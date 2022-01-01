  • Home
  Fresno
  Hashtag Cafe & Bakery In-Line Location - 505 East Shaw Avenue
Hashtag Cafe & Bakery In-Line Location 505 East Shaw Avenue

No reviews yet

505 East Shaw Avenue

Fresno, CA 93710

Order Again

Sweets

4in Fruit Tart

$6.00

6in Strawberry Pizza, Cream

$8.25

6in Strawberry Pizza, Nutella

$8.25

4in Brownie

$4.75

Cannoli, Reg, Ind

$4.50

Cannoli Chocolate, Ind

$4.70

Cannoli Napolitano, Ind

$4.95

Cannoli, Small, Ind

$2.95

Choc Cannoli, Small, Ind

$3.10

Strawberry, Ind

$3.00

Strawberry, 9oz Cup

$10.00

Vanilla Triffle, Cup

$8.25

Chocoalte Triffle, Cup

$8.25

Vanilla Cake Pop

$5.00

Birthday Cake Pop

$5.00

Chocoalte Cake Pop

$5.00

Redvelvet Cake Pop

$5.25

Strawberry Cake Pop

$5.00

Sprinkle Donut

$3.00

Mini Pies

Mini Chocoalte Sundae Cream Pie

$7.80

Mini Ferrero Rocher Cream Pie

$7.25

Mini Banana Cream Pie

$7.50

Mini Chocoalte Cream Pie

$7.00

Mini Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Mini Dutch Apple Pie

$7.00

Mini Peach Cobbler Pie

$7.25

Mini Lemon Cream Pie

$7.25

Mini Lemon Meringue Pie

$7.25

Mini Mixed Berry Pie

$7.00

Mini Pina Colada Pie

$7.00

Mini Strawberry Shortcake Pie

$7.50

Mini Vanilla Pudding Cream Pie

$7.00

Mini Cakes

Vanilla Mini Cake

$11.50

Chocoalte Mini Cake

$13.00

Red Velvet Mini Cake

$13.00

Tres Leches Mini Cake

$9.00

Choc. Tres Leches Mini Cake

$10.00

Strawberry Tres Leches Mini Cake

$11.00

Chocoalte Tres Leches Mini Cake

$11.00

Round Bask Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake Slice

$8.50

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.50

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Butter Croissant

$2.00

Dulce De Leche Croissant

$7.50

Strawberry Cream Croissant

$8.25

Strawberry Nutella Croissant

$8.25

Quick Deli

Western Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Tuscan Chicken Pesto Wrap

$11.50

Classic Turkey Wrap

$10.00

House Hoagie Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Croissants Sand.

$11.00

Ham Croissant Sand.

$11.00

Fruit Tray, Mixed

$5.50

Parfait, 16oz

$6.50

Jell-O Cups

$4.00

Chips, Ind

$1.00

Tajin, Ind

$0.50

Chamoy, Ind

$0.50

Ranch Dressing, Ind

$0.50

Cesar Dressing,Ind

$0.50

Italian Dressing, Ind

$0.50

House Dressing, Ind

$0.50

Granola, Ind

$0.50

Pickle, Ind

$0.50

Peperchine, Ind

$0.50

Muffins / Scones

Blueberry Scone, Ind

$4.00

Strawberry Scone, Ind

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Scone, Ind

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Espresso Scone, Ind

$3.85

Almond Poppyseed Muffin, Ind

$3.80

Blueberry Muffin, Ind

$3.80

Chocolate Chip Muffin, Ind

$3.80

Chocolate Chip Espresso Muffin

$3.75

Double Choc Chip Muffin, Ind

$3.80

Chocolate Banana Muffin, Ind

$3.75

Matcha Muffin, Ind

$4.00

Flan

Chocoflan

$55.00

Mini Chocoflan

$10.00

5in Flan

$8.50

Café

Cafe Americano

Brewed Coffee

Espresso Shot

Shaken Espresso

Café Latte

Vanilla Latte

Carmel Latte

Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

Carmel Macchiato

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Cappuccino

Chai Tea Latte

Con Pana

Misto

Water Cup

Signature Café

Holy Grail Latte

Holy Sheesh Latte

Mazapan Latte

Choco Mazapan Latte

Abuelita's Mocha

Lavender Latte

Lavender Chi Tea Latte

Rose Water Latte

Licuado Latte

Pink Zebra

Strawberries and Cream

Black Forest Mocha

Seasonal Café

Peppermint Black Forest

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Caramel Brule Cold Brew

Caramel Brule Latte

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

Champurrado

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Vanilla Cold Brew

Carmel Cold Brew

Hazelnut Cold Brew

Horchata Cold Brew

Citrus Cold Brew

Teas

Iced Green Tea

Iced Black Tea

Raspberry Passion Hibiscus Tea

London Fog Tea

El Remedio

Black Dalia

Hot Green Tea

Energy Boosters

Custom Energy Booster

Pina Colada Booster

Creamsicle Booster

Mojito Booster

Strawberry & Peach Booster

Strawberry-Pom Booster

Cherry-Lime Booster

Raspberry-Lime Booster

Rockstar, Ind 16oz

$3.50

Rockstar SF, Ind 16oz

$3.50

Frappuccino's

Oreo Frappe

Vanilla Coffee Frappe

Caramel Frappe

Hazelnut Frappe

Mocha Frappe

White Mocha Frappe

Chocolate Chip Frappe

Abuelita Mocha Frappe

Mazapan Frappe

Choco Mazapan Frappe

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

Chai Tea Frappe

Licuado Frappe

Pink Zebra Frappe

Strawberries and Cream Frappe

Tuxedo Frappe

Peppermint Tuxedo Frappe

Lemonade's

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

Passionfruit Lemonade

Grape Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

Jamaica Lemonade

Blended Cremsicle w. Cold Foam

Agua Fresca

Jamaica Fresca

Cucumber Lime Fresca

Horchata Fresca

Peach Fresca

Pineappl Fresca

Watermellon Fresca

Honeydue Fresca

Mango Fresca

Jarritos/Soda

Pepsi, Bottle

$4.50

Sprite, Bottle

$4.50

Dr. Pepper, Bottle

$4.50

Mtn Dew, Bottle

$4.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$4.50

Milk's

Banana Milk

Strawberry Milk

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate Milk

Whole Milk

Almond Milk

Oat Milk

Soy Milk

Specialty Promo

Strawberry Pizza

$5.00

Almond Cream Croissant

$5.00

Nutella Croissant

$5.00

Strawberry Cup

$5.00

Cupcakes

1CT Cupcake

$5.50

2CT Cupcake

$10.00

4CT Cupcake

$20.00

6CT Cupcake

$30.00

12CT Cupcake

$60.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

505 East Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710

Directions

