Craft Starters

Billionaire's Bacon

$8.00

Applewood smoked thick slab bacon / yuzu glaze / honey / brown-sugar chili rub / 24k gold flakes

Cannoli Donuts

$14.00

fried to order sweet dough / sweet cannoli cream / powdered sugar

Creme Brulee Bruschetta

$15.00

vanilla crème / torched sugar / strawberries / toast points

Specialties

Avocado Toast

$17.00

thick cut brioche / braised pork / mashed avocado / fried eggs / crispy leeks / green chile hollandaise

Biscuits & Gravy

$18.00

country sausage gravy / fried eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

eggs / chorizo / bacon / crispy hash brown / onions / peppers / pepper jack cheese

Chilaquiles

$15.00

corn tortilla chips / simmered in green chile or salsa roja / queso fresco / crema / fried eggs

Effin Huge English Muffin

$16.00

giant English muffin / carved brown sugar ham / crispy hash browns / fried eggs / American cheese / hollandaise

Farm Burger

$17.00

two all-beef patties / applewood smoked bacon / crispy hash brown / two fried eggs / cheddar cheese

Hash Grand Slam

$17.00

two eggs any style / applewood smoked bacon / hash potatoes / silver dollar buttermilk pancakes

Maso's Breakfast Potato Tacos

$15.00

four potato tacos / lettuce / avocado / tomato / queso fresco / fried eggs / green chile / crema / cilantro

Eggs Benedicts

Cristina's Tamale Cakes Benedict

$15.00

sweet corn cakes / green chile pork / green chili hollandaise

Herb Fried Chicken Benedict

$15.00

two buttermilk biscuits / fried leeks / warm maple reduction / hollandaise

Lox Salmon Benedict

$18.00

two buttermilk biscuits / roasted tomato / sautéed spinach / crispy capers / hollandaise

Melina's Benedict

$13.00

toasted English muffin / Canadian bacon / hollandaise

Smoked Brisket Benedict

$19.00

crispy golden potato cake / smoked brisket / poached eggs / onions rings / hollandaise

HK Hashes

Brunchilada Stack Hash

$18.00

warm tortillas / chorizo mashed potatoes / green chile sauce / red chile sauce / mozzarella / fried eggs / crema

Carnitas Hash

$18.00

Coke® braised pork / fried eggs / queso fresco / roasted corn / avocado / crema / fried onions / cilantro / green chile sauce & corn tortillas

Huevos Rancheros Hash

$18.00

slow chile braised beef / fried eggs / black bean / queso fresco / crispy tortilla / avocado salsa / red chile sauce

Smoked Brisket Hash

$19.00

chopped brisket / caramelized onions / crispy potatoes / provolone / beer battered onion rings / poached eggs / bbq demi

The Best F#*%ing Birria Hash

$19.00

slow chile braised beef / hash potatoes / mozzarella cheese / taco shells / diced white onions / cilantro / fried eggs / consommé

Open Face Omelettes

Chicken Tinga Omelette

$17.00

black beans / chipotle-braised chicken / roasted corn / salsa verde / crema / avocado / cilantro

Lox Salmon Omelette

$19.00

lemon & dill mascarpone / capers / red onions / asparagus / e.v.o.o

Scramblers

New Americano Scrambler

$13.00

thick-cut bacon / potatoes / caramelized onions / cheddar cheese

The Dr Art Mollan Scrambler

$13.00

caramelized onions / zucchini / broccolini / asparagus / wild mushrooms / cherry tomatoes

French Toast

Banana Split Brioche French Toast

$16.00

caramelized bananas / sweet mascarpone / mixed berries / warm salted caramel drizzle

Bread Pudding French Toast Sticks

$17.00

vanilla custard bread pudding / fried golden / sugar dusted / crème brûlée dipping sauce

Classic Brioche French Toast

$9.00

warm maple reduction

Pancakes & Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

vanilla cream / warm maple reduction

Cannoli Pancakes

$14.00

cinnamon pancake / sweetened ricotta / chocolate chip cream / powdered sugar / amerana cherries

Classic Waffle

$7.00

whipped butter / warm maple reduction

Fresh Berries Waffle

$12.00

local berries / fresh whipped cream

Herb Fried Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

fried chicken / fried leeks / warm maple reduction

Protein Packed Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

22 grams of protein / rolled oats / bananas / fresh berries/ chia seed / sweet mascarpone

Fruits / Oats

Fresh Fruit Board

$10.00

chef’s selection of the best seasonal fruits / agave drizzle

Warm Oats

$8.00

fresh berries / brown sugar / almonds

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00

crispy bacon / chopped ham and salami / mixed greens / red onions / hard boiled eggs / cucumbers / cherry tomatoes / fried onion rings / avocado ranch dressing

Hash House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens / red onions / cucumbers / tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

One Egg Any Style

$2.50
Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.75
Biscuit

$2.50

made fresh from scratch every hour

Canadian Bacon

$3.75
Chicken Sausage

$5.50
Fries

$3.50
Hash Potatoes

$2.75

Maple Sausage

$6.00
Mixed Berries Side

$2.50
Mixed Fruit Side

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.75

golden fried herb-breaded chicken breast

Kids French Toast Sticks

$8.75

vanilla custard bread pudding / fried golden / sugar dusted / crème brûlée dipping sauce

Kids Scramble

$8.75

two scrambled eggs

Kids Short Stack Pancakes

$8.75

buttermilk or chocolate chip pancake / warm maple reduction

Kids Waffles

$8.75

classic Belgian style / warm maple reduction