Hatch Cafe 7901-L Bailey Cove Road

review star

No reviews yet

7901-L Bailey Cove Road

Huntsville, AL 35802

Popular Items

Ham & Havarti
Latte
Scones

SPECIALS

Great Pumpkin

$6.50+

A classic latte paired with our homemade pumpkin spice and topped with a spiced brown sugar crumble.

Maple Hill

$6.50

Brown Sugar/ Hazelnut and Maple Syrups enrich this black tea with steamed milk. Topped with our spiced brown sugar crumble. An ode to the legacy of Huntsville

Fortunato's Brew

$5.50+

A Crisp Apple Cider paired nicely with our chai.

Soup

$3.50+Out of stock

Check back for seasonal soups!

COFFEE

HATCH Coffee

$2.00+

Our specialty Brazilian Roast, freshly provided by The Foundry. Not roasted with, but contains notes of almond, black cherry, brown sugar and dark chocolate.

HATCH Decaf Coffee

$2.00+

Our specialty Columbian Roast, freshly provided by The Foundry. Not roasted with, but contains notes of molasses, clementine, and hazelnut.

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

Our specialty Brazilian Roast combines with the natural sweetness of steamed milk for a luxurious cup of coffee. Try it hot or iced!

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Brewed for over 18 hours for maximum flavor: chocolate, nutty, smooth, with hints of dark cherry.

Single Shot

$1.75

A double shot of espresso with notes of cherry, chocolate and almond. Contains appx. 128 mg of caffeine.

Latte

$4.25+

The Classic! Our doppio incorporated with carefully steamed milk. Combine it with any of our handcrafted syrups to enhance your coffee experience! Try it hot or iced

Americano

$3.50+

Our rendition of this historic drink combines our doppio with water. Try it hot or iced!

Cappuccino

$4.00

Our doppio topped with traditionally steamed milk. More foam than a latte, comes in 8oz only.

Cortado

$3.75

A small but mighty drink that combines a 1:1 ratio of our doppio and steamed milk! 8oz only.

Doppio

$2.50

TEA/HOT CHOCOLATE

Cascara

$3.00+

Brewed with dried coffee cherries, this refreshing beverage is full of antioxidants and packs a fruity flavor. Taste great sweetened with honey and with a splash of your favorite milk.

Chai

$4.00+

Black tea infused with honey, cinnamon, cloves, and other spices. Served in with your choice of milk. Try it hot or iced!

Matcha

$4.50+

Finely ground, high quality green tea. Presweetened with Cane Sugar. Served with your choice of milk! Great hot or cold.

Tea

$3.00

High Quality teas can e served hot or iced!

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Our hand crafted mocha syrup paired with your choice of steamed milk

SNACKS

CerealCookies

$2.50

Inspired by Hatch's first cohort, they loved cereal, our cookies are unique and made by us.

Muffins

$4.00

We have a variety of flavors.

Fruit

Fruit

$1.00

Miss Vickie's kettle style chips.

Protein Bars

Protein Bars

$2.00+

Scones

$4.00

Chips

$1.25

SANDWICHES

Ham & Havarti

$8.75

Thin slices of honey baked ham, Havarti cheese, herbed compound butter, baby pickles, and frisee salad tossed in our house made citrus vinaigrette.

RoastBeef & Cheddar

$8.75

Thin slices of roast beef, sharp cheddar, creole mustard, and frisee salad tossed in a Balsamic vinaigrette.

Veg & Hummus

$8.75

Loaded with hummus, red peppers, cucumbers, and frisee lettuce. (vegan)

GRAB N' GO

Wraps

$6.00

Made daily. Check here for our daily selections.

Overnight Oats

$6.50

Oats with almond milk, apples, cinnamon, and sweetened with honey.

Snack Boxes

$4.95

Perfect fuel for in-between meals. Choose your favorite.

Salad

$5.00

Side salad with lettuce, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, sunflower seeds, and our citrus vinaigrette.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

with egg souffle and cheese on buttermilk scones.

BEVERAGE

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.00

Dr Pepper, Coke Zero, Coca Cola & Diet Coke available!

Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$2.50
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Milk 8oz

Milk 8oz

$1.75

Available in Whole & Chocolate!

Orange Juice

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Natalie's fresh squeezed.

Lemonade

$4.50

Natalie's selection of 16 oz lemonade.

MERCH

Hatch Coffee

Hatch Coffee

$18.25

10 ounce Bag of Beans from the Foundry

Fred Bread Loaf

$8.00

Fresh loaf of Fred Bread

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A charming cafe tucked into the South Huntsville Public Library for all to enjoy!

Location

7901-L Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville, AL 35802

Directions

