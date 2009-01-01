Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haswell Greens

240 W 52nd St

New York, NY 10019

Snacks

Guac + Chips

$14.00

Ricotta Crostino

$15.00

Whipped Ricotta on Sourdough, Roasted Hazelnuts, Honey truffle oil, rosemary

Housemade Bread

$6.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Toasted House-made bread

Burrata

$17.00

Jersey Girl Burrata Seasalt, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and toasted house-made bread

Haswell Green's Nachos

$16.00

Smothered in three cheeses, pickled jalapenos, pico de Gallo, guac, garlic aioli

Jack Quesadilla

$17.00

Made with chedder cheese, pickled jalapenos, lime, sour cream, guac

Crispy Shrimp + Calamari

$18.00

Fresh Shrimp, Calamari, Zuchini, Spicy Tomato - Tartar Sauce

Side Of Bread

$6.00

Small Plates

Beef Sliders

$18.00

Premium Ground Beef, Lettuce, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion

Hot Chicken Sliders

$19.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Chefs Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce , Blue Cheese, Housemade Brioche

Beyond Sliders

$20.00

Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo & Plant Based Patty

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$14.00Out of stock

Tossed in Chefs Homemade Buffalo, Ranch Drizzle , side of Blue Cheese

Boneless Wings

$20.00

Buffalo or BBQ, bleu cheese

Mussels

$15.00

Curry or White Wine , Garlic , Fresh Herbs

Cheese Board

$25.00

Brie, Manchego, Campomont, Salami, Prosciutto, Grapes, Fig Spread, Chutney

BONE IN WINGS

$20.00

Buffalo Sauce/side blue cheese

Bao Buns

$20.00

Mussel Mondays

$40.00

Woodfired Pizza

Hey Margherita

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan,Buffalo Mozzarella

Bee My Honey

$21.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni. Tomato Sauce,Honey, Mikes Hot Honey

The Burrata

$25.00

SERVED COLD: Burrata ,Prosciutto, Basil Oil, Tomato Sauce

Beyond Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella, Oregano, Chili Flakes, Tomato Sauce, Beyond Sausage, Pickled Onion

Meatball Pie

$21.00

Beef and Pork meatballs, parmesan, mikes hot honey, red peppers, basil, chili flakes

Play That Fungi Muzik

$21.00

Wild Mushrooms,Truffle Oil, Scallions, Fontina, Parmesan

The Bianca

$21.00

Basil Pesto, Balsamic, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Blackberries

The Marinara

$19.00

House red sauce, Chili oil, garlic Breadcrumbs

Butternut Squash

$19.00

New Yorker

$22.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Sriracha Mayo, lettuce, crispy onions on brioche with sweet potato fries

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$20.00

Arugula, fresh tomato, avocado chipotle mayo, bacon

Smash Burger

$20.00

double patty, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, homemade burger sauce, served w/ fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, ginger-honey glaze, cabbage slaw, pickles, housemade brioche bum

Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Rib Eye, Chimichurri, Crispy Onions on Housemade Bread

Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Garlic Cheese Fries

$12.00

Poutine

$12.00

Fries

$8.00

Curry Cheese Chips

$14.00

Soup & Salads

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Jersey Girl Burrata, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes,Home made Bread

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Lemon & Black Pepper Dressing

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan,Caesar Dressing, Croutons

The Good Stuff

$14.00

Sweet Potato, red pepper, avocado, almonds, ricotta cheese, citrus greek yoghurt aioli

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.00

Gruyere/ Fontina / White Cheddar

Seafood Chowder

$13.00

Salmon/ Shrimp/potato/White Fish. Served Hot with Guinness house made Bread & Irish butter

Large Plates

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Battered Pollack, Thick Cut Chips, Mushy Peas Tartar Sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

