Hatch Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hatch Cafe Pop Up 3

review star

No reviews yet

2601 Maury St Building 2

Richmond, VA 23224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Smash
Beefy Smash
Kids Smash

Smashed RVA

OG Smash

$9.00

Seven Hills beef patty, American cheese, Smash sauce, onions

Plain Jane Smash

$9.00

Seven Hills beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Dukes mayo

Beyond Smash

$9.00

Beyond meat patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vegan Smash sauce

Kids Smash

$7.00

Seven Hills beef patty, American cheese, ketchup

Beefy Smash

$10.00

Jackie Wayne beef patty, beefy cheese, beef fat onions, Dukes mayo

chips

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2601 Maury St Building 2, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

Gallery
Hatch Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewer’s Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1012 Hull St Rd Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Urban Hang Suite
orange star4.7 • 197
304 E. Broad St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
orange starNo Reviews
1217 E. Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Blue Atlas
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200 RICHMOND, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
Pizza Bones
orange starNo Reviews
2314 Jefferson Avenue Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Front Porch Cafe - Church Hill
orange star4.7 • 199
2600 Nine Mile Road Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston