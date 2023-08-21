Hash Tags Wraps & Thangs
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sounds Good, Tastes Good... With top quality food infused with locally sourced fresh and seasonal ingredients, we seek to bestow a happy, enjoyable and tasty food experience to each and every customer.
6242 Old Soutel Court, Jacksonville, FL 32219
