg lettuce / crema / queso fresco / fried eggs / green chili sauce

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$15.00

corn tortilla chips / simmered in green chile or salsa roja / queso fresco / crema / fried eggs

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.75

cheddar cheese / tomato / lettuce / pickle

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.75

golden fried herb-breaded chicken breast

Kids Scramble

Kids Scramble

$8.75

two scrambled eggs

Kids Short Stack Pancakes

Kids Short Stack Pancakes

$8.75

buttermilk or chocolate chip pancake / warm maple reduction

Kids Waffles

Kids Waffles

$8.75

classic Belgian style / warm maple reduction

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Original Build Your Own Blood Mary Bar.

Website

Location

14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 84260

Directions

Main pic