Amish Free Range, Chicken, Potato, Vegetables Cream Sauce

Papparadelle Bolognese

$22.00

Beef Ragu, Fresh Parmesan Cheese

Wood fired Meatballs

$19.00

Veal, Pork, Beef Blend smothered in Parmesan + Mozzarella, Toasted Ciabatta

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Big Shane's Ice Cream

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie + Vanilla ice cream

$10.00

Profiteroles

$12.00

Sides/ Protein

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Parmesan

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Curry

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Buffalo sauce

$1.00

Honey Ginger Glaze

$1.00

Brown Bread

$4.00

Chicken

$6.00

Steak

$10.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Avocado

$4.00

Side Of Bread

$6.00

NO Side

Pizza Toppings

Pepperoni

$4.00

Meatball

$4.00

Mushroom

$4.00

Arugula

$2.00

Burrata

$6.00

Onion

$2.00

Peppers

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Brunch Specialties

Avocado Smash

$18.00

Guacamole on House-made Bread with Ricotta, Cherry tomatoes, Pumpkin Seeds

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$18.00

Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, Fried Eggs, Smashed Avocado, Chipotle

Bee Pollen Pancakes

$20.00

Chef's house-made fluffy panckaes with Bee Pollen Syrup, Fresh Fruits

Eggs Benny

$18.00

Crispy Bacon, Poached egg, Hollandaise Sauce on Toasted English Muffin & Fries

French Toast

$18.00

Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Scrambled Egg, Cheddar, Avocado, Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo, served with Fries

Hangover Fries

$16.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Parmesan , Sunny-side Up Egg, Warm Melted Scamorza Cheese

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Lemon & Black Pepper Dressing

Garlic Cheese Fries

$12.00

Truffle Parmesan fries

$14.00

Poutine

$12.00

Curry Cheese Fries

$14.00

Extraordinary Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

Garlic Cheese Fries

$12.00

Poutine

$12.00

Curry Cheese Fries

$14.00

Drinks

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Peach

$13.00

Babe 100 Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry

$10.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$9.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$9.00

Raspberry

$13.00

HH Seltzer Lime

$10.00

HH Seltzer Grapefruit

$10.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$12.00

Tito's

$14.00

Stoli Orange

$14.00

Stoli Raz

$14.00

Stoli

$14.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Well Vodka (Absolut)

$24.00

DBL Tito's

$28.00

DBL Grey Goose

$30.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$28.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$28.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$28.00

DBL Ketel One

$30.00

Gin

House Gin

$12.00

Beefeater Gin

$14.00

Beefeater Pink Gin

$14.00

Boatyard Irish Gin

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Brooklyn Gin

$15.00

Gray Whale

$16.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin

$15.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Monkey 47

$22.00

Plymouth Gin

$15.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Tuck Gin

$14.00

DBL BEEFEATER

$28.00

DBL BEEFEATER PINK GIN

$28.00

DBL BOATYARD IRISH GIN

$30.00

DBL BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$28.00

DBL BROOKLYN GIN

$30.00

DBL GRAY WHALE

$32.00

DBL GUNPOWDER IRISH GIN

$30.00

DBL HENDRICKS

$32.00

DBL HOUSE GIN

$24.00

DBL MONKEY 47

$44.00

DBL PLYMOUTH GIN

$30.00

DBL TANQUEARY

$28.00

Rum

House Rum

$12.00

SGL Appleton

$18.00

SGL Bacardi

$14.00

SGL Gosling'S

$14.00

SGL Mount Gay

$14.00

SGL Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Tanduay Spiced

$14.00

DBL HOUSE RUM

$28.00

DBL APPLETON

$32.00

DBL BACARDI

$28.00

DBL GOSLING'S

$28.00

DBL MOUNT GAY

$28.00

DBL PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$28.00

DBL TANDUAY SPICED

$28.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Añejo

$20.00

Casamigos Repo

$18.00

Casamigos Silver

$16.00

Clase Azul Durango

$60.00

Clase Azul Guerrero

$60.00

Clase Azul Plata

$40.00

Clase Azul Repo

$58.00

Cuervo De Familia

$50.00

Cuervo Platino

$18.00

Cuervo Repo

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Don Julio Añejo

$22.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

Don Julio Silver

$16.00

Espolon Repo

$18.00

Espolon Silver

$16.00

818 Reposado

$16.00

818 Anejo

$16.00

DBL House Tequila

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Añejo

$40.00

DBL Casamigos Repo

$36.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$32.00

DBL Clase Azul Durango

$120.00

DBL Clase Azul Guerrero

$120.00

DBL Clase Azul Plata

$80.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$116.00

DBL Cuervo De Familia

$100.00

DBL Cuervo Platino

$36.00

DBL Cuervo Repo

$40.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$110.00

DBL Don Julio Añejo

$44.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$36.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$32.00

