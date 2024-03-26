- Home
Hatch and Coop Ghost - Grace Tavern 2229 Grays Ferry Avenue
2229 Grays Ferry Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Chicken Sandwiches
- The Coop$10.00
Your choice of chicken, -(Fried, Spicy fried, or grilled), Topped with crunchy homemade slaw & Pickles. Served with a side of Hatch Sauce, (Sriracha-mayo with sweet chili).
- The Classic$10.00
Fried Chicken and House Spread, Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes.
- BCR: Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch$11.00
"Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch" Fried chicken topped off with, ranch dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, Amish cheddar and hardwood smoked bacon.
- BHM: Bacon, Honey-Mustard$11.00
Our fried chicken with fresh romaine lettuce and topped with honey-mustard and bacon.
- BBQ Sandwich$10.00
Crunchy slaw, pickles & homemade BBQ sauce.
- Honey Sandwich$9.00
Simply topped with fresh caramelized honey.
- Chicken & Waffles Sandwich$10.00
Freshly toasted waffle, fried chicken, topped off with house-made honey-butter hot sauce.
Egg Options
- The Hatch$7.00
Fried or scrambled eggs, Pick a sauce, (we recommend the Hatch Sauce), your choice of cheese! Add-on other ingredients like bacon, sausage and more!
- Steak & Eggs$10.00
Chopped Steak, Caramelized Onions, Choice of Fried or scrambled Eggs, Choice of American or Cheddar Cheese. Served on a toasted, buttered Kings Hawaiian Roll.
- The 50/50$9.00
Equal parts soft scrambled eggs & crunchy bacon. With your choice of sauce, (Hatch sauce recommended), caramelized onions & American cheese.