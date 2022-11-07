Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hatch Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

200 Bell Street

Seattle, WA 98121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids popcorn chicken

Kids food

Kids popcorn chicken

$8.00

Kids quesadilla

$8.00

Kids rice and bean burrito

$8.00

House Sauces

6oz Red

6oz Red

$6.00
6oz Green

6oz Green

$6.00
6oz Crunch

6oz Crunch

$8.00
All 3 Hot Sauce Combo

All 3 Hot Sauce Combo

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We bring the unique flavors and recipes of the Southwest in order to create a fun dining experience with amazing tacos, burritos, and cocktails. Featuring chilies straight out of Hatch, New Mexico, you will find our bold flavors throughout our fresh made tacos, salsas, chile Colorado (red) and green chile.

Website

Location

200 Bell Street, Seattle, WA 98121

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
orange star4.0 • 2,006
2311 2nd Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.6 • 8,115
2302 1st Avenue Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
The Crocodile - 2505 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2505 1st Avenue Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Lai Rai
orange starNo Reviews
2234 1st Avenue Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Rob Roy
orange star4.5 • 543
2332 2nd Ave Seattel, WA 98121
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston