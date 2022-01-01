Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Hatch Chisholm Creek

review star

No reviews yet

13230 PAWNEE DRIVE

SUITE 112

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73114

Order Again

Swag

Hatch Coffee Mug

Hatch Coffee Mug

$11.00

Starters

Breakfast Board

Breakfast Board

$12.00

Artesian Loaf, Specialty Cheeses, Cured Meats, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Fruit and Jam.

Poutine & Two Look'n at Ya

Poutine & Two Look’n at Ya

$11.00

House-made Brown Gravy, French Fries Cheese Curds, Eggs Sunny Side Up

Beignets

Beignets

$11.00

House-made (6 ea) Served with Orange Glaze, Peanut Butter Bacon, and Nutella Cream

Loaded Tumblers

Loaded Tumblers

$13.00

(12 ea) Crispy Hash Browns, Loaded with Bacon & Cheddar. Served with Smoked Cheddar Hollandaise

Orange Glazed Croissants

Orange Glazed Croissants

$11.00

Limited-Availability! House-made Topped with Orange Glaze

Chicken Fried Eggs

Chicken Fried Eggs

$12.00

(3 ea) Soft Boiled Eggs, Battered & Flash Fried Served with Cholula Ranch & Smoked Cheddar Hollandaise

Pancakes / Sweets

November Feature - Thankful Cakes

November Feature - Thankful Cakes

$14.00

2 Sweet Potato Pancakes w/Toasted Marshmallow, Cinnamon Sauce Drizzle & Pecan Streusel

Famous Pancake

Famous Pancake

$13.00

One Famous Cake made with Sweet Cream Batter, Bacon, Local Pecans, Bourbon Maple Glaze & Mascarpone Butter

GiGi's Pancake

GiGi's Pancake

$12.00
Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$13.00

Sweet Cream Batter, Caramelized Bananas, Salted Caramel, Myers Dark Rum Sauce & Candied Walnuts

Strawberry Dream

Strawberry Dream

$12.00

Sweet Cream Batter, Strawberry Compote, Cream Cheese Anglaise & Candied Walnuts

Blueberry Streusel

Blueberry Streusel

$13.00

Sweet Cream Batter, Blueberry Compote, Crumbled Streusel & Cream Cheese Anglaise

The King Sans Banana

The King Sans Banana

$12.00

Sweet Cream Batter, Peanut Butter Bacon Drizzled with Bourbon Maple Glaze

Piña Caramelo

Piña Caramelo

$12.00

Sweet Cream Batter, Caramelized Pineapple, Myers Dark Rum Sauce & Salted Caramel

Buttermilk

Buttermilk

$11.00

Two Buttermilk Pancakes Served with Mascarpone Butter

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$11.00

Two Sweet Potato Pancakes Topped with Mascarpone Butter

Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$11.00

Two Gluten Free Pancakes

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$11.00

Two Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes Topped with Mascarpone Butter

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$11.00

Pancake Flight

$14.00

Three Cakes of your Choice: You Pick, We Deliver!

Funky Monkey Bread

Funky Monkey Bread

$10.00

Croissant Bread, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Toasted Pecans, Drizzled with Cream Cheese Anglaise

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

Soaked Brioche, Cream Cheese Anglaise, Fresh Berries, Powdered Sugar & Warm Syrup

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Belgian Batter, Cream Cheese Anglaise, Powdered Sugar, House-made Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries & Warm Syrup

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$14.00

English Muffin, Grilled Duroc Ham, Traditional Hollandaise & Minced Chives

Tuscan Anne

Tuscan Anne

$14.00

Toasted Sourdough, Prosciutto Ham, Cream Cheese Hollandaise, Balsamic Glaze & Cherry Tomatoes

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Toasted Sourdough, Cold Smoked Salmon, Honey Boursin, Shallots, Fried Capers &Cream Cheese Hollandaise

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Toasted Sourdough, Piquillo Peppers, Texas Goat Cheese, Seared Tenderloin, Cream Cheese Hollandaise &Crispy Peppers

Southwest Royale

Southwest Royale

$14.00

Toasted Sourdough, Grilled Duroc Ham, Chorizo, Sautéed Peppers &Onions, Smoked Cheddar Hollandaise & Pepper Jelly

Benedict Johnny

Benedict Johnny

$15.00

Griddled Grit Cake, Beer Braised Pork, Chipotle Hollandaise, Chorizo &Red Chili Sauce

Sandwiches

Whole Wheat English Muffin, Turkey Sausage, Egg Whites, Smoked Cheddar & Avocado Salsa
Incredible Eggwich

Incredible Eggwich

$11.00

Jalapeño Sourdough, Egg, Smoked Cheddar, Chipotle Hollandaise, Chives, &Pepper Jelly

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$10.00

Flaky Buttermilk Biscuit, Sausage, Egg, Smoked Cheddar, & Pepper Jelly

Breakfast Cuban

Breakfast Cuban

$14.00

Pressed Torta Bread, Grilled Duroc Ham, Bacon, Egg, Swiss, Pickles, Beer Braised Pork, Sautéed Peppers & Onions & Dijon Cream

English Lean & Mean

English Lean & Mean

$11.00

Omelets

Denver (303)

Denver (303)

$14.00

Grilled Duroc Ham, Traditional Sautéed Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions & Smoked Cheddar

The Coyote

The Coyote

$14.00

Grilled Duroc Ham, Chorizo, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Smoked Cheddar, Christmas Sauce & Cojita Cheese

Very Veggie

Very Veggie

$13.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Piquillo Peppers, Texas Goat Cheese & Cherry Tomatoes

Classic French

Classic French

$12.00

Glossy Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Topped with Minced Chives

Breakfast Club

The Classic Plate

The Classic Plate

$13.00

3 Eggs your way, Bacon or Sausage, Hashbrown Tumblers &Choice of Toast

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits &Sausage Skillet Gravy Served alongside 2 Eggs your way (Black Pepper Cream Gravy Available)

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Steak Tenderloin Cooked to Order 2 Eggs your way & Hashbrown Tumblers.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Hand Battered, Pepper Cream Gravy, 2 Eggs your way & Hashbrown Tumblers

Chicken n' Waffles

Chicken n' Waffles

$15.00

Hand Battered Chicken Breast, Belgian Waffle, Black Pepper Cream Gravy, Cholula Sauce & Bourbon Maple Glaze

Burro St. Nick

Burro St. Nick

$14.00

3 Eggs, Beer Braised Pork, Tumblers, Sauteed Onion & Peppers, In a warm Flour Tortilla, Topped with Christmas Sauce & Cojita Cheese

Mission Street Tacos

Mission Street Tacos

$12.00

(Corn Flour or Ricky's Way) Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Cojita Cheese & Avocado Salsa

Chieftain's Revenge

Chieftain's Revenge

$15.00

Spicy Grits, Tomatillo Salsa, Beer Braised Pork, 2 Over Easy Eggs Avocado Salsa, Cojita Cheese & Avocado Salsa

The Kitchen Sink

The Kitchen Sink

$14.00

Hashbrown Tumblers, 2 Look’n at Ya, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Sautéed Pepper & Onions, Smoked Cheddar Hollandaise & Havarti

Migas Santa Rosa

Migas Santa Rosa

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo & Pork Sausage, Sautéed Peppers &Onions, Crispy Tortillas, Smoked Cheddar, Southwest Black Beans

Nutrition Authority

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Toasted Sourdough, Avocado Salsa, 2 Sunny Side Up Eggs, Red Onions, & Chipotle Hollandaise

Bagel & Nova Lox

Bagel & Nova Lox

$14.00

Cold Smoked Salmon, Toasted Everything Bagel, Honey Boursin, Crispy Capers, Red Onion &Hard Boiled Egg

Bruleed Oatmeal

Bruleed Oatmeal

$10.00

Steel Cut Oats, Brown Sugar Crust, Fresh Berries & Topped with Sliced Bananas

Over Night Oats

Over Night Oats

$10.00

Served Chilled with House-made soft Granola & Vanilla Greek Yogurt. Served with a Bruleed Grapefruit.

