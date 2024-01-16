Hatch Fox Lake
No reviews yet
851 West I 35 Frontage Road Ste 130
Edmond, OK 73034
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters
- Poutine & Two Look’n at Ya$13.00
House-made Brown Gravy, French Fries Cheese Curds, Eggs Sunny Side Up & Chives
- Beignets$13.00
House-made (6 ea) Served with Orange Glaze, Peanut Butter Bacon & Nutella Cream
- Loaded Tumblers$14.00
(12 ea) Crispy Hash Browns, Loaded with Bacon & Chives. Served with Smoked Cheddar Hollandaise
- Orange Glazed Croissants$12.00
(5 ea) Limited-Availability! House-made Topped with Orange Glaze
- Chicken Fried Eggs$13.00
(3 ea) Soft Boiled Eggs, Battered & Flash Fried, Topped with Parsley Served with Cholula Ranch & Smoked Cheddar Hollandaise
Pancakes & Sweets
- May Feature - Lemon Seed Poppy Cakes$16.00
Poppy Seed Cakes topped with Lemon Glaze, Blueberry Anglaise, Candied Lemon, Whipped Butter, Powdered Sugar & Poppy Seeds
- Famous Pancake$15.00
One Famous Cake made with Sweet Cream Batter, Bacon, Local Pecans, Bourbon Maple Glaze & Mascarpone Butter
- GiGi's Pancake$14.00
A Melt-in-your-Mouth Recipe with a Secret Ingredient Ok, Ok, Ask and We’ll Share...
- Bananas Foster$15.00
Sweet Cream Batter, Caramelized Bananas, Caramel, Myers Dark Rum Sauce, Candied Walnuts & Cream Cheese Anglaise
- Strawberry Dream$15.00
Sweet Cream Batter, Strawberry Compote, Candied Walnuts, Cream Cheese Anglaise & Candied Lemon
- Blueberry Streusel$14.00
Sweet Cream Batter, Blueberry Compote, Pecan Streusel, Cream Cheese Anglaise & Candied Lemon
- The King Sans Banana$15.00
Sweet Cream Batter, Peanut Butter Bacon Drizzled with Bourbon Maple Glaze
- Piña Caramelo$14.00
Sweet Cream Batter, Caramelized Pineapple, Myers Dark Rum Sauce & Caramel
- Buttermilk$13.00
Two Buttermilk Pancakes Served with Mascarpone Butter
- Sweet Potato$13.00
Two Sweet Potato Pancakes Topped with Mascarpone Butter
- Gluten Free$13.00
Two Gluten Free Pancakes
- Chocolate Chip$13.00
Two Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes Topped with Mascarpone Butter
- Birthday Cake$13.00
2 Sweet Cream and Sprinkle Pancakes topped with Cream Cheese Anglaise & more Sprinkles!
- Pancake Flight$16.00
Three Cakes of your Choice: You Pick, We Deliver!
- Funky Monkey Bread$12.00
Croissant Bread, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Pecan Streusel. Drizzled with Cream Cheese Anglaise
- French Toast$16.00
Soaked Brioche, Cream Cheese Anglaise, Fresh Berries, Powdered Sugar & Warm Syrup
- Belgian Waffle$13.00
Belgian Batter, Cream Cheese Anglaise, Powdered Sugar, House-made Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries & Warm Syrup. Gluten-Free Option Now Available!
Benedicts
- Classic Eggs Benedict$15.00
English Muffin, Grilled Duroc Ham, Traditional Hollandaise & Minced Chives
- Tuscan Anne$15.00
Toasted Sourdough, Prosciutto Ham, Cream Cheese Hollandaise, Balsamic Glaze, Chiffonade Basil & Tomatoes
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$17.00
Toasted Sourdough, Cold Smoked Salmon, Honey Boursin Shallots, Fried Capers & Cream Cheese Hollandaise
- Steak & Eggs Benedict$19.00
Toasted Sourdough, Piquillo Peppers, Texas Goat Cheese, Seared Tenderloin, Cream Cheese Hollandaise & Crispy Peppers
- Southwest Royale$15.00
Toasted Sourdough, Grilled Duroc Ham, Chorizo, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Smoked Cheddar Hollandaise & Pepper Jelly
- Benedict Johnny$16.00
Griddled Grit Cake, Beer Braised Pork, Chipotle Hollandaise, Chorizo, Red Chili Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips & Chives
- Benedict Flight$22.00
Your Choice of Any Three Benedicts!
