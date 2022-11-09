Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester

review star

No reviews yet

400 Hull St

Richmond, VA 23224

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
The OG
Smashville

Burgers

Bully Bird

Bully Bird

$22.00

fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, spicy ranch, shaved pickles, two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a 3 piece seeded bun.

Big Mike

Big Mike

$14.00

two all beef patties, bully sauce, lettuce, american cheese, shaved onions, tomato, shaved pickles on a 3 piece sesame seed bun

Return of the Mac

Return of the Mac

$11.00

topped with mac and cheese, american cheese, bbq sauce, shaved pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

cheddar, smoked slab bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, buttermilk ranch

Hatch Chile Burger

$11.00

nashville hot spice, roasted green chile, pepper jack cheese, shaved onion, spicy ranch

Black Castle Sliders

Black Castle Sliders

$13.00

4 sliders with grilled onions, american cheese, bully sauce

Plain Burger

$9.00

meat and bun (can add cheese)

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$13.00

Beyond Burger Patty, mustard, ketchup, shaved pickled, onions, lettuce,tomatoes and vegan cheese

Sides

Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Side of Bully Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Cookies

Peach Cobbler Cookies

Peach Cobbler Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Snacks

Roasted Beets with Smoked Almonds and Farmer's Cheese
Flaming Hot Rock Shrimp

Flaming Hot Rock Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Fried shrimp, spicy cheese seasoning, ranch dressing

Beet Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Beets with Smoked Almonds and Farmer's Cheese

Fish Dip and Fries

$8.00

Smoked Fish Dip with French Fries

Sandwiches

Crabcake Sandwich

$16.00

With Old Bay Aioli and Marinated Cabbage

Crispy Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

On a sesame see bun with dill pickle tartar sauce and hot sauce slaw.

Subs

Pork & Rabe Sub

Pork & Rabe Sub

A Philadelphia classic, garlic and herb-marinated pork loin, roasted and sliced thin and heated in a buttery pork jus, with broccoli rabe roasted in the same garlicky goodness and sharp provolone

Secret Forest Sub (vegetarian)

Secret Forest Sub (vegetarian)

Tons of veggies, including sliced avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of Honey Mustard or Ranch

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

Italian cured meats (over half a pound on a foot long sub!) and sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, oregano vinaigrette, mayo and deli mustard

Fried Chicken Salad Sub

Fried Chicken Salad Sub

We fried a bunch of chicken, and made it into chicken salad, with diced celery and red onion and our homemade ranch in the dressing. Lettuce, tomato & Duke’s mayo. (Lettuce Wrap available for the cold preparation only)

Spicy BBQ Banh Mi Sub (vegan option)

Spicy BBQ Banh Mi Sub (vegan option)

red curry-peanut sauce, house made pickled veggies (cucumber, carrots, mushrooms) plus scallions and cilantro. Choose tofu (vegan) or pork, both marinated in our spicy bbq sauce

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub

our turkey breast is herb-marinated and roasted in house, hand-carved, then topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and lots of homemade ranch

The Meat Sweats

Out of stock

This is our Fat Kid take on a Chicago classic- the Italian Beef Combination Roll. We seat and thinly slice beef AND bratwurst style pork sausage, then braise the meat in a carmalized onion beef jus, with giardiniera (Italian style pickled veggies), topped with Swiss cheese and hot pepper relish! Its awesome!

Sides & Desserts

Daily Rotating Dessert

$5.00

Changes daily - one of our cereal treats, brownies, cookies or bars.

Chips

$2.50

Dealer's choice of rotating selection of chips.

Side of Homemade Ranch

$2.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$2.50

Side of Curry Peanut Sauce

$2.50

Frozen Arnold Palmer (half tea and half lemonade)

$4.00

Dr Brown's Black Cherry

$2.50

Dr Brown's Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Smoothies

Peaches 'n Cream

$9.50
The Beet Goes On

The Beet Goes On

$8.50Out of stock

*A Beet Box Favorite* Beetroot, Spinach, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Ginger

Pink Panther

Pink Panther

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana and Apple Juice

Hella Good

Hella Good

$8.50

Strawberry, Mango, Lemon, Ginger, Apple Juice, Monkfruit

Blueberry Hill

Blueberry Hill

$9.50

Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Nut Mylk

Pangea

$9.50

Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Spinach, Vanilla Protein, Almond Butter and Nut Mylk

Princess Peach

$9.50Out of stock

Peach, strawberry, pineapple, acai & apple juice.

Summertime Fine

$8.50Out of stock

Pineapple, cucumber, spinach, mint & apple juice.

Smoothie Bowl

Acai Me

Acai Me

$10.50

Acai, Strawberry, Mango and Apple Juice Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut Flakes

PB Power

PB Power

$10.50

*A Beet Box Favorite* Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein and Nut Mylk Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut Flakes

Toasts

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

$8.50

Locally Baked French Bread Avocado Tomato Olive Oil Everything Bagel Seasoning

West Coast Toast

West Coast Toast

$8.50

Locally Baked French Bread Avocado Sliced Cucumber Sprouts Pickled Red Onion Salt and Pepper

Popsicles

Strawberry Lemonade Popsicle

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Fudgesicle

$3.50Out of stock

Smalls

Mama Hem's Egg rolls

Mama Hem's Egg rolls

$7.35+

Pork & shrimp, taro root, carrot, onion, and cellophane noodles. A timeless favorite served w/ chili sauce

Bao (Steamed Pork Buns)

Bao (Steamed Pork Buns)

$7.00

One big fluffy Bao stuffed w/ ground pork, quail egg, and scallion

Mushroom Scallion Wontons (Vegan)

Mushroom Scallion Wontons (Vegan)

$7.00

Mushroom wontons w/ scallions bang bang!!! A explosion of South East Asian flavors in a little pocket! Drizzled w/ sesame chili oil. (5 per order, vegan)

Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Jasmine Rice

Entree

Pork Cellophane Noodles

Pork Cellophane Noodles

$13.00

Cellophane noodles with wood ear mushroom, chilis, soy, garlic, and scallion. (V)

Grilled Chicken Skewers

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$13.00+

Juicy. ALL FLAVOR. This slaps hard. Served w/ rice & papaya salad. (GF) contains fish sauce

Cambodian Fried Rice w/ Char Sui Pork

Cambodian Fried Rice w/ Char Sui Pork

$13.00

Loaded w/ chinese sausage, egg pancake, char sui (five spice pork) , chilis, carrot, ginger, scallion, and cilantro. Your classic banger!!!

Cambodian Fried Rice w/ Mock Duck

Cambodian Fried Rice w/ Mock Duck

$13.00

House made mock duck, chilis, egg pancake, scallion, carrot, ginger, and cilantro. (NOT VEGAN) contains fish sauce

Cambodian Banh Mi

Cambodian Banh Mi

$13.00

Grilled pork, jalapenos, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$13.00

Chicken Curry with carrots, bamboo, green beans, potatoes, served with rice.

Char Sui Tofu Bowl

Char Sui Tofu Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Five spice tofu, cucumber, jalapeño, pickles, served with rice.

Char Sui Pork Belly Bowl

Char Sui Pork Belly Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Pork belly, cucumber, jalapeño, pickles, served with rice and an egg roll.

Vegan

Vegan Cellophane Noodles

Vegan Cellophane Noodles

$11.00
Mushroom Scallion Wontons (Vegan)

Mushroom Scallion Wontons (Vegan)

$7.00

Mushroom wontons w/ scallions bang bang!!! A explosion of South East Asian flavors in a little pocket! Drizzled w/ sesame chili oil. (5 per order, vegan)

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Fried pork belly & shoulder served with cilantro and onion One taco per order

Mushroom Tinga Taco

Mushroom Tinga Taco

$5.00

Braised mushrooms, chipotle, tomato, epazote served with cotija, cilantro, and onion (CAN BE VEGAN) One taco per order

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$6.00

Grilled steak, pico de gallo, guacachile One taco per order

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

Ground chorizo, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro.

Antojitos

Special - Brussels Sprouts

Special - Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Morita mayo, cotija, pickled red onions

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$13.00Out of stock

Braised brisket, birria adobo, shredded Monterey jack, onion, cilantro, lime served with consomé Two tacos per order

Papas Machas

Papas Machas

$9.00

Friends fries, queso, salsa macha, pickled red onion, scallion (CAN BE VEGAN)

Empanadas

Empanadas

$10.00

Filled with black beans, queso chihuahua & roasted poblanos. Served with choice of salsa.

Ancho Wings (MILD)

Ancho Wings (MILD)

$12.00

Chile dry rub, pickled peppers, creamy cilantro dressing. (8 wings per order.)

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$12.00

Tamarind & Ancho BBQ sauce, pickled peppers, cilantro, lime, creamy cilantro dressing (8 wings per)

Salsas and Sides

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Tortilla chips served with 4oz of salsa roja and guacachile, grab a side of queso if you’re feeling cheesy

Just Chips

Just Chips

$4.00
Queso

Queso

$3.00
Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$0.50
Guacachile

Guacachile

$0.50
Spicy Salsa

Spicy Salsa

$0.50
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$0.50
Creamy Cilantro

Creamy Cilantro

$0.50
Crema

Crema

$0.50

Starters

nashville spice, spicy ranch, diced pickles

Smashville Hot Fries

$6.00

nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, diced pickles

Chicken Love

Chicken and French Toast Bread Pudding

Chicken and French Toast Bread Pudding

$14.00

chicken tenders, bread pudding french toast, caramel maple syrup

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Jumbo buttermilk breaded chicken tenders- choice of sauce

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$12.00

house hot sauce dipped,lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, ranch, shaved pickles

Go-Go

$12.00

DC mumbo sauce, shaved pickles

Plain Ol' Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Just meat and bun

Smashville

Smashville

$12.00

nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, slaw, shaved pickles

The OG

The OG

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, spicy honey, ranch, shaved pickle

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Ranch Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Mumbo

$0.25

Smokey Honey Mustard

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

House Hot Sauce

$0.25

Spicy Honey

$0.50

Carmel Maple Syrup

$0.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting our online ordering page! When you arrive to pick up your order, we have a special pickup window next to our 4th Street entrance. There's even a loading zone right outside the pickup window. Please go directly to the pickup window to pick up your order. To pick up orders before 11 am, please visit our coffee bar, accessible from the main courtyard.

Location

400 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

Gallery
Hatch Local Food Hall image
Hatch Local Food Hall image
Hatch Local Food Hall image

