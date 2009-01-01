Haswell Greens
240 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Snacks
Guac + Chips
Ricotta Crostino
Whipped Ricotta on Sourdough, Roasted Hazelnuts, Honey truffle oil, rosemary
Housemade Bread
Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Toasted House-made bread
Burrata
Jersey Girl Burrata Seasalt, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and toasted house-made bread
Haswell Green's Nachos
Smothered in three cheeses, pickled jalapenos, pico de Gallo, guac, garlic aioli
Jack Quesadilla
Made with chedder cheese, pickled jalapenos, lime, sour cream, guac
Crispy Shrimp + Calamari
Fresh Shrimp, Calamari, Zuchini, Spicy Tomato - Tartar Sauce
Side Of Bread
Small Plates
Beef Sliders
Premium Ground Beef, Lettuce, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion
Hot Chicken Sliders
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Chefs Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce , Blue Cheese, Housemade Brioche
Beyond Sliders
Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo & Plant Based Patty
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Tossed in Chefs Homemade Buffalo, Ranch Drizzle , side of Blue Cheese
Boneless Wings
Buffalo or BBQ, bleu cheese
Mussels
Curry or White Wine , Garlic , Fresh Herbs
Cheese Board
Brie, Manchego, Campomont, Salami, Prosciutto, Grapes, Fig Spread, Chutney
BONE IN WINGS
Buffalo Sauce/side blue cheese
Bao Buns
Mussel Mondays
Woodfired Pizza
Hey Margherita
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan,Buffalo Mozzarella
Bee My Honey
Mozzarella, Pepperoni. Tomato Sauce,Honey, Mikes Hot Honey
The Burrata
SERVED COLD: Burrata ,Prosciutto, Basil Oil, Tomato Sauce
Beyond Pizza
Mozzarella, Oregano, Chili Flakes, Tomato Sauce, Beyond Sausage, Pickled Onion
Meatball Pie
Beef and Pork meatballs, parmesan, mikes hot honey, red peppers, basil, chili flakes
Play That Fungi Muzik
Wild Mushrooms,Truffle Oil, Scallions, Fontina, Parmesan
The Bianca
Basil Pesto, Balsamic, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Blackberries
The Marinara
House red sauce, Chili oil, garlic Breadcrumbs
Butternut Squash
New Yorker
Sandwiches
Turkey Burger
Sriracha Mayo, lettuce, crispy onions on brioche with sweet potato fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Arugula, fresh tomato, avocado chipotle mayo, bacon
Smash Burger
double patty, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, homemade burger sauce, served w/ fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, ginger-honey glaze, cabbage slaw, pickles, housemade brioche bum
Steak Sandwich
Rib Eye, Chimichurri, Crispy Onions on Housemade Bread
Fries
Soup & Salads
Burrata Salad
Jersey Girl Burrata, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes,Home made Bread
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Lemon & Black Pepper Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan,Caesar Dressing, Croutons
The Good Stuff
Sweet Potato, red pepper, avocado, almonds, ricotta cheese, citrus greek yoghurt aioli
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Gruyere/ Fontina / White Cheddar
Seafood Chowder
Salmon/ Shrimp/potato/White Fish. Served Hot with Guinness house made Bread & Irish butter
Large Plates
Fish & Chips
Battered Pollack, Thick Cut Chips, Mushy Peas Tartar Sauce
Chicken Pot Pie
Amish Free Range, Chicken, Potato, Vegetables Cream Sauce
Papparadelle Bolognese
Beef Ragu, Fresh Parmesan Cheese
Wood fired Meatballs
Veal, Pork, Beef Blend smothered in Parmesan + Mozzarella, Toasted Ciabatta
Dessert
Sides/ Protein
Pizza Toppings
Brunch Specialties
Avocado Smash
Guacamole on House-made Bread with Ricotta, Cherry tomatoes, Pumpkin Seeds
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, Fried Eggs, Smashed Avocado, Chipotle
Bee Pollen Pancakes
Chef's house-made fluffy panckaes with Bee Pollen Syrup, Fresh Fruits
Eggs Benny
Crispy Bacon, Poached egg, Hollandaise Sauce on Toasted English Muffin & Fries
French Toast
Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar, Avocado, Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo, served with Fries
Hangover Fries
Bacon, Cheddar, Parmesan , Sunny-side Up Egg, Warm Melted Scamorza Cheese