Sandwiches
- Incredible Eggwich$13.00
Jalapeño Sourdough, Egg, Smoked Cheddar, Chipotle Hollandaise, Chives, & Pepper Jelly
- Sausage Biscuit$12.00
Flaky Buttermilk Biscuit, Sausage, Egg, Smoked Cheddar & Pepper Jelly
- Breakfast Cuban$16.00
Pressed Torta Bread, Grilled Duroc Ham, Bacon, Egg, Swiss, Pickles, Beer Braised Pork, Sautéed Peppers & Onions & Dijon Cream
- English Lean & Mean$12.00
Whole Wheat English Muffin, Turkey Sausage, Egg Whites, Smoked Cheddar
Omelets
- Denver (303)$16.00
Grilled Duroc Ham, Traditional Sautéed Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Onions & Smoked Cheddar
- The Coyote$17.00
Grilled Duroc Ham, Chorizo, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Smoked Cheddar, Christmas Sauce & Cotija Cheese & Parsley
- Very Veggie$15.00
Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Piquillo Peppers, Texas Goat Cheese & Tomatoes
- Classic French$14.00
Glossy Eggs, Havarti Cheese & Minced Chives
Breakfast Club
- The Classic Plate$15.00
3 Eggs your way, Bacon or Sausage, Hashbrown Tumblers & Choice of Toast
- Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Skillet Gravy Served alongside 2 Eggs your way (Black Pepper Cream Gravy Available)
- Steak & Eggs$23.00
Steak Tenderloin Cooked to Order 2 Eggs your way & Hashbrown Tumblers.
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Hand Battered, Pepper Cream Gravy, 2 Eggs your way & Hashbrown Tumblers
- Chicken n' Waffles$17.00
Hand Battered Chicken Breast, Belgian Waffle, Black Pepper Cream Gravy, Cholula Sauce & Bourbon Maple Glaze
- Burro St Nick$16.00
3 Eggs, Beer Braised Pork, Tumblers, Sautéed Peppers & Onions in a Flour Tortilla, topped w/ Christmas Sauce, Cotija & Parsley
- Mission Street Tacos$14.00
(Corn, Flour or Ricky’s Way) Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Sautéed Peppers & Onions Tomatoes, Cotija & Parsley with Guacamole & Sidecar Salsa
- Chieftain's Revenge$16.00
Grits, Tomatillo Salsa, Beer Braised Pork, 2 Over Easy Egg, Guacamole, Cotija, Parsley, Cholula & Crispy Tortilla Strips
- The Kitchen Sink$16.00
Hashbrown Tumblers, 2 Look’n at Ya, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Sautéed Pepper & Onions, Smoked Cheddar Hollandaise & Havarti
- Migas Santa Rosa$14.00
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo & Pork Sausage, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Crispy Tortillas, Smoked Cheddar, Southwest Black Beans
Nutrition Authority
- Avocado Toast$14.00
Toasted Brioche, Guacamole, 2 Sunny Side Up Eggs Red Onions, Chipotle Hollandaise & Chives
- Bagel & Nova Lox$15.00
Cold Smoked Salmon, Toasted Everything Bagel, Honey Boursin, Crispy Capers, Red Onion & Hard Boiled Egg
- Bruleed Oatmeal$11.00
Steel Cut Oats, Brûléed Brown Sugar Crust Topped w/ Fresh Berries & Sliced Bananas
- Over Night Oats$13.00
(Limited Availability) Served Chilled w/ House-made Soft Granola & Vanilla Greek Yogurt. served with a Brûléed Grapefruit
- Parfait a la Hatch$14.00
House-made Granola, Layered with Vanilla Greek Yogurt & Fresh Berries. Served with a Brûléed Grapefruit
Just Lunch
- Hatch Cheese Burger$16.00
Fresh Ground Chuck Steak, Pretzel Bun, Smoked Cheddar, Over Easy Egg, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion
- Green Chile Cheese Burger$16.00
Fresh Ground Angus Steak, Brioche Bun, Smoked Cheddar, Grilled Green Chiles, Green Chile Hollandaise & Over Easy Egg
- Grilled Cheese$14.00
Pressed Brioche, Havarti & Smoked Cheddar. Substitute Soup for any Choice Side.
