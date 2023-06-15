Restaurant header imageView gallery

HASS Kitchen 1220 West University Ave 32601

review star

No reviews yet

1220 West University Ave 32601

Gainesville, FL 32601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Merchandise

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$19.99

BOTTLE Avo sweet chili sauce

$5.99

COLLAB

Appitizer

Avo Spring Roll

$9.00

Avo Crab Wonton

$9.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Spicy Karaage CH

$11.00

Crispy Spicy Tuna Dip

$14.00

Avocado BOMB!

$14.00

Sashimi Avo Rose

$14.00

Soup/Salad

Miso Avo Soup

$4.00

Tom-Yum Soup

$6.00

Tom-Kha Soup

$6.00

Thai Ceviche

$15.00

Avo Ginger Salad

$12.00

Tuna Tataki Salad

$16.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Sushi Roll

Avocado Lover

$9.00

Garden of Eden

$13.00

Mango Ikura Paradise

$16.00

Onigiri rice Triangle

$14.00

Crispy Tartare Wonton

$15.00

Who doesn't like bacon?

$15.00

Volcano Melted Cheese

$18.00

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Avo Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Tuna Avocado

$8.00

Samon Avocado

$8.00

Entree

CH Satay on Toast

$13.00

Crispy Duck & Avo Waffle

$24.00

Scramble Avo Rose Don

$15.00

Salmon Avo Ikura Don

$20.00

HOI-TOD

$17.00

Egg Wrapped Pad Thai

$13.00

Avo Fried Rice

$13.00

Massaman Curry

$13.00

Avocado Green Curry

$13.00

Panang Curry

$15.00

Pad Kra-Paow

$14.00

Pad Med Mamuang

$14.00

Mixed Veg Stir-fried

$14.00

Pad Kee Mao

$14.00

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Dessert

HASS French Toast

$15.00

Mango-Avo Sticky Rice

$11.00

Cookie Shot

$8.00

IfItIs Donut

$10.00

Soft Serve

$5.50

Side

Jasmine rice

$3.00

Roti

$2.00

House sourdough toast

$3.00

Zero Proof

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Dirty Thai Tea

$7.00

Japanese Matcha latte

$6.50

Ube latte

$6.50

Charcoal Coconut latte

$6.00

Turmeric Ginger Golden latte

$6.50

Butterfly pea Lavender latte

$6.00

Blue Lavender Matcha

$7.00

Pink Matcha

$7.00

Matcharcoal

$6.50

Matcha Thyme Lemonade

$6.50

Thai Tea Limenade

$5.00

Lychee Thai Tea

$5.50

Tea (loose leaf)

$5.50

SODA

$3.50

AHA Sparkling water

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Coffee Bar (Copy)

Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Matcha latte

$6.00

Turmeric Ginger Golden

$6.00

Hot Choc

$5.50

Espresso MULE

$7.00

Morning Call

$7.00

US Army

$7.50

Iced Tiramisu Latte

$7.00

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$7.00

Banana Split Latte

$7.00

Charcoal coconut latte

$7.00

Pink matcha (ice)

$7.00

Alcohol

Sake-Jito

$11.00

Strawberry & Basil

$13.00

Beet & Plum

$13.00

Flowers & Cucumber

$13.00

Lillet Spritz

$12.00

Elderflower Berry Spritz

$11.00

Vermouth Spritz

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Tamarind Mimosa

$9.00

Lychee Butterfly pea Mimosa

$10.00

Herbs Sparkling Wine

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Avocado focused Brunch restaurant. Casual dinning.

Location

1220 West University Ave 32601, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish- Big Tasty Burgers Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
201 SE 1st St Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
115 SE 1st Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Cry Baby's
orange star4.4 • 255
1 W University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co. - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
201 SE 2nd Ave Suite 104 Gainesville, FL 32632
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
The Bakery Mill - 1143 NW 76TH BLVD
orange star4.5 • 509
1143 NW 76TH BLVD GAINESVILLE, FL 32606
View restaurantnext
MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston