Entrees

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, cheese, pico, fajita veggies, and green chile sauce.

2 Taco Plate

2 Taco Plate

$16.00

2 Tacos with choice of meat and tortillas. Filled with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with green chile sauce and black beans on the side.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese and fajita veggies in a large flour tortilla. Served with green chile sauce and sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Cheese, pico, queso, sour cream, guac, and green chile sauce layered on corn chips.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Quinoa rice, black beans, fajita veggies, cheese, salad mix, pico, sour cream, guac, and green chile sauce.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.00

Salad mix, pico, avocado, black beans, corn chips, cheese, and your choice of meat. Salsa and green chile sauce served on the side

GC Chicken Bacon Salad

GC Chicken Bacon Salad

$15.00

Salad mix, bacon, cheese, fried chicken, black beans, pico, and avocado served with a green chile ranch

2 Tostadas

2 Tostadas

$15.00

Corn tostadas, black beans, lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream and green chile sauce.

GC Enchiladas

GC Enchiladas

$16.00

Rolled corn enchiladas with green chile carnitas. Served with black beans on the side.

Goldiggers Burger

$15.00

2 seasoned beef patties with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American Cheese and Hatch's Green Chiles.

Loaded Burrito

$13.00

your choice of meat with cheese, green chiles, fajita veggies, quinoa rice and black beans.

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

Choice of flour or corn. Scrambled eggs, bacon, pico and cheese. Served with black beans and green Chile sauce on the side.

Sides

Quinoa Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Fajita Veggies

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Queso

$2.00

Salsa

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Shredded Pork 4oz

$5.00

Shredded Chicken 4oz

$5.00

Carne Asada 4oz

$5.00

Grilled Chicken 4oz

$5.00

From the Fountain

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.50
Starry

Starry

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Water