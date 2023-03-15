  • Home
  Folsom
  Hasu Teriyaki & Sushi - 25075 Blue Ravine Rd,Ste 120
Hasu Teriyaki & Sushi 25075 Blue Ravine Rd,Ste 120

No reviews yet

25075 Blue Ravine Rd,Ste 120

Folsom, CA 95630

APPETIZER

KITCHEN

HOUSE SALAD

$4.95

EDAMAME

$4.95

POTSTICKER

$3.50+

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$5.50+

VEGGIE TEMPURA

$13.75

MIXED TEMPURA

$15.95

SUSHI BAR

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95

BBQ TUNA

$14.95

PEPPER FIN

$14.95

SEA STEAK

$14.95

SIDE

MISO

$2.95

WHITE RICE

$3.25

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.55

SIDE TOFU

$9.25

SIDE CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$9.00

SIDE HONEY CHICKEN

$9.50

SIDE THAI CHICKEN

$9.50

SIDE POPCORN CHICKEN

$9.50

SIDE SESAME CHICKEN

$9.50

SIDE BEEF

$10.00

SIDE SALMON

$11.00

0.50

$0.50

1.00

$1.00

3.00

$3.00

5.00

$5.00

TERIYAKI

TERIYAKI BENTO BOX

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BENTO BOX

$13.45

HONEY CHICKEN BENTO BOX

$13.65

THAI CHICKEN BENTO BOX

$13.65

POPCORN CHICKEN BENTO BOX

$13.65

SESAME CHICKEN BENTO BOX

$13.65

TOFU BENTO BOX

$14.25

BEEF BENTO BOX

$14.25

SALMON BENTO BOX

$15.25

TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

VEGGIE RICE BOWL

$11.25

CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$12.25

HONEY CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$12.65

THAI CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$12.65

POPCORN CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$12.65

SESAME CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$12.65

TOFU RICE BOWL

$13.25

BEEF RICE BOWL

$13.25

SALMON RICE BOWL

$14.25

TERIYAKI SALAD

CHICKEN TERIYAKI SALAD

$13.45

HONEY CHICKEN TERIYAKI SALAD

$13.65

THAI CHICKEN TERIYAKI SALAD

$13.65

SESAME CHICKEN TERIYAKI SALAD

$13.65

TOFU TERIYAKI SALAD

$14.25

BEEF TERIYAKI SALAD

$14.25

SALMON TERIYAKI SALAD

$15.25

TERIYAKI NOODLE BOWL

NOODLE NOODLE BOWL

$5.95

VEGGIE NOODLE BOWL

$13.95

CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL

$13.95

POPCORN CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL

$13.95

TOFU NOODLE BOWL

$14.95

BEEF NOODLE BOWL

$14.95

KID'S BENTO BOX

KID'S CHICKEN TERIYAKI BENTO

$8.10

KID'S HONEY CHICKEN BENTO

$8.60

KID'S POPCORN CHICKEN BENTO

$8.60

KID'S SESAME CHICKEN BENTO

$8.60

KID'S BEEF BENTO

$9.60

SUSHI

SASHIMI COMBO

SASHIMI COMBO

$20.95

NIGIRI

EBI

$2.75

UNAGI

$2.75

MAGURO

$2.75

HAMACHI

$2.75

SHIRO MAGURO

$2.75

SAKE

$2.75

CRABMEAT

$2.75

MASAGO

$2.75

SUSHI ROLLS

ALASKAN

$13.25

AVOKYU

$9.45

AVOMAGURO

$10.65

BLUE RAVINE

$12.45

BONZAI

$12.15

CALIFORNIA

$8.15

CITRUS

$12.25

CRAZY

$10.85

CRUNCH

$10.95

DOUBLE SHRIMP

$11.65

DRAGON

$13.00

FANTASTIC

$11.85

FIRE FIRE

$13.45

FOLSOM

$11.45

HARRY POTTER

$12.05

HASU

$12.95

KING'S

$15.20

LION KING

$12.45

LOTUS

$11.85

LUCKY

$13.15

NICK'S

$13.45

NINJA

$11.95

PHILLY

$9.45

RAINBOW

$13.45

ROSEVILLE

$12.25

SHRIMP

$11.25

SPICY SALMON

$12.25

SPICY TUNA

$9.25

SPIDER

$13.00

SUNRISE

$13.15

TERIYAKI MAKI

$10.35

TIGER

$13.25

TNT

$13.45

TOM'S

$13.45

VEGGIE

$9.45

VOLCANO

$12.45

YAMI YAMI

$12.95

YELLOW BELLY

$10.15

DRINKS

BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.75

BOTTLED DRINKS

$3.15

ICE TEA

$2.95

GREEN TEA

$2.95

JASMINE TEA

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

LUNCH SPECIAL

$14.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Healthy food. Healthy life.

25075 Blue Ravine Rd,Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630