- The Q$14.00
Beer Braised Pork, Brioche Bun, Sautéed Peppers & Onions with Curly’s B-B-Q Sauce & served w/ a Pickle Spear
- Monte Cristo$15.00
Turkey, Duroc Ham & Swiss on Brioche, Flashed Fried with Powdered Sugar, served with Mixed Berry Compote
- Black Russian Reuben$16.00
Black Russian Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Dijon Cream, served with a Pickle Spear
Soup & Salad
- Baby Kale Cobb$16.00
Baby Romaine & Kale, Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
- House Salad$9.00
Fresh Greens, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Cotija, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Cholula Ranch
- Strawberry Arugula$14.00
Chilled Grilled Chicken, Spinach & Arugula, Strawberry, Avocado, Toasted Pecans, Goat Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette
- Soup & Salad$15.00
- Chicken Tortilla – Cup$7.00
Roasted Chicken, Green Bells, Tomatoes, Corn, Smoked Cheddar, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips
- Chicken Tortilla – Bowl$9.00
Roasted Chicken, Green Bells, Tomatoes, Corn, Smoked Cheddar, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips
- Tomato Soup – Cup$7.00
Fire-Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic & Onions, Fried Basil *not Vegetarian
- Tomato Soup – Bowl$9.00
Fire-Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic & Onions, Fried Basil *not Vegetarian
Hatchlings
- Kiddie Classic$9.00
One Egg your way, Bacon or Sausage Served with Hash Brown Tumblers
- Kids French Toast$9.00
Soaked Brioche with Powdered Sugar Served with Bacon or Sausage
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.00
Pressed Brioche, Havarti & Cheddar Served with Fries & a Pickle Spear
- Kids Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk Batter & Mascarpone Butter Served with Bacon or Sausage
- Kids Simple Oatmeal$9.00
Small Bowl of Warm Oatmeal Served with Fresh Berries
- Kids Waffle Wedges$9.00
Waffle Wedges with Powdered Sugar Served with Bacon or Sausage
Beverages
- House Regular Coffee$3.75
- Unsweet Iced Tea$3.75
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Dr Pepper$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Barq's Rootbeer$3.75
- Fanta$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Fuze Raspberry$3.75
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Apple Juice$3.75
- Grapefruit Juice$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Tomato Juice$3.75
- Whole Milk$3.75
- 2% Milk$3.75
- Almond Milk$3.75
- Coconut Milk$3.75
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Topo Chico$4.00
Barista
- House Regular Coffee$3.75
- House Decaf Coffee$3.75
- Hatch Cold Brew$6.00
- Espresso$4.50
- Americano$4.75
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Iced Cappuccino$5.00
- Matcha Latte$6.50
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.50
- Cafe Latte$5.50
- Iced Cafe Latte$5.50
- Mocha$5.50
- Iced Mocha$5.50
- Latte Macchiato$5.50
- Iced Latte Macchiato$5.50
- Chai Tea Latte$6.00
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$6.00
- Dirty Chai$6.50
- Iced Dirty Chai$6.50
- Espresso Macchiato$5.00
- Iced Espresso Macchiato$5.00