Hatch 44 - Metuchen

Popular Items
Main Chics
Hatchmole
Signature mashed avocado topped with pico, served with fried plantain chips
This Chic Is Vegan
Chic pea omelet stuffed with kale, seasonal squash, mushrooms and onions topped with pico, avocado served with sweet plantains
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Marinated skirt steak and two fresh eggs, (served any style, topped with a chimmichurri sauce served with seasoned potatoes
Veggie Omelet
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions, served with seasoned potatoes and toast
Lox Benedict
Smoked salmon, sautéed spinach, two poached eggs, topped with a smoked hollandaise sauce on a English muffin served with a side of mixed greens
Chicken Scoop
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, a scoop of homemade bacon jam, maple mustard syrup, powdered sugar topped with a sunny side egg
Avo Toast (Spicy)
Seasoned mashed avocado, feta, and sriracha mayo, two fresh eggs sunny side served on a sourdough bread with mixed greens topped with a balsamic glaze
Fiesta Scramble Bowl
Chorizo, Monterey jack cheese, jalapeños, peppers, onions, avocado, and fresh cilantro served with seasoned potatoes, pico, Queso fresco, Mexican crema, and two warm corn tortillas (Pork dish)
Hatched Eggs
Egg-Stonishing Bites
Birria Grilled Cheese Please
Shredded beef marinated, fried eggs, Monterrey Jack cheese , Queso fresco, and Mozzarella cheese on a grilled sour dough served with side of homemade Birria consome and French fries
Brunch'n Smash Burger
Two smashed beef patties, cheddar cheese, pork roll, smashed plantains, lettuce, tomato, a sunny side egg and a roasted garlic tomato aioli served on a brioche bun served with French fries
Egg and Cheese Sandwich with choice of Meat
Eggs your way, cheddar cheese, choice of meat on a brioche bun served with seasoned potatoes
Sandwiches
The Spicy Chick
Fried chicken breast or grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spicy house kimchi slaw, house pickles served on a brioche sesame bun with French fries
Hatchatarian
Grilled eggplant, fried tomatoes, Mozzarella, fresh basil, spinach, and garlic mayo spread on a grilled herb panini served with French fries
The Havana
Glazed ham, baked marinated pork loin, Swiss cheese, topped house pickles and a maple dijon crema served on a grilled panini served with French fries
Straight From The Griddle
Liam's Fav
Three fluffy pancakes, Oreos topped with a Nutella mousse, coulis, fresh seasonal fruit and powdered sugar
Classic Savy
Belgian waffle topped with mascarpone, coulis, powdered sugar, and caramelized pecans drizzled with a mascarpone syrup
Que Churro
Belgian waffle brushed with butter, coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with caramel sauce, topped with whip cream and seasonal fruit
Classic French Toast
Challah bread dipped in a vanilla & cinnamon batter topped with coulis, powdered sugar and seasonal fruit
Coffee Cream Toast
Challah bread dipped in a cappuccino, vanilla & cinnamon batter stuffed with a raspberry jam & topped with a house coffee cream and fresh seasonal fruit
Butter Milk Jack
Three fluffy butter milk pancakes, powdered sugar, topped with coulis and fresh seasonal fruit
Sides
Bacon
French Fries
Sausage
Sweet Plantains
Mixed Greens
Turkey Bacon
Seasoned Potatoes
Taylor Ham
Two Fresh Cage Free Eggs
Side of Seasonal Fruit
Cranberry Chorizo Hash
Chorizo, seasoned potatoes, dried cranberries
Sliced Avocado
Side of Toast
Grilled Chicken
Skirt Steak
Lox
Side of Plantain Chips
Winter Specials
Coquito Challah Toast
Challah bread dipped in an coquito batter smothered with a coquito cream topped with whip cream, coconut flakes and strawberries
Mistle Toast
Pomegranate salsa, mint, and mashed avocado, topped with a lemon vinaigrette arugula, and radish served on a sourdough bread
Smores Flippin Jack
Double stack of pancakes smothered with marshmallow fluff, topped with graham crackers and chocolate sauce
Thai Coconut Curry Soup
House made coconut and curry broth, chic peas, potatoes, with a hint ginger
Figgin Smashin Burger
Hand-crafted smash beef burger topped with an onion fig jam, herb cheese spread, sliced tomatoes and mixed greens on a brioche bun served with fries
The Perfect Pear
Thick sliced challah bread soaked into a cookie butter custard batter, topped with a spiced pear compote, whipped cookie butter and seasonal fruit
Cafe & Drinks
Regular Hot Coffee
Decaf Hot Coffee
Regular Iced Coffee
Matcha Latte
Latte with an organic healthy grade A green matcha tea, sweetened or non-sweetened
Latte
Cappuccino
Organic Loose Leaf Tea
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Vanilla Chai
Espresso Shot
Organic Unsweetened Iced Tea
Mango and passion fruit flavor with a floral aroma, a clean and sweet finish
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade (Seasonal)
Seasonal Flavor
Bottled Water
Milk
Fountain Drinks
Pitcher of Fresh OJ
Smores Latte
Espresso and mocha topped with roasted marshmallow , chocolate syrup and graham crackers
Creme Brûlée Latte
Espresso, vanilla, hazelnut and caramel sauce with a Brûlée topping
Cookie Butter Latte
Espresso, cookie butter, vanilla, brown sugar, topped with house whip cream and a Biscoff cookie
Scoobs Smokey Sangria
Cranberry juice, house orange juice steeped in cinnamon and rosemary, smoke with apple/pear wood chips *Pairs well with Brandy
Fixer Upper
Organic Pacific Mint tea , Organic Hibiscus Tea, infused with lemon juice and simple syrup
Lavender Haze
Organic loose leaf earl grey creme tea, house lavender, cardamom, clove and vanilla syrup, milk
Cinna-Roll Latte
Espresso, cinnamon and vanilla syrup, milk, topped with house whip cream, cinnamon and cinna-roll cereal
Hatch & Go Merch
Just Vibin' Tee
Hatch Crewneck
Hatch Dad Hat
Just Vibin Beanie
Phrase Candle
16 oz Prayer Candle
Let that Shit Go Matches
Clay Vase
Wood Spindle Taper Candle Set
Cylinder Terracotta Planter
Terracotta Flower Planter
Disposable Camera
Sea grass Basket
Crystal Air Planter
Dried Pampass
Dried Eucalyptus
Boho Fringe Blanket
Motif Tote Bag
Just Vibin Tote
Dried Palm
Home Basket
White/ Clay Planter
Boho Photo Frame
Vintage Serving Utensils
Small Decorative Bowl
Tea Towel (1 set )
Boho Tassel
Tea Towel (2 set)
Round Cutting Board
Large Cutting Board
Vintage Square Board
Clement Round Large Board
Rising Candle Holder
Stacked Vessel
Two Toned Speckled Taper Candle Holder
Just Vibin' Mug
Mini Hatch Mug
Nirvana Egg Mug
Dried Berry Wreath
Dried Flower Wreath ELA
Dried Flower Wreath Feather
Dried Flower Wreath Mila
Eucalyptus Wreath
Abstract Merry Christmas Card
Happy Birthday Candle Card
Coffee Art Print 8x10
Daily Affirmation Art Print 8x10
Elf Christmas Wrapping Paper
House Plant Wrapping Paper
Rust Merry Christmas Wrapping Paper
Taper Candle Set
Straw Broom
Straw Plant Hanger
Boho Christmas Stocking
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