DBL Espolon Repo

$36.00

DBL Espolon Silver

$32.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy BBN

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blantons

$28.00

Buffalo Trace

$18.00

E.H Taylor Small Batch

$55.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$18.00

Great Jones

$15.00

High West

$18.00

Hudson Baby

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jeffersons Ocean Aged

$24.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$20.00

Knob Creek

$17.00

Larceny

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Michters

$17.00

Old Fitzgerald 9yr

$60.00

Olf Fitzgerald 13yr

$100.00

Pappy 10yr

$100.00

Pappy 12yr

$120.00

Widow Jane Decadance

$30.00

Woodford BBN

$16.00

Wyoming

$16.00

Weller 12yr

$48.00

Weller Antique

$35.00

Weller Reserve

$25.00

Blade + Bow

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

DBL ANGELS ENVY

$36.00

DBL BASIL HAYDEN

$32.00

DBL BLANTONS

$56.00

DBL BUFFALO TRACE

$36.00

DBL E.H TAYLOR SMALL BATCH

$110.00

DBL EAGLE RARE

$40.00

DBL ELIJAH CRAIG SMALL BATCH

$36.00

DBL GREAT JONES

$30.00

DBL HIGH WEST

$36.00

DBL HUDSON BABY

$34.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$24.00

DBL JEFFERSONS OCEAN AGED

$48.00

DBL JEFFERSONS RESERVE

$40.00

DBL KNOCK CREEK

$34.00

DBL LARCENY

$32.00

DBL MAKERS MARK

$28.00

DBL MICHTERS

$34.00

DBL OLD FITZGERAL 13YR

$200.00

DBL OLD FITZGERALD 9YR

$120.00

DBL PAPPY 10YR

$200.00

DBL PAPPY 12YR

$240.00

DBL WELLER RESERVE

$48.00

DBL WIDOW JANE DECADANCE

$60.00

DBL WOODFORD

$32.00

DBL WYOMING

$32.00

Irish

Bushmills

$12.00

Bushmills 10yr

$20.00

Bushmills 21yr

$45.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jameson Caskmates

$16.00

Lost Irish

$14.00

Powers

$14.00

Red Breast 12yr

$18.00

Silkie

$14.00

Teelings Small Batch

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

West Cork

$14.00

Teelings Pot Still

$18.00

Slane

$14.00

DBL BUSHMILLS

$24.00

DBL BUSHMILLS 10YR

$40.00

DBL BUSHMILLS 21YR

$90.00

DBL JAMESON

$28.00

DBL JAMESON CASKMATES

$32.00

DBL LOST IRISH

$28.00

DBL POWERS

$28.00

DBL RED BREAST 12YRS

$36.00

DBL SILKIE

$28.00

DBL TEELINGS SMALL BATCH

$28.00

DBL TULLAMORE DEW

$28.00

DBL WEST CORK

$28.00

Cognac/ Digestifs/ Aperitifs

Aperol

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Cynar

$13.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Amaretto Disarronno

$14.00

White Sambuca

$13.00

Black Sambuca

$13.00

Baileys

$13.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Amaro Montengero

$13.00

Amaro Meletti

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$26.00

Courvoisier VS

$17.00

Martell VS

$15.00

DBL Amaretto Disarronno

$28.00

DBL Amaro Meletti

$26.00

DBL Amaro Montengero

$26.00

DBL Amaro Nonino

$28.00

DBL Aperol

$26.00

DBL Baileys

$26.00

DBL Black Sambuca

$26.00

DBL Campari

$26.00

DBL Courvoisier VS

$34.00

DBL Cynar

$26.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$26.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$30.00

DBL Green Chartreuse

$32.00

DBL Martell VS

$30.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$52.00

DBL White Sambuca

$26.00

DBL Yellow Chartreuse

$32.00

Malts / Japanese/ Scotch

Aberfeldy 12yr

$16.00

Balvenie 12yr

$18.00

Balvenie 21yr

$65.00

Bowmore 12yr

$20.00

Chivas Regal

$16.00

Craigellachie 13yr

$18.00

Dewars

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$28.00

Glenfiddich 18yr

$35.00

Glenfiddich 21yr

$60.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$17.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$18.00

Hibiki Harmony

$24.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$17.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00