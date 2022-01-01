  • Home
HatBack & Steelhead's Alley 1201 1st Ave S

No reviews yet

1201 1st Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese
Hatback Burger

Warm ups

Nachos

$14.00

Bean Hummus

$13.00

Calamari

$15.00Out of stock

Crushed Avocado

$13.00

Korean Chicken Wings

$18.00

Cheese Curds

$15.00Out of stock

Local Oysters

$21.00+

Rockfish Dip

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Salads

Baby Gem Caesar

$13.00

Kale

$13.00

Chopped

$17.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Ancient Grains

$16.00

Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Sandwiches

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Hatback Burger

$18.00

Mushroom French Dip

$16.00

Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Entree

Steamed Mussels

$23.00

Grain Bowl

$16.00

Salmon

$32.00

Butternut Soup

$9.00

Chicken

$28.00

Bavette

$36.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

Diavolo

$20.00

Pepperoni

$18.00

Blanco

$18.00

Smoked Mussel & Panchetta

$24.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Fingerlings

$7.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Corn

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$10.00

House Chips

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sundae

$9.00

Spirits

Frangelico Liqour

$10.00

PB&J Shot

$10.00

Fireball Shot

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citron

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose L'Orange

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Tito's

$12.00

Svedka

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Absolut

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Botanist

$13.00

Monkey 47

$19.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bacardi Silver

$11.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$11.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Crown

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Knob Creek Small Batch

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Michter's Small Batch

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$14.00

Russell's Reserve Single Barrel

$13.00

Westland Single Malt

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$12.00

Woodinville Straight Rye

$13.00

Russell's Reserve 6 Yr.

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

Templeton 4 Yr.

$13.00

WhistlePig Farmstock

$16.00

Rittenhouse 100

$12.00

Dewar's White Label

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 yr.

$19.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr.

$15.00

Glenmorangie 10 Yr.

$14.00

Lagavulin 16 Yr.

$31.00

Laphroaig Select

$15.00

Macallan 12 Yr.

$18.00

Oban 14

$28.00

Jameson

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Redbreast

$16.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Braulio

$10.00

Lunazul Blanco

$11.00

Ocho Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Don Fullano

$29.00

Salt&Lime

Just Salt

Just Lime

House Cocktails

Hatback Mule

$14.00

Blood Orange Spritz

$14.00

Banana Daiquiri

$14.00

Southside

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Caliente Margarita

$14.00

Tommy's Margarita

$14.00

Toki Buck

$14.00

Mexican 75

$14.00

Draft Beer

Deschutes Winter Ale

$9.00

Chuckanut Pilsner

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Diamond Knot Lower Deck Lager

$9.00Out of stock

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$9.00

Freemont Lush IPA

$9.00

Georgetown Bodhizafa IPA

$8.00

Georgetown Manny's Pale Ale

$8.00

Guinness

$9.00

Hop Valley Citrus Mistress IPA

$8.00

Mac & Jack's African Amber

$9.00

MBC Pale Ale

$9.00

Metier Coconut Porter

$9.00

Metier Double Play Lager

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo Negra

$8.00

New Belgium Dominga Mimosa Sour

$9.00

New Belgium VooDoo IPA

$9.00

Northwest Blonde

$9.00

Pike Brewing Pike Place Ale

$8.00

Seapine Hefeweizen

$8.00

Silver City Bavarian Hefeweizen

$9.00

Tricerahops Double IPA

$8.00

Deschutes Winter Ale

$9.00

Beer & Seltzer

Ghost Fish GF Grapefruit IPA

$9.00

Upside Dawn NA Golden Ale

$9.00

Schilling Hard Cider

$9.00

Seattle Cider

$9.00Out of stock

San Juan Seltzer Huckleberry

$9.00

San Juan Seltzer Blackberry

$9.00

San Juan Seltzer Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

San Juan Seltzer Raspberry Cran

$9.00Out of stock

Wine

Locus Wine Rose

$12.00

Bisol Jeio Prosecco

$12.00

Terra Blanca Chardonnay

$10.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

Lone Birch Pinot Gris

$10.00Out of stock

Silver Totem Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Maison Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

NA Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda Lemon

$4.00

Club Soda Lime

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffe

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Yard Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Yard Food

Korean Chicken Wings

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1201 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

