Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hatch 44 - Metuchen

review star

No reviews yet

25 New St

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

This Chic Is Vegan
Avo Toast (Spicy)
Veggie Omelet

Main Chics

Hatchmole

$11.95

Signature mashed avocado topped with pico, served with fried plantain chips

This Chic Is Vegan

$16.95

Chic pea omelet stuffed with kale, seasonal squash, mushrooms and onions topped with pico, avocado served with sweet plantains

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$26.95

Marinated skirt steak and two fresh eggs, (served any style, topped with a chimmichurri sauce served with seasoned potatoes

Veggie Omelet

$15.95

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions, served with seasoned potatoes and toast

Lox Benedict

$17.50

Smoked salmon, sautéed spinach, two poached eggs, topped with a smoked hollandaise sauce on a English muffin served with a side of mixed greens

Chicken Scoop

$17.50

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, a scoop of homemade bacon jam, maple mustard syrup, powdered sugar topped with a sunny side egg

Avo Toast (Spicy)

$14.50

Seasoned mashed avocado, feta, and sriracha mayo, two fresh eggs sunny side served on a sourdough bread with mixed greens topped with a balsamic glaze

Fiesta Scramble Bowl

$16.50

Chorizo, Monterey jack cheese, jalapeños, peppers, onions, avocado, and fresh cilantro served with seasoned potatoes, pico, Queso fresco, Mexican crema, and two warm corn tortillas (Pork dish)

Hatched Eggs

Farmer's Vegan Platter

$16.50

Scrambled tofu, quinoa, spinach, tomatoes, and green peppers, topped with avocado, tortilla chips, sriracha and side of seasoned potatoes

Farmer's Platter

$14.50

Three fresh free range eggs (any style) with one choice of meat and toast, served with seasoned potatoes

Egg-Stonishing Bites

Birria Grilled Cheese Please

$17.95

Shredded beef marinated, fried eggs, Monterrey Jack cheese , Queso fresco, and Mozzarella cheese on a grilled sour dough served with side of homemade Birria consome and French fries

Brunch'n Smash Burger

$22.50

Two smashed beef patties, cheddar cheese, pork roll, smashed plantains, lettuce, tomato, a sunny side egg and a roasted garlic tomato aioli served on a brioche bun served with French fries

Egg and Cheese Sandwich with choice of Meat

$16.95

Eggs your way, cheddar cheese, choice of meat on a brioche bun served with seasoned potatoes

Sandwiches

The Spicy Chick

$17.50

Fried chicken breast or grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spicy house kimchi slaw, house pickles served on a brioche sesame bun with French fries

Hatchatarian

$14.95

Grilled eggplant, fried tomatoes, Mozzarella, fresh basil, spinach, and garlic mayo spread on a grilled herb panini served with French fries

The Havana

$18.50

Glazed ham, baked marinated pork loin, Swiss cheese, topped house pickles and a maple dijon crema served on a grilled panini served with French fries

Straight From The Griddle

Liam's Fav

$15.95

Three fluffy pancakes, Oreos topped with a Nutella mousse, coulis, fresh seasonal fruit and powdered sugar

Classic Savy

$14.50

Belgian waffle topped with mascarpone, coulis, powdered sugar, and caramelized pecans drizzled with a mascarpone syrup

Que Churro

$13.95

Belgian waffle brushed with butter, coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with caramel sauce, topped with whip cream and seasonal fruit

Classic French Toast

$14.50

Challah bread dipped in a vanilla & cinnamon batter topped with coulis, powdered sugar and seasonal fruit

Coffee Cream Toast

$14.95

Challah bread dipped in a cappuccino, vanilla & cinnamon batter stuffed with a raspberry jam & topped with a house coffee cream and fresh seasonal fruit

Butter Milk Jack

$13.95

Three fluffy butter milk pancakes, powdered sugar, topped with coulis and fresh seasonal fruit

Salads

Caesar Who Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Kale, parmesan cheese, homemade Caesar dressing and baked croutons

Farmhouse Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, baked apple slices, served with a balsamic glaze

Lil' Chicks (12 and under only)

Chiclickin' Fingers

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Finger French Toast

$8.50

Simply Mini Pancakes

$8.50

Ella's Hatch Attacks (Soupas & Empanadas)

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Chicken Empanada

$3.95

Beef Empanada

$3.95

Chorizo Empanada

$3.95

Fried Cheese Empanada

$2.95

Abuela's Porridge

Oh Honey Parfait

$9.95

Greek vanilla yogurt mixed with house granola, agave, and fresh seasonal fruit

Harina De Maiz

$8.95

Cornmeal farina sprinkled with cinnamon and fresh seasonal fruit

Sweet & Salty Oats

$9.50

Organic steel cut oatmeal topped with coulis, fresh seasonal fruit and cinnamon

Sides

Bacon

$4.95

French Fries

$4.50

Sausage

$4.95

Sweet Plantains

$4.50

Mixed Greens

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.95

Seasoned Potatoes

$4.50

Taylor Ham

$4.95

Two Fresh Cage Free Eggs

$5.00

Side of Seasonal Fruit

$4.50

Cranberry Chorizo Hash

$8.95

Chorizo, seasoned potatoes, dried cranberries

Sliced Avocado

$3.95

Side of Toast

$1.95

Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Skirt Steak

$9.95

Skirt Steak

Lox

$8.95

Side of Plantain Chips

$4.50

Sauces

100% Pure Maple Syrup

$1.50

Balsamic

$1.00

Birria Side Soup

$2.95

Chimmi

$1.50

Coffee Cream

$1.50

Coulis

$1.50

Garlic Tomato Aioli

$1.00

Maple Dijon Crema

$0.50

Mascarpone

$1.00

Nutella Whipped

$1.50

Pico

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$1.00

Agave

$1.50

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Winter Specials

Coquito Challah Toast

$17.95

Challah bread dipped in an coquito batter smothered with a coquito cream topped with whip cream, coconut flakes and strawberries