Parfait a la Hatch

Parfait a la Hatch

$10.00

House-made Granola, Layered with Vanilla Greek Yogurt & Fresh Berries. Served with a Bruleed Grapefruit

Just Lunch

Hatch Cheese Burger

Hatch Cheese Burger

$13.00

Fresh Ground Chuck Steak, Pretzel Bun, Smoked Cheddar, Over Easy Egg, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pressed Brioche, Havarti & Smoked Cheddar. Substitute Soup for any Choice Side.

The Q.

The Q.

$12.00

Beer Braised Pork, Pretzel Bun, Sautéed Peppers &Onions with Curly's B-B-Q Sauce

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Brioche, Turkey, Duroc Ham, Swiss & Cheddar Flash Fried & Topped with Powdered Sugar Served with Mixed Berry Compote

Black Russian Reuben

$13.00

Black Russian Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Dijon Cream

Soup & Salad

Baby Kale Cobb

Baby Kale Cobb

$11.00

Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh Greens, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cojita Cheese, Cholula Ranch

Strawberry Arugula

Strawberry Arugula

$10.00

Spinach & Arugula, Strawberry, Avocado, Toasted Pecans, Goat Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette

Chicken Tortilla – Cup

$6.00

Roasted Chicken, Poblanos &Corn, Tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, Smoked Cheddar, Cilantro, Sour Cream & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Chicken Tortilla – Bowl

$8.00

Roasted Chicken, Poblanos &Corn, Tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, Smoked Cheddar, Cilantro, Sour Cream & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Tomato Soup - Cup

$6.00

Fire-Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic & Onion Garnished with Fresh Basil

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Fire-Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic & Onion Garnished with Fresh Basil

Hatchlings

Kiddie Classic

$7.00

One Egg you way, Bacon or Sausage Served with Hash Brown Tumblers

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Soaked Brioche & Whipped Butter Served with Bacon or Sausage

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pressed Brioche, Havarti & Cheddar Served with French Fries

Kids Pancake

$7.00

Buttermilk Batter & Whipped Butter Served with Bacon or Sausage

Kids Simple Oatmeal

$7.00

Small Bowl of Warm Oatmeal Served with Fresh Berries

Kids Waffle Wedges

$7.00

Waffle Wedges &Whipped Butter Served with Bacon or Sausage

A La Carte

Bacon

$5.50

Duroc Ham

$5.50

Pulled Pork

$5.50

Salmon

$6.00

Sausage

$5.50

Turkey Bacon

$5.50

Turkey Sausage

$5.50

Biscuit

$2.50

Black Russian Rye

$2.50

Brioche

$2.50

Croissant

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

G Free Toast

$2.50

Sourdough

$2.50

Whole Wheat

$2.50

Whole Wheat English Muffin

$2.50

Avocado

$4.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Bruleed Grapefruit

$6.00

Chicken Fried Egg

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Tumblers

$5.00

Tumbler - Loaded

$6.50

Single Pancake

$6.00

Single Taco

$6.00

Single Egg

$4.00

Delivery Beverages

House Coffee

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fuze Raspberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

2% Milk

$3.50

Skim Milk

$3.50

Almond Milk

$3.50

Soy Milk

$3.50

Coconut Milk

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Delivery Barista

House Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hatch Cold Brew

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Cafe Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Latte Macchiato

$5.50

Espresso Macchiato

$5.00

Feature

Hot Chick Biscuit

Hot Chick Biscuit

$14.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