Mistle Toast

$14.95

Pomegranate salsa, mint, and mashed avocado, topped with a lemon vinaigrette arugula, and radish served on a sourdough bread

Smores Flippin Jack

$17.95

Double stack of pancakes smothered with marshmallow fluff, topped with graham crackers and chocolate sauce

Thai Coconut Curry Soup

$10.95

House made coconut and curry broth, chic peas, potatoes, with a hint ginger

Figgin Smashin Burger

$19.95

Hand-crafted smash beef burger topped with an onion fig jam, herb cheese spread, sliced tomatoes and mixed greens on a brioche bun served with fries

The Perfect Pear

$17.95

Thick sliced challah bread soaked into a cookie butter custard batter, topped with a spiced pear compote, whipped cookie butter and seasonal fruit

Breakfast Pastries

Assorted Danish

$4.75

Assorted Scone

$4.25

Assorted Croissant

$4.50

Cake Cutting Fee Per Person

$2.00

Cafe & Drinks

Regular Hot Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Hot Coffee

$3.95

Regular Iced Coffee

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.95

Latte with an organic healthy grade A green matcha tea, sweetened or non-sweetened

Latte

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Organic Loose Leaf Tea

$4.50

Espresso

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Vanilla Chai

$4.95

Espresso Shot

$1.95

Organic Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.95

Mango and passion fruit flavor with a floral aroma, a clean and sweet finish

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade (Seasonal)

$6.00

Seasonal Flavor

Bottled Water

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Pitcher of Fresh OJ

$20.00

Winter Specials

Smores Latte

$6.50

Espresso and mocha topped with roasted marshmallow , chocolate syrup and graham crackers

Creme Brûlée Latte

$5.95

Espresso, vanilla, hazelnut and caramel sauce with a Brûlée topping

Cookie Butter Latte

$6.50

Espresso, cookie butter, vanilla, brown sugar, topped with house whip cream and a Biscoff cookie

Scoobs Smokey Sangria

$6.95

Cranberry juice, house orange juice steeped in cinnamon and rosemary, smoke with apple/pear wood chips *Pairs well with Brandy

Fixer Upper

$5.50

Organic Pacific Mint tea , Organic Hibiscus Tea, infused with lemon juice and simple syrup

Lavender Haze

$5.95

Organic loose leaf earl grey creme tea, house lavender, cardamom, clove and vanilla syrup, milk

Cinna-Roll Latte

$6.50

Espresso, cinnamon and vanilla syrup, milk, topped with house whip cream, cinnamon and cinna-roll cereal

Hatch & Go Merch

Just Vibin' Tee

$24.95

Hatch Crewneck

$54.95

Hatch Dad Hat

$29.95

Just Vibin Beanie

$20.95

Phrase Candle

$23.00

16 oz Prayer Candle

$26.00

Let that Shit Go Matches

$8.00

Clay Vase

$13.95

Wood Spindle Taper Candle Set

$25.00

Cylinder Terracotta Planter

$18.00

Terracotta Flower Planter

$11.50

Disposable Camera

$22.00

Sea grass Basket

$29.95+

Crystal Air Planter

$28.00

Dried Pampass

$16.99

Dried Eucalyptus

$24.99

Boho Fringe Blanket

$25.00

Motif Tote Bag

$35.00

Just Vibin Tote

$20.00

Dried Palm

$10.00

Home Basket

$32.95+

White/ Clay Planter

$13.95

Boho Photo Frame

$29.95

Vintage Serving Utensils

$24.00

Small Decorative Bowl

$19.95

Tea Towel (1 set )

$12.95

Boho Tassel

$19.99

Tea Towel (2 set)

$16.95

Round Cutting Board

$24.95

Large Cutting Board

$32.95

Vintage Square Board

$50.95

Clement Round Large Board

$45.95

Rising Candle Holder

$20.00

Stacked Vessel

$32.00

Two Toned Speckled Taper Candle Holder

$20.00

Just Vibin' Mug

$17.95

Mini Hatch Mug

$9.95

Nirvana Egg Mug

$17.95

Dried Berry Wreath

$51.50

Dried Flower Wreath ELA

$42.00

Dried Flower Wreath Feather

$56.00

Dried Flower Wreath Mila

$50.00

Eucalyptus Wreath

$56.00

Abstract Merry Christmas Card

$5.00

Happy Birthday Candle Card

$5.50

Coffee Art Print 8x10

$15.00

Daily Affirmation Art Print 8x10

$15.00

Elf Christmas Wrapping Paper

$12.00

House Plant Wrapping Paper

$12.00

Rust Merry Christmas Wrapping Paper

$12.00

Taper Candle Set

$7.95

Straw Broom

$14.00

Straw Plant Hanger

$19.95

Boho Christmas Stocking

$49.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hatch vibes are Happy vibes.

Website

Location

25 New St, Metuchen, NJ 08840

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Torino
orange starNo Reviews
12 New Street Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Razzo Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
12 New St Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Tribos Peri Peri - Metuchen
orange starNo Reviews
401 Main St Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Cai's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 184
420 Main Street Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Menya Ramen House
orange starNo Reviews
399 Main Street Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Mangia Toscano
orange star4.7 • 367
422 Main St Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Metuchen

Mangia Toscano
orange star4.7 • 367
422 Main St Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Cai's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 184
420 Main Street Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Metuchen
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston